SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds AYR, INST, HEMA, and MSBF Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

/EIN News/ -- ﻿﻿NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Marubeni Corp and Mizuho Leasing Co. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, AYR shareholders will receive $32.00 in cash for each AYR share that they own. If you own AYR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/aircastle-limited/

Instructure, Inc. (NYSE: INST)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Instructure, Inc. (NYSE: INST) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Thoma Bravo, LLC. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, INST shareholders will receive $47.60 for each INST share that they own. If you own INST shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/instructure-inc-investigation/

HemaCare Corporation (OTCMKTS: HEMA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of HemaCare Corporation (OTCMKTS: HEMA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, HEMA shareholders will receive $24.50 in cash for each HEMA share that they own. If you own HEMA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/hemacare-corporation-investigation/

MSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: MSBF)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of MSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: MSBF) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Kearny Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: KRNY). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MSBF shareholders can elect to receive either $18.00 in cash or 1.3 KRNY shares for each MSBF share that they own. If you own MSBF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/msb-financial-corporation-investigation/



