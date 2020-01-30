CWCBExpo New York to be Largest Cannabis Business Trade Show & Conference on the East Coast

New York Registration Now Open at CWCBExpo.com Grow your Business at CWCBExpo.com

Registration is Open for Leading Forum “Where Cannabis Means Business,” May 28-30, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City

PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Registration is now open for the only trade show and conference in New York, and the active tri-state area, focused on the business of cannabis and hemp. The 7th Annual Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo) will take place May 28-30, at the Javits Convention Center in New York City at a pivotal time in marijuana reform and market growth for the region, including surrounding states New Jersey and Connecticut. New York State, an epicenter for business, finance, cultural activities, agriculture, and tourists, is on the verge of legalizing marijuana as Governor Cuomo has presented a FY 2021 budget outline to legalize and tax adult-use cannabis.

“A legalized marijuana program could bring in $300 million a year in tax revenue, and billions of dollars more in economic activity when fully implemented,” said NY Governor Andrew Cuomo during his annual State of the State Address in Albany on Jan. 8th.

Combined with its active medical market (projected sales of over $500 billion by 2025) and the potential for New York to be one of the most influential legalized cannabis markets in the U.S. and internationally, interest in exhibit space at the event has increased. The CWCBExpo New York expo floor has moved upstairs to the expansive and high profile third level of the Javits Center, tripling its space for exhibits. The expo in Hall 3A, will have its largest footprint to date with innovative product, service and technology companies showcasing solutions for the entire cannabis ecosystem.

The CWCBExpo New York conference program, a hallmark of the events, will provide relevant, data-driven information and industry trends that are moving this emerging and opportunistic market forward. The expert led program focuses on the business potential and challenges in all sectors of the industry including cannabis production, distribution, and sale on a regional, national and global level. Conference sessions, tracks and workshops will also cover current state-by-state cannabis laws, equity programs, entrepreneurial opportunities, and the health and wellness properties of the plant.

A far-reaching community engagement campaign is underway to make this CWCBExpo the East Coast’s main event for the legalized cannabis and hemp industry. Exciting CWCBExpo New York updates will be announced soon.

About Cannabis World Congress & Business Expositions (CWCBExpo)

CWCBExpo are the premier business-to-business events for the legalized cannabis industry and are held 3 times per year in the largest business, financial, and media markets—New York City, Los Angeles and Boston. CWCBExpo’s Cannabis Week will bring the industry together for continued networking and community-building. Connect on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @cwcbexpo.

