Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. and Chain Bridge Bank, N.A. 2019 Earnings Release

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), the parent of Chain Bridge Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”) (collectively, “Chain Bridge”), today reported that it earned $4.886 million, or $209.07 per share, in 2019, versus $5.065 million, or $216.72 per share, in 2018. The Company’s return on equity was 9.37% in 2019 versus 11.70% in 2018.



Book value per share was $2,433.27 at year-end 2019, an increase of 22.1% over $1,993.06 at year-end 2018. Excluding the unrealized gain or loss on securities, book value per share was $2,336.13 at year-end 2019 versus $2,144.07 at year-end 2018.

Chain Bridge reported zero non-performing assets at December 31, 2019, the eighth consecutive year-end with zero non-performing assets.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors voted to move its annual shareholder dividend declaration to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Chain Bridge Bank, N.A. is a national banking association organized under the laws of the United States and is the sole subsidiary of Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company registered with the Federal Reserve. The Bank is a member of the FDIC and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximums. The Company’s shares are privately held.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. and Chain Bridge Bank, National Association Consolidated Financial Highlights Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Performance Measures and Yields Consolidated net income $ 4,886,306 $ 5,065,145 Return on average assets (ROAA) 0.73 % 0.72 % Return on average risk weighted assets 1 1.69 % 1.85 % Return on average equity (ROAE) 9.37 % 11.70 % Net interest margin (Fully Tax Equivalent) 2.70 % 2.57 % Asset Quality (%) Non-performing assets / assets 0.00 % 0.00 % Texas ratio 2 0.00 % 0.00 % Loan loss reserves / gross loans 1.40 % 1.40 % Net charge offs (recoveries) / average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % Risk-weighted asset density 3 34.49 % 53.27 % Balance Sheet Highlights Total assets $ 829,789,808 $ 547,087,424 Total loans, net of loans held for sale $ 265,540,386 $ 260,220,001 Total deposits $ 762,375,956 $ 452,663,986 Capitalization Total equity capital $ 56,870,450 $ 46,581,712 Tangible equity $ 56,870,450 $ 46,581,712 Tier 1 capital $ 54,600,102 $ 50,111,120 Total risk-based capital ratio 20.38 % 18.44 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 19.08 % 17.19 % Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Share Information Number of shares outstanding 23,372 23,372 Book value per share $ 2,433.27 $ 1,993.06 Book value per share, Excluding unrealized gain/loss on securities $ 2,336.13 $ 2,144.07 Net income per share $ 209.07 $ 216.72 1 Average is calculated using the last five quarter ends. 2 Texas ratio is defined as nonperforming assets plus delinquent loans as a percent of tangible equity and reserves. 3 Risk-weighted asset density measures the riskiness of the Bank's assets. It is calculated as total assets divided by risk-weighted assets. Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. and Chain Bridge Bank, National Association Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 99,059,029 $ 31,997,903 Securities available for sale, at fair value 450,877,606 238,538,827 Equity securities, at fair value 528,162 500,844 Restricted securities, at cost 1,985,100 3,844,300 Loans held for sale - - Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $3,717,000 in 2019 and $3,643,000 in 2018 261,823,386 256,577,001 Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $4,722,362 in 2019 and $4,179,482 in 2018 11,257,881 11,354,821 Accrued interest receivable 3,204,323 2,152,606 Other assets 1,054,321 2,121,122 Total assets $ 829,789,808 $ 547,087,424 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 515,220,461 $ 246,465,108 Savings, interest-bearing checking and money market accounts 204,730,992 154,316,299 Time, $250,000 and over 20,876,783 20,268,240 Other time 21,547,720 18,217,899 CDARS brokered deposits - - 13,396,440 Total deposits $ 762,375,956 $ 452,663,986 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 433,436 473,713 FHLB advances - 39,300,000 Short term borrowings 7,300,000 6,000,000 Accrued interest payable 164,527 153,620 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,645,439 1,914,393 Total liabilities $ 772,919,358 $ 500,505,712 Stockholders' Equity Common stock $1 par value, authorized 50,000 shares, 23,372 shares issued and outstanding $ 23,372 $ 23,372 Additional paid-in capital 27,786,595 27,786,595 Retained earnings 26,790,135 22,301,153 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 2,270,348 (3,529,408 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 56,870,450 $ 46,581,712 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 829,789,808 $ 547,087,424 Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. and Chain Bridge Bank, National Association Consolidated Statements of Income For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Audited) Interest and Dividend Income Interest and fees on loans $ 11,582,183 $ 10,428,663 Interest and dividends on securities 7,673,741 6,748,600 Interest on deposits in banks and federal funds sold 1,284,013 2,827,470 Total interest and dividend income $ 20,539,937 $ 20,004,733 Interest Expense Interest on deposits $ 3,248,643 $ 2,524,291 Interest on short-term borrowings 100,215 259,055 Total interest expense $ 3,348,858 $ 2,783,346 Net Interest Income $ 17,191,079 $ 17,221,387 Provision for Loan Losses 74,000 349,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 17,117,079 $ 16,872,387 Noninterest Income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 299,581 $ 197,964 Rent income 115,900 112,127 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 101,298 41,003 Other income 745,583 528,246 Gain on sale of securities, net 7,430 50,486 Total noninterest income $ 1,269,792 $ 929,826 Noninterest Expenses Salaries and employee benefits $ 7,742,930 $ 7,089,188 Data processing and communication expenses 1,352,504 1,188,634 Occupancy and equipment expenses 993,896 769,227 Professional services 697,477 696,292 Virginia bank franchise tax 366,329 370,375 FDIC and regulatory assessments 171,368 474,965 Directors fees 205,425 241,450 Other operating expenses 889,822 804,240 Total noninterest expenses $ 12,419,751 $ 11,634,371 Net income before taxes $ 5,967,120 $ 6,167,842 Income Tax Expense Current tax expense $ 1,126,571 $ 1,241,477 Deferred tax benefit (45,757 ) (138,780 ) Total income tax expense $ 1,080,814 $ 1,102,697 Net income $ 4,886,306 $ 5,065,145 Earnings per share, basic and diluted $ 209.07 $ 216.72



