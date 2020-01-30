Spirit Airlines Takes Cleveland to Cancun, Celebrates Five Years at CLE with More Go to Key Cities

/EIN News/ -- MIRAMAR, Fla., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great news for people procrastinating on their Valentine’s Day plans! Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is coming to the rescue with nonstop service between Cleveland and Cancun—departing Feb. 14, 2020. Plus, more love meets More Go this spring when Spirit adds even more flights on Cleveland’s key domestic routes.



Spirit’s decision to send more of the brightest planes in the sky to the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) is an anniversary gift of sorts. The airport started with three nonstop destinations in 2015. Five years later—by the middle of 2020—Spirit’s offering will have quadrupled with approximately 14 daily departures to 12 cities stretching coast to coast, and now into Mexico.

Spirit’s initial service launch in January 2015 included Orlando (MCO), Fort Myers (RSW) and Tampa (TPA). Within months, the airline added nonstop service to seven other destinations, including Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Las Vegas (LAS), Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), Atlanta (ATL), Boston (BOS), Myrtle Beach (MYR) and Los Angeles (LAX). Strong and reliable demand kept those routes going and drove another launch—New Orleans (MSY)—in May of 2017.

“We are proud to celebrate five years in Cleveland and grateful for all the support from our Guests here,” said John Kirby, Spirit Airline’s Vice President of Network Planning. “Cleveland travelers appreciate our value proposition, which has allowed Spirit to grow significantly from three to twelve destinations in five years. As we look to the future, we look forward to serving and expanding in the region for years to come.”

Changes for 2020 include:

New service to Cancun International Airport (CUN)

Additional daily flights to FLL, MCO, LAS and MYR

TPA upgraded from seasonal to year-round service

Cleveland (CLE) to/from: Effective: Frequency: Cancun (CUN) Feb. 14, 2020 4x Weekly Orlando (MCO) Now 2-3x Daily Fort Myers (RSW) Now Daily, Seasonal Tampa (TPA) Now Daily Fort Lauderdale (FLL) Now 2x Daily Las Vegas (LAS) April 22, 2020 2x Daily Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) Now Daily, Seasonal Atlanta (ATL) Now Daily Los Angeles (LAX) Now Daily Myrtle Beach (MYR) Summer 2020 Up to 2x Daily, Seasonal New Orleans (MSY) Now 3x Weekly

“Spirit Airlines is a great partner at CLE and has been for the last 5 years,” said Airport Director Robert Kennedy. “We look forward to many more years of success and growth together. Spirit Airlines provides Clevelanders with new opportunities to travel to wonderful locations at competitive costs.”

Spirit is turning heads by making it possible for Guests to venture further than ever while delivering the best value in the sky. Spirit recently won Low Cost Airline of the Year at the CAPA (Centre for Aviation) World Aviation Summit , adding to a long list of recent accolades and also unveiled a complete cabin redesign featuring ergonomically-designed seats, an improved aesthetic and a modern look and feel.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call À La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We operate more than 650 daily flights to 77 destinations in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving the communities we serve.

