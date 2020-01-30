Spirit AeroSystems Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors and whistleblowers nationwide, is investigating Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) and certain of its officers and directors for potential violations of federal securities laws.



In December 2019, Spirit AeroSystems commenced a review of its accounting process compliance and determined that it did not comply with established accounting processes related to certain potential contingent liabilities. On January 30, 2019, Spirit AeroSystems announced resignations of both its Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer for failure to comply with accounting rules on contingencies. On this news, the company’s share price dropped more than 5% in early morning trading.

