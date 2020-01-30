TOM BROWNING JOINS CHICAGO CREATIVE AGENCY TWO BY FOUR AS DIRECTOR OF CLIENT LEADERSHIP

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Ill., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two by Four, a full-service strategy and creative agency, announced today that Tom Browning will be joining the company’s executive team as Senior Vice President and Director or Client Leadership. As Director of Client Leadership, Tom will oversee the company’s account department.

“We’re thrilled to kick off the new year by welcoming Tom to our expanding team,” said Ken Pasternak, President of Two by Four. “2019 was a year of immense growth for Two by Four. By adding Tom to the team, we are bringing on someone who has a proven reputation for driving successful growth for noteworthy clients across many categories. We are confident he will serve as an invaluable asset to our clients and help us continue to grow well beyond 2020.”

“I’ve known Tom for well over 20 years and know he will be the perfect complement to the other senior-level professionals we have brought aboard over the last two years,” said David Stevenson, CEO and Chief Creative Officer of Two by Four. “Tom’s deep global experience and strategic leadership will serve our clients well.”

Tom has over 25 years of agency experience working for major brands like Discover Card, Frito-Lay, Anheuser-Busch, Wilson Sporting Goods, SC Johnson, Nestlé, Midas, Jiffy Lube, Bel Brands and McDonald’s. Most recently, Tom was the Sr. Vice President and Global Business Director at DDB Worldwide where he helped lead the agency’s contributions to McDonald’s success in 45 countries around the world.

“I am excited to join the amazing team at Two by Four,” said Tom. “I strongly believe that our people will make the difference since they are the ones who create ideas that drive sales, store traffic, market share and all the other metrics that lead to our clients’ success. My goal here at Two by Four is to help them continue to grow and broaden their contributions so we can continue to offer only the very best to our clients.”

Tom graduated with an MBA in Marketing and a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

About Two by Four

Founded in 1998, Two by Four is focused on creative communications that always leave an impression. Core services include strategy, advertising, design, media, interactive, promotions, experiential, internal marketing, public relations, research, analytics, social media and direct response.

