DesignCon 2020 Honors Istvan Novak as 2020 Engineer of the Year

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DesignCon , the nation’s largest event for chip, board, and systems design engineers, today announced Istvan Novak, Principal Signal and Power Integrity Engineer, Samtec, as the 2020 winner of its prestigious Engineer of the Year Award. The Engineer of the Year Award recognizes the best of the best in engineering and new product advancements at the chip, board, or system level. Each year, the award winner receives a $1,000 grant or scholarship to present to the educational institution of their choice. Novak has selected to donate to the Radio Club of the Technical University of Budapest.



Finalists for the Engineer of the year award were selected by the editors of Design News and DesignCon staff, and the winner was voted by the DesignCon community. The award was presented to Novak at DesignCon 2020, which celebrated its 25th edition this week at the Santa Clara Convention Center. To learn more about the award, please visit: designcon.com/engineer-of-the-year-award .

“Novak has made groundbreaking contributions to the DesignCon and wider signal integrity/power integrity community,” said Naomi Price, Conference Content Director for DesignCon, Informa Markets. “We are proud to honor his impactful design work and dedication towards mentoring early-career engineers both on his own and as part of DesignCon’s new early-career and new author mentoring program.”

Novak has single-handedly moved the needle in the test and test measurement industry by developing new instruments and methods of measurement. Furthermore, his generosity in mentorship of early-career engineers to ensure qualified engineers move up the ranks has been inspiring to the DesignCon community as-a-whole.

“DesignCon has become a worldwide destination, but to me, it feels like a family,” said Novak. “To be honored among my fellow distinguished peers is such a privilege—I believe all finalists are truly deserving of the winning title.”

About Istvan Novak

Novak is a Principal Signal and Power Integrity Engineer at Samtec, working on advanced signal and power integrity designs. Prior, he was a Distinguished Engineer at SUN Microsystems, later Oracle. Novak has worked on new technology development, advanced power distribution and signal integrity design, and validation methodologies for SUN's successful workgroup server families. Additionally, he introduced the industry's first 25um power-ground laminates for large rigid computer boards and worked with component vendors to create a series of low-inductance and controlled-ESR bypass capacitors. Novak as also served as SUN's representative on the Copper Cable and Connector Workgroup of InfiniBand, and was engaged in the methodologies, designs, and characterization of power-distribution networks from silicon to DC-DC converters. He is a Life Fellow of the IEEE with twenty-five patents to his name, author of two books on power integrity, teaches signal and power integrity courses, and maintains a popular SI/PI website.

In addition to receiving the award, Novak spoke in three sessions at DesignCon 2020 including: Stump the SI/PI Experts , Current Distribution, Resistance & Inductance in Power Connectors , and How to Become an Industry Influencer .

DesignCon is partnered with The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), offering its accreditation to eligible conference attendees. Each conference hour is equivalent to one professional development hour (PDH), and 10 PDH’s result in one continuing education unit (CEU) and an official IEEE certificate. IEEE accreditation can be used to meet training requirements, stand out to future employers, and maintain an engineering license.

To view the entire DesignCon conference schedule, please visit here .

About DesignCon:

DesignCon is the world's premier conference for chip, board, and systems design engineers in the high-speed communications and semiconductor communities. This three-day technical conference and two-day expo combines technical paper sessions, tutorials, industry panels, product demos, and exhibits from the industry's leading experts, and solutions providers. DesignCon is a part of the Advanced Manufacturing portfolio, the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry and is organized by Informa Markets. Informa recently acquired UBM to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events and exhibitions organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.informa.com .

