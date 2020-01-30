Capitala Group Announces Investment in Rapid Fire Protection Holdings

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitala Group (“Capitala”), a provider of capital to lower middle market companies, is pleased to announce its recent investment in Rapid Fire Protection Holdings (“Rapid Fire”), a portfolio company of Boyne Capital. Under the agreement, debt and equity capital provided by Capitala Group assisted Rapid Fire in the acquisition of Aegis Fire Systems, Inc. (“Aegis”), a provider of end-to-end fire protection solutions including design, installation, and ongoing service of fire suppression systems to the San Francisco Bay Area and broader Northern California markets.



Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, Rapid Fire is a full-service fire protection solutions firm specializing in the design, installation, inspection, testing, and maintenance of fire suppression and alarm systems. The company focuses on large-scale systems for commercial and government buildings, industrial and special hazard facilities, and multi-family residential properties across the Mountain West region of the U.S. Aegis will continue to operate under its current name and branding as part of the Rapid Fire platform, which launched in June 2019. Visit www.rapidfireinc.com and www.aegisfire.com for additional information.

“We are excited to be partnering with Boyne Capital once again,” stated Chris Norton, Managing Director for Capitala Group. “They have demonstrated their capability of successfully investing in and building companies. The combination of Rapid Fire and Aegis results in one of the leading fire suppression companies serving the Western U.S. We look forward to supporting Boyne Capital as it considers additional strategic acquisitions in the fire suppression market.”

Derek McDowell, CEO of Boyne Capital, commented “We appreciate the responsiveness and flexibility of Capitala as a capital partner. They were great to work with in this transaction as they have been in the past. They distinguish themselves as being a proactive and ‘get it done’ team.”

About Capitala Group

Capitala Group is a $3.0 billion asset management firm that has been providing capital to lower middle market companies through its credit, growth and equity investment strategies throughout North America for twenty years. Since its inception in 1998, Capitala has invested in over 160 companies and seeks to partner with strong management teams to create value and generate superior risk-adjusted returns for its individual and institutional investors. For more information, definition and details visit Capitala Group’s website at www.CapitalaGroup.com .

About Boyne Capital:

Boyne Capital is a Florida-based private equity firm focused on investments in lower middle market companies. Founded in 2006, Boyne has successfully invested in a broad range of industries, including healthcare services, consumer products, niche manufacturing, and business and financial services among others. Beyond financial resources, Boyne provides industry and operational expertise to its portfolio companies and partners with management to drive both company performance and growth. Boyne specializes in providing the capital necessary to fund corporate growth and facilitate owners’ and shareholders’ partial or full exit.

