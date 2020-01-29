When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 29, 2020 FDA Publish Date: January 30, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Soup Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk Company Name: Bakkavor Foods USA, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Fresh Food Market Chef’s Recipe Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Bakkavor Foods USA, Inc. is voluntarily recalling 840 units of Harris Teeter’s Fresh Food Market Mushroom Barley Soup, 16 oz with “SELL BY” date codes 03/09/20 because it may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that Chicken Wild Rice Soup containing Milk was distributed in Mushroom Barley Soup packaging that did not reveal the presence of Milk. The problem was discovered when a Harris Teeter employee was stocking store shelves and noticed the discrepancy.

Subsequent investigation indicates that this isolated problem was caused by a very limited deviation in the company’s production and packaging process.

Products were distributed to Harris Teeter’s retail stores in Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington DC.

The product comes in plastic cups with SKU numbers and “Sell BY” date codes printed to the labels.

Product Code Date Harris Teeter’s Fresh Food Market Mushroom Barley Soup, 16 oz cups UPC 7 61088 80363 0 SELL BY "03/09/20”

To date there have been no reported consumer illnesses.

Consumers should discard the product immediately or return it to their point of purchase for a full refund.Customers with questions may contact Bakkavor Foods at (855) 312-7504, Monday through Friday 8:00P.M. - 5:00P.M. PST.

The voluntary recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.