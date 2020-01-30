Anti-Human Trafficking Proffessionals Come Together to Train Community Leaders at a Panel Discussion

United for Human Rights Florida

Community Leaders, concerned individuals and parents gather to learn how to protect children from human trafficking.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, January 31st, starting at 5:30pm, United for Human Rights (UHR) Florida Chapter is holding a Human Trafficking Panel Discussion in honor of Human Trafficking Prevention Month. The event will feature professionals in the field of anti-human trafficking. It’s being held at the Church of Scientology of Orlando; the address is 6770 Lake Ellenor Drive, Orlando, FL 32809.

The Panel Discussion being held on January 31st will feature several professionals: Ms. Rainey Nave, International Vice President & Co-Founder of Bikers Against Trafficking. Mr. Christopher King, Founder of The Gentleman's Course and President of United for Human Rights Florida Chapter. Ms. Niki Rowe Cross, survivor of human trafficking and Founder of S.T.A.A.R. Ministry. And Ms. Christy Gillis, Open Doors Outreach Network Regional Advocate.

Cristian Vargas, the Executive Director of UHR Florida and organizer of the panel commented: “We’re honored to be able to call these amazing individuals our partners and friends, and we’re very grateful that they are volunteering their time to be on our panel.”

UHR Florida has held a series of events this month to bring light to the ever-growing issue of human trafficking. From a human trafficking documentary showing, to a semi-annual Masquerade Ball against human trafficking, to a letter writing campaign for survivors, and all of it culminating with this panel discussion which is also a day before National Freedom Day, on February 1st.

With the Super Bowl game scheduled for just 2 days after the panel at the Miami Gardens, state and national officials predict there will be a rise in human trafficking. To combat this, community organizations, law enforcement and even the Florida Attorney General’s office have been tenaciously working to prepare the local hotel and food industries, and even Uber, to know what to look for and what to do if they see human trafficking.

The event is free to attend, there will be refreshments and a chance to submit your own questions to the panelists, as well as network with them after the event.

Please RSVP for this event on their Facebook: www.facebook.com/HumanRightsFl. For more information please contact Cristian at (727) 467-6960, or email him at Cristian@humanrights.com.



About United for Human Rights:

United for Human Rights is an international non-profit, non-religious educational program based off of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its purpose is to teach youth their human rights to create valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. United for Human Rights is one of eight humanitarian programs the Church of Scientology supports. It was Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard who said, “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.” This is why the Church sponsors UHR, although UHR remains non-religious in nature and content.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.