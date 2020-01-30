Global hardware as a service market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 26.8% over the forecast period from 2019-2025

The report on the global hardware as a service market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global hardware as a service market to grow with a CAGR of 26.

8% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on hardware as a service market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on hardware as a service market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global hardware as a service market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global hardware as a service market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Growing demand for efficient management in it and telecommunication sector

2) Restraints

• Data Security Threats

3) Opportunities

• Adoption of advanced technologies in government and construction sector



Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global hardware as a service market is segmented on the basis of hardware model, deployment model, enterprise size, and end-user.



The Global Hardware as a Service Market by Hardware Model

• Platform as a Service

• Desktop as a Service

• Infrastructure as a Service Device as a Service



The Global Hardware as a Service Market by Deployment Model

• On-premise

• Cloud



The Global Hardware as a Service Market by Enterprise Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Enterprises



The Global Hardware as a Service Market by End-User

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• IT and Telecommunication

• Others



Company Profiles

• Navitas Lease Corp.

• Ingram Micro

• Design Data Systems, Inc.

• ZNet Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

• FUSE3 Communications

• Microsoft Corporation

• Dell Inc.



What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the hardware as a service market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the hardware as a service market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global hardware as a service market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

