Norton Rose Fulbright names Ayşe Yüksel Mahfoud as Head of Cross-Border Practices

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today named Ayşe Yüksel Mahfoud as its Head of Cross-Border Practices, a new position that will strategically address clients’ needs for high-quality cross-border legal advice and cutting-edge market intelligence.

A corporate partner based in New York, Yüksel Mahfoud will work closely with colleagues worldwide to develop the firm’s cross-border practice across all areas of law.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“With more than 50 offices on six continents, we have the platform and personnel to meet the cross-border needs of our impressive international clientele. Our clients will benefit immensely from Ayşe’s vast experience in handling global matters and her familiarity with the firm’s capabilities.”

Yüksel Mahfoud, who has served on Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Executive Committee since 2017, commented:

“The combination of our global client base and our worldwide platform means that we have tremendous opportunities to better assist our clients with their cross-border business. In this exciting new role, my focus will be to collaborate with our partners and clients to assess cross-border needs and engage with cross-border multidisciplinary teams to address those needs.”

Yüksel Mahfoud advises clients on a wide range of corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, private equity investments, privatizations, joint ventures, strategic alliances and financing transactions. She regularly represents companies, private equity funds, sovereign wealth and other investment funds and financial institutions on cross-border transactions.

Yüksel Mahfoud, who has handled cross-border matters in the United States, Middle East, North Africa and Latin America, is also Norton Rose Fulbright’s Istanbul Partner-in-Charge.

Named a “Notable Women in Law” by Crain’s New York Business and a “Woman of Influence” by the New York Business Journal, she received her JD from Columbia Law School and her BA from Harvard University.

