Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 14.5% Increase in Full Year Earnings

/EIN News/ -- CHINO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.  Net earnings for the fourth quarter 2019, were $502 thousand, or an decrease of 15.62%, as compared with earnings of $595 thousand for the same quarter last year.  Net earnings for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 increased by 14.5% or by $323 thousand to $2.6 million, as compared to $2.2 million for fiscal year 2018.

Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $0.23 for the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared with $0.27 for the same quarter last year.  Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $1.14 for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared with $1.00 as December 31, 2018, respectively.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “We are very pleased with the performance of the Bank during 2019.  The Bank set new record levels for total Deposits, total Loans, Revenue and Net Earnings.  The economy of the Inland Empire continues to improve and expand, allowing for continued business growth into the future.  We have a great team, a great market, and we are excited about the prospects for the Company over the next few years.”

Financial Condition

At December 31, 2019, total assets were $230 million, an increase of $27.5 million or 13.6% over $202 million at December 31, 2018.  Total deposits increased by 5.3% or $9 million to $180 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to $171 million as of December 31, 2018. At December 31, 2019, the Company’s core deposits represent 94% of the total deposits.

Gross loans increased by 9.2% or $12 million as of December 31, 2019 to $144 million, as compared with $132 million as of December 31, 2018.  The Bank had one non-performing loan for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and none as of December 31, 2018.  OREO properties remained at zero as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 respectively.

Earnings

For the year ended December 31, 2019, net interest income was $8.1 million, an increase of 11.4% or $834 thousand in comparison to $7.3 million as of December 31, 2018. The Company posted net interest income of $1.97 million and $1.93 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 respectively, or an increase of $40 thousand or 2.1%. Average interest-earning assets were $177.3 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $119.4 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.41% for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $179.0 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $91.5 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.27% for the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, non-interest income was $1.9 million, an increase of 22.9% or $358 thousand in comparison to $1.6 million as of December 31, 2018. Non-interest income totaled $457 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019, or an increase of 7.6% as compared with $424 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. Service charges on deposit accounts increased over the fourth quarter by $39.6 thousand or 11.5% to $383 thousand, primarily due to an increase in income from returned items, overdraft charges, and analysis fees. Dividend income from restricted stock decreased to $17 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $35 thousand for the same quarter in 2018, due to the Federal Home Loan Bank and Pacific Coast Bankers Bank changes in dividend payout percentage policy. Income from Bank-owned life insurance increased by $7.2 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $25 thousand for the same quarter in 2018, due to a new life insurance policy added during 2019.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, general and administrative expenses were $6.5 million, an increase of 15.8% or $886 thousand in comparison to $5.6 million as of December 31, 2018. General and administrative expenses were $1.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, and $1.5 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to $973 thousand for the same quarter last year and $3.9 million and $3.6 million for the years ended December 2019 and 2018 respectively. Occupancy and equipment increase year over year by $110 thousand due to the opening of our new branch in Upland during the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, income tax expense was $985 thousand, a decrease of 10.3% or $92 thousand in comparison to $893 million as of December 31, 2018. Income tax expense was $197 thousand which represents a decrease of $41 thousand or 17.5% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $239 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2018 is approximately 28.2% and 28.6% respectively, and for the year ending December 31, 2019 and 2018, the effective income tax rates were 27.8% and 28.6% respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, Ca. 91710, (909) 393-8880.

           
  CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP  
  CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET  
  December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018  
     
    December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018  
    (unaudited)   (audited)  
  ASSETS:        
  Cash and due from banks $ 4,363,753     $ 25,451,866    
  Federal funds sold   32,415,000       -    
  Total cash and cash equivalents   36,778,753       25,451,866    
           
  Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   496,000       1,988,000    
  Investment securities available for sale   7,977,936       5,914,736    
  Investment securities held to maturity (fair value approximates        
  $28,625,251 at December 31, 2019 and $26,092,226 at December 31, 2018)   28,367,056       26,623,343    
  Total investments   36,840,992       34,526,079    
  Loans        
  Construction   -       -    
  Real estate   115,633,626       107,902,821    
  Commercial   28,522,543       24,029,989    
  Installment   232,328       241,077    
  Gross loans   144,388,497       132,173,887    
  Unearned fees and discounts   (438,380 )     (345,054 )  
  Loans net of unearned fees and discount   143,950,117       131,828,833    
  Allowance for loan losses   (2,391,765 )     (2,292,478 )  
   Net loans   141,558,352       129,536,355    
           
  Fixed assets, net   6,401,773       6,063,350    
  Accrued interest receivable   619,856       585,506    
  Stock investments, restricted, at cost   1,440,900       1,248,400    
  Bank-owned life insurance   4,595,584       3,484,885    
  Other assets   1,270,936       1,091,805    
  Total assets $ 229,507,146     $ 201,988,246    
           
  LIABILITIES:        
  Deposits        
  Non-interest bearing $ 88,412,668     $ 83,237,014    
  Interest bearing        
  NOW and money market   64,520,387       66,046,085    
  Savings   12,209,281       9,870,263    
  Time deposits less than $250,000   9,537,555       4,191,717    
  Time deposits of $250,000 or greater   5,471,451       7,674,742    
  Total deposits   180,151,342       171,019,821    
           
  Accrued interest payable   203,246       64,794    
  Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)   20,000,000       5,000,000    
  Accrued expenses & other payables   1,686,981       1,101,417    
  Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust   3,093,000       3,093,000    
  Total liabilities   205,134,569       180,279,032    
           
  SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
  Common stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares with no par value, issued and outstanding 2,230,808 shares at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.        
         
