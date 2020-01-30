Giga-tronics to Announce Third Quarter Results and a Conference Call on February 6, 2020

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCQB: GIGA) will release results for its third fiscal quarter ended December 28, 2019 on Thursday February 6, 2020 after the close of trading on the OTCQB Market.

Also, on February 6, 2020, Giga-tronics will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results and provide an update on the company’s operations.

To participate in the call, dial: (888) 517-2513 or (847) 619-6533 and enter PIN Code 6236038#. It is recommended that you call in five to ten minutes prior to the start time. You may also listen to the call via the Giga-tronics website at www.gigatronics.com .

A replay of the call will be available on the Giga-tronics website under “Investor Relations”. This conference call will reflect management views as of February 6, 2020 only.

Giga-tronics produces electronic warfare test solutions used in the defense industry and RADAR filters used in fighter jet aircrafts.

Headquartered in Dublin, California, Giga-tronics is a publicly held company, traded on the OTCQB Market under the symbol “GIGA”.

Contact: Traci Mitchell

Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer

(925) 328-4650 / tmitchell@gigatronics.com

Source: Giga-tronics Incorporated



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.