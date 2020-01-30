Pennexx Has Submitted Its First Patent, is Launching Its First Product and Releasing a Video, Websites and More Information on Friday January 31, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Palm Harbor, FL, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Pennexx Foods Inc. (Pennexx) is continuing to execute its first quarter strategy to launch its first products and begin generating revenue in the first quarter.



On January 28th, Pennexx secured an agreement for merchant services. This agreement will allow Pennexx to profit from credit card processing at retail locations on Pennexx’s network. Pennexx, along with its exciting social media marketing plans, can now offer a merchant processing solution to its customers. “Pennexx is extremely confident its merchant processing will be a great benefit to all its customers,” says CEO Vince Risalvato, Pennexx.

Pennexx has submitted, to the United States Patent and Trademark office, its first provisional patent, titled “System for running social media marketing campaigns” on January 30th, 2020. This is the first in a series of patents that will be filed pertaining to our new, innovative products that we will be releasing in the coming months.

Pennexx has secured an additional 1,310 square feet of office space for YSO and BitGift TM operations located at 2420 Enterprise Road, Suite 107, Clearwater, FL 33763.

On Friday, January 31st at 11:00am EST, a Youtube video, authored by Pennexx’s CEO Vincent Risalvato, will be released demonstrating the product launch, new websites and insights regarding some of our future products and revenue streams. This link will be released on twitter @Pennexx and on our website at that time.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry that is focused on social media, prepaid debit cards, BitGift TM, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing and consumer rewards.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, visit our website at www.Pennexx.net or call 866-928-6409. We are also on Twitter @Pennexx.



