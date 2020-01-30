Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 14.5% Increase in Full Year Earnings

/EIN News/ -- CHINO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Net earnings for the fourth quarter 2019, were $502 thousand, or an decrease of 15.62%, as compared with earnings of $595 thousand for the same quarter last year. Net earnings for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 increased by 14.5% or by $323 thousand to $2.6 million, as compared to $2.2 million for fiscal year 2018.



Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $0.23 for the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared with $0.27 for the same quarter last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $1.14 for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared with $1.00 as December 31, 2018, respectively.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “We are very pleased with the performance of the Bank during 2019. The Bank set new record levels for total Deposits, total Loans, Revenue and Net Earnings. The economy of the Inland Empire continues to improve and expand, allowing for continued business growth into the future. We have a great team, a great market, and we are excited about the prospects for the Company over the next few years.”

Financial Condition

At December 31, 2019, total assets were $230 million, an increase of $27.5 million or 13.6% over $202 million at December 31, 2018. Total deposits increased by 5.3% or $9 million to $180 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to $171 million as of December 31, 2018. At December 31, 2019, the Company’s core deposits represent 94% of the total deposits.

Gross loans increased by 9.2% or $12 million as of December 31, 2019 to $144 million, as compared with $132 million as of December 31, 2018. The Bank had one non-performing loan for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and none as of December 31, 2018. OREO properties remained at zero as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 respectively.

Earnings

For the year ended December 31, 2019, net interest income was $8.1 million, an increase of 11.4% or $834 thousand in comparison to $7.3 million as of December 31, 2018. The Company posted net interest income of $1.97 million and $1.93 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 respectively, or an increase of $40 thousand or 2.1%. Average interest-earning assets were $177.3 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $119.4 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.41% for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $179.0 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $91.5 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.27% for the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, non-interest income was $1.9 million, an increase of 22.9% or $358 thousand in comparison to $1.6 million as of December 31, 2018. Non-interest income totaled $457 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019, or an increase of 7.6% as compared with $424 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. Service charges on deposit accounts increased over the fourth quarter by $39.6 thousand or 11.5% to $383 thousand, primarily due to an increase in income from returned items, overdraft charges, and analysis fees. Dividend income from restricted stock decreased to $17 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $35 thousand for the same quarter in 2018, due to the Federal Home Loan Bank and Pacific Coast Bankers Bank changes in dividend payout percentage policy. Income from Bank-owned life insurance increased by $7.2 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $25 thousand for the same quarter in 2018, due to a new life insurance policy added during 2019.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, general and administrative expenses were $6.5 million, an increase of 15.8% or $886 thousand in comparison to $5.6 million as of December 31, 2018. General and administrative expenses were $1.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, and $1.5 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to $973 thousand for the same quarter last year and $3.9 million and $3.6 million for the years ended December 2019 and 2018 respectively. Occupancy and equipment increase year over year by $110 thousand due to the opening of our new branch in Upland during the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, income tax expense was $985 thousand, a decrease of 10.3% or $92 thousand in comparison to $893 million as of December 31, 2018. Income tax expense was $197 thousand which represents a decrease of $41 thousand or 17.5% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $239 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2018 is approximately 28.2% and 28.6% respectively, and for the year ending December 31, 2019 and 2018, the effective income tax rates were 27.8% and 28.6% respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, Ca. 91710, (909) 393-8880.

CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 4,363,753 $ 25,451,866 Federal funds sold 32,415,000 - Total cash and cash equivalents 36,778,753 25,451,866 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 496,000 1,988,000 Investment securities available for sale 7,977,936 5,914,736 Investment securities held to maturity (fair value approximates $28,625,251 at December 31, 2019 and $26,092,226 at December 31, 2018) 28,367,056 26,623,343 Total investments 36,840,992 34,526,079 Loans Construction - - Real estate 115,633,626 107,902,821 Commercial 28,522,543 24,029,989 Installment 232,328 241,077 Gross loans 144,388,497 132,173,887 Unearned fees and discounts (438,380 ) (345,054 ) Loans net of unearned fees and discount 143,950,117 131,828,833 Allowance for loan losses (2,391,765 ) (2,292,478 ) Net loans 141,558,352 129,536,355 Fixed assets, net 6,401,773 6,063,350 Accrued interest receivable 619,856 585,506 Stock investments, restricted, at cost 1,440,900 1,248,400 Bank-owned life insurance 4,595,584 3,484,885 Other assets 1,270,936 1,091,805 Total assets $ 229,507,146 $ 201,988,246 LIABILITIES: Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 88,412,668 $ 83,237,014 Interest bearing NOW and money market 64,520,387 66,046,085 Savings 12,209,281 9,870,263 Time deposits less than $250,000 9,537,555 4,191,717 Time deposits of $250,000 or greater 5,471,451 7,674,742 Total deposits 180,151,342 171,019,821 Accrued interest payable 203,246 64,794 Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 20,000,000 5,000,000 Accrued expenses & other payables 1,686,981 1,101,417 Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust 3,093,000 3,093,000 Total liabilities 205,134,569 180,279,032 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares with no par value, issued and outstanding 2,230,808 shares at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. 10,502,557 10,502,557 Retained earnings 13,803,528 11,251,915 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 66,492 (45,258 ) Total shareholders' equity 24,372,577 21,709,214 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 229,507,146 $ 201,988,246





CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME For the three months ended For the year ended December 31 December 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Interest income Interest and fee income on loans $ 1,982,610 $ 1,828,378 $ 7,884,573 $ 7,012,709 Interest on federal funds sold and FRB deposits 184,875 104,132 510,650 422,577 Interest on time deposits in banks 3,219 12,151 35,077 27,899 Interest on investment securities 167,707 204,829 1,078,908 659,707 Total interest income 2,338,411 2,149,490 9,509,208 8,122,892 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 230,243 189,493 935,215 612,912 Other borrowings 139,476 31,785 413,749 183,636 Total interest expense 369,719 221,278 1,348,964 796,548 Net interest income 1,968,692 1,928,212 8,160,244 7,326,344 Provision for loan losses - - 40,000 150,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 1,968,692 1,928,212 8,120,244 7,176,344 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 382,839 343,216 1,530,853 1,262,496 Other miscellaneous income 24,567 21,159 190,567 86,647 Dividend income from restricted stock 17,267 35,101 88,281 115,362 Income from bank-owned life insurance 31,901 24,666 110,699 98,130 Total non-interest income 456,574 424,142 1,920,400 1,562,635 Non-interest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 1,002,259 973,047 3,941,211 3,568,823 Occupancy and equipment 155,473 155,086 632,501 522,458 Data and item processing 123,409 102,410 469,176 390,485 Advertising and marketing 30,867 7,075 97,035 90,359 Legal and professional fees 217,088 37,955 430,050 150,218 Regulatory assessments (12,940 ) 34,435 81,578 135,419 Insurance 10,295 9,032 37,911 35,599 Directors' fees and expenses 32,742 29,266 137,142 117,710 Other expenses 166,708 169,824 675,289 604,653 Total non-interest expenses 1,725,901 1,518,130 6,501,893 5,615,724 Income before income tax expense 699,365 834,224 3,538,751 3,123,255 Income tax expense 196,971 238,860 984,794 892,659 Net income $ 502,394 $ 595,364 $ 2,553,957 $ 2,230,596 Basic earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.27 $ 1.14 $ 1.00 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.27 $ 1.14 $ 1.00







For the three months ended For the year ended December 31 December 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 8.31 % 11.43 % 11.03 % 12.34 % Annualized return on average assets 0.85 % 1.22 % 1.17 % 1.16 % Net interest margin 4.41 % 4.27 % 4.46 % 4.14 % Core efficiency ratio 71.16 % 64.54 % 64.50 % 63.18 % Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans 0.002 % -0.013 % -0.05 % -0.02 % AVERAGE BALANCES (thousands, unaudited) Average assets $ 235,723 $ 195,986 $ 219,167 $ 193,120 Average interest-earning assets $ 177,259 $ 179,009 $ 183,108 $ 176,829 Average gross loans $ 136,963 $ 129,717 $ 136,504 $ 127,705 Average deposits $ 186,587 $ 170,063 $ 179,226 $ 162,393 Average equity $ 24,182 $ 20,830 $ 23,156 $ 18,074 CREDIT QUALITY End of period (unaudited) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Non-performing loans $ 120,423 $ - Non-performing loans to total loans 0.08 % 0.00 % Non-performing loans to total assets 0.05 % 0.00 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.66 % 1.73 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO 0.08 % 0.00 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 1986.14 % n/a OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS (unaudited) Shareholders equity to total assets 10.62 % 10.75 % Net loans to deposits 78.58 % 75.74 % Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits 49.08 % 48.67 % Total capital to total risk-weighted assets 18.30 % 19.19 % Tier 1 capital to total risk-weighted assets 20.16 % 20.93 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 13.74 % 14.80 % Common equity tier 1 20.16 % 20.93 %



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.