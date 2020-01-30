There were 747 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,440 in the last 365 days.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. and Chain Bridge Bank, N.A. 2019 Earnings Release

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), the parent of Chain Bridge Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”) (collectively, “Chain Bridge”), today reported that it earned $4.886 million, or $209.07 per share, in 2019, versus $5.065 million, or $216.72 per share, in 2018.  The Company’s return on equity was 9.37% in 2019 versus 11.70% in 2018.

Book value per share was $2,433.27 at year-end 2019, an increase of 22.1% over $1,993.06 at year-end 2018.  Excluding the unrealized gain or loss on securities, book value per share was $2,336.13 at year-end 2019 versus $2,144.07 at year-end 2018. 

Chain Bridge reported zero non-performing assets at December 31, 2019, the eighth consecutive year-end with zero non-performing assets.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors voted to move its annual shareholder dividend declaration to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Chain Bridge Bank, N.A. is a national banking association organized under the laws of the United States and is the sole subsidiary of Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company registered with the Federal Reserve.  The Bank is a member of the FDIC and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximums.  The Company’s shares are privately held.

CAUTION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of the Bank’s operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions.  Because of the uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results may differ materially from those indicated herein.  Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.  The Company’s and Bank’s past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

 
 
Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. and
Chain Bridge Bank, National Association
Consolidated Financial Highlights
       
  Years Ended December 31,
    2019       2018  
               
Performance Measures and Yields              
Consolidated net income $ 4,886,306     $ 5,065,145  
Return on average assets (ROAA)   0.73 %     0.72 %
Return on average risk weighted assets 1   1.69 %     1.85 %
Return on average equity (ROAE)   9.37 %     11.70 %
Net interest margin (Fully Tax Equivalent)   2.70 %     2.57 %
               
Asset Quality (%)              
Non-performing assets / assets   0.00 %     0.00 %
Texas ratio 2   0.00 %     0.00 %
Loan loss reserves / gross loans   1.40 %     1.40 %
Net charge offs (recoveries) / average loans   0.00 %     0.00 %
Risk-weighted asset density 3   34.49 %     53.27 %
               
Balance Sheet Highlights              
Total assets $ 829,789,808     $ 547,087,424  
Total loans, net of loans held for sale $ 265,540,386     $ 260,220,001  
Total deposits $ 762,375,956     $ 452,663,986  
               
Capitalization              
Total equity capital $ 56,870,450     $ 46,581,712  
Tangible equity $ 56,870,450     $ 46,581,712  
Tier 1 capital $ 54,600,102     $ 50,111,120  
Total risk-based capital ratio   20.38 %     18.44 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   19.08 %     17.19 %
               
Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Share Information              
Number of shares outstanding   23,372       23,372  
Book value per share $ 2,433.27     $ 1,993.06  
Book value per share,              
Excluding unrealized gain/loss on securities $ 2,336.13     $ 2,144.07  
Net income per share $ 209.07     $ 216.72  
               
1 Average is calculated using the last five quarter ends.              
2 Texas ratio is defined as nonperforming assets plus delinquent loans as a percent of tangible equity and reserves.              
3 Risk-weighted asset density measures the riskiness of the Bank's assets. It is calculated as total assets divided by              
risk-weighted assets.              
               
Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. and
Chain Bridge Bank, National Association
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
 
  December 31,
    2019       2018  
  (Unaudited)   (Audited)
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 99,059,029     $ 31,997,903  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   450,877,606       238,538,827  
Equity securities, at fair value   528,162       500,844  
Restricted securities, at cost   1,985,100       3,844,300  
Loans held for sale   -       -  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $3,717,000 in 2019      
and $3,643,000 in 2018   261,823,386       256,577,001  
Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation      
of $4,722,362 in 2019 and $4,179,482 in 2018   11,257,881       11,354,821  
Accrued interest receivable   3,204,323       2,152,606  
Other assets   1,054,321       2,121,122  
Total assets $ 829,789,808     $ 547,087,424  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
       
Liabilities      
Deposits:      
Noninterest bearing $ 515,220,461     $ 246,465,108  
Savings, interest-bearing checking and money market accounts   204,730,992       154,316,299  
Time, $250,000 and over   20,876,783       20,268,240  
Other time   21,547,720       18,217,899  
CDARS brokered deposits   - -       13,396,440  
 Total deposits $ 762,375,956     $ 452,663,986  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   433,436       473,713  
FHLB advances   -       39,300,000  
Short term borrowings   7,300,000       6,000,000  
Accrued interest payable   164,527       153,620  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   2,645,439       1,914,393  
     Total liabilities $ 772,919,358     $ 500,505,712  
       
Stockholders' Equity      
Common stock      
$1 par value, authorized 50,000 shares,      
23,372 shares issued and outstanding $ 23,372     $ 23,372  
Additional paid-in capital   27,786,595       27,786,595  
Retained earnings   26,790,135       22,301,153  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   2,270,348       (3,529,408 )
Total stockholders' equity $ 56,870,450     $ 46,581,712  
 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 829,789,808     $ 547,087,424  
       
Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. and
Chain Bridge Bank, National Association
Consolidated Statements of Income
For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
 
    2019       2018  
  (Unaudited)   (Audited)
Interest and Dividend Income      
Interest and fees on loans $ 11,582,183     $ 10,428,663  
Interest and dividends on securities   7,673,741       6,748,600  
Interest on deposits in banks and federal funds sold   1,284,013       2,827,470  
Total interest and dividend income $ 20,539,937     $ 20,004,733  
Interest Expense      
Interest on deposits $ 3,248,643     $ 2,524,291  
Interest on short-term borrowings   100,215       259,055  
Total interest expense $ 3,348,858     $ 2,783,346  
Net Interest Income $ 17,191,079     $ 17,221,387  
Provision for Loan Losses   74,000       349,000  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 17,117,079     $ 16,872,387  
Noninterest Income      
Service charges on deposit accounts $ 299,581     $ 197,964  
Rent income   115,900       112,127  
Gain on sale of mortgage loans   101,298       41,003  
Other income   745,583       528,246  
Gain on sale of securities, net   7,430       50,486  
Total noninterest income $ 1,269,792     $ 929,826  
Noninterest Expenses      
Salaries and employee benefits $ 7,742,930     $ 7,089,188  
Data processing and communication expenses   1,352,504       1,188,634  
Occupancy and equipment expenses   993,896       769,227  
Professional services   697,477       696,292  
Virginia bank franchise tax   366,329       370,375  
FDIC and regulatory assessments   171,368       474,965  
Directors fees   205,425       241,450  
Other operating expenses   889,822       804,240  
Total noninterest expenses $ 12,419,751     $ 11,634,371  
Net income before taxes $ 5,967,120     $ 6,167,842  
Income Tax Expense      
Current tax expense $ 1,126,571     $ 1,241,477  
Deferred tax benefit   (45,757 )     (138,780 )
Total income tax expense $ 1,080,814     $ 1,102,697  
       
Net income $ 4,886,306     $ 5,065,145  
Earnings per share, basic and diluted $ 209.07     $ 216.72  
       