    10,502,557       10,502,557    
  Retained earnings   13,803,528       11,251,915    
  Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)   66,492       (45,258 )  
  Total shareholders' equity   24,372,577       21,709,214    
  Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 229,507,146     $ 201,988,246    
           


                   
  CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP  
  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME  
     
    For the three months ended   For the year ended  
    December 31   December 31  
      2019       2018     2019     2018  
    (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (audited)  
  Interest income            
  Interest and fee income on loans $ 1,982,610     $ 1,828,378   $ 7,884,573   $ 7,012,709  
  Interest on federal funds sold and FRB deposits   184,875       104,132     510,650     422,577  
  Interest on time deposits in banks   3,219       12,151     35,077     27,899  
  Interest on investment securities   167,707       204,829     1,078,908     659,707  
  Total interest income   2,338,411       2,149,490     9,509,208     8,122,892  
                   
  Interest Expense                
  Interest on deposits   230,243       189,493     935,215     612,912  
  Other borrowings   139,476       31,785     413,749     183,636  
  Total interest expense   369,719       221,278     1,348,964     796,548  
  Net interest income   1,968,692       1,928,212     8,160,244     7,326,344  
  Provision for loan losses   -       -     40,000     150,000  
                   
  Net interest income after provision for loan losses   1,968,692       1,928,212     8,120,244     7,176,344  
                   
  Non-interest income                
  Service charges on deposit accounts   382,839       343,216     1,530,853     1,262,496  
  Other miscellaneous income   24,567       21,159     190,567     86,647  
  Dividend income from restricted stock   17,267       35,101     88,281     115,362  
  Income from bank-owned life insurance   31,901       24,666     110,699     98,130  
  Total non-interest income   456,574       424,142     1,920,400     1,562,635  
                   
  Non-interest expenses                
  Salaries and employee benefits   1,002,259       973,047     3,941,211     3,568,823  
  Occupancy and equipment   155,473       155,086     632,501     522,458  
  Data and item processing   123,409       102,410     469,176     390,485  
  Advertising and marketing   30,867       7,075     97,035     90,359  
  Legal and professional fees   217,088       37,955     430,050     150,218  
  Regulatory assessments   (12,940 )     34,435     81,578     135,419  
  Insurance   10,295       9,032     37,911     35,599  
  Directors' fees and expenses   32,742       29,266     137,142     117,710  
  Other expenses   166,708       169,824     675,289     604,653  
  Total non-interest expenses   1,725,901       1,518,130     6,501,893     5,615,724  
  Income before income tax expense   699,365       834,224     3,538,751     3,123,255  
  Income tax expense   196,971       238,860     984,794     892,659  
  Net income $ 502,394     $ 595,364   $ 2,553,957   $ 2,230,596  
                   
  Basic earnings per share $ 0.23     $ 0.27   $ 1.14   $ 1.00  
  Diluted earnings per share $ 0.23     $ 0.27   $ 1.14   $ 1.00  
                   



                     
      For the three months ended   For the year ended  
      December 31   December 31  
        2019       2018       2019       2018    
  KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                  
  (unaudited)                  
  Annualized return on average equity     8.31 %     11.43 %     11.03 %     12.34 %  
  Annualized return on average assets     0.85 %     1.22 %     1.17 %     1.16 %  
  Net interest margin     4.41 %     4.27 %     4.46 %     4.14 %  
  Core efficiency ratio     71.16 %     64.54 %     64.50 %     63.18 %  
  Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans     0.002 %     -0.013 %     -0.05 %     -0.02 %  
                     
  AVERAGE BALANCES                  
  (thousands, unaudited)                  
  Average assets   $ 235,723     $ 195,986     $ 219,167     $ 193,120    
  Average interest-earning assets   $ 177,259     $ 179,009     $ 183,108     $ 176,829    
  Average gross loans   $ 136,963     $ 129,717     $ 136,504     $ 127,705    
  Average deposits   $ 186,587     $ 170,063     $ 179,226     $ 162,393    
  Average equity   $ 24,182     $ 20,830     $ 23,156     $ 18,074    
                     
                     
                     
  CREDIT QUALITY   End of period          
  (unaudited)   December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018          
                     
  Non-performing loans   $ 120,423     $ -            
                     
  Non-performing loans to total loans     0.08 %     0.00 %          
  Non-performing loans to total assets     0.05 %     0.00 %          
  Allowance for loan losses to total loans     1.66 %     1.73 %          
  Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO     0.08 %     0.00 %          
  Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans     1986.14 %     n/a            
                     
  OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                  
  (unaudited)                  
  Shareholders equity to total assets     10.62 %     10.75 %          
  Net loans to deposits     78.58 %     75.74 %          
  Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits     49.08 %     48.67 %          
  Total capital to total risk-weighted assets     18.30 %     19.19 %          
  Tier 1 capital to total risk-weighted assets     20.16 %     20.93 %          
  Tier 1 leverage ratio     13.74 %     14.80 %          
  Common equity tier 1     20.16 %     20.93 %          
                     

