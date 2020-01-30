Atari® Releases RollerCoaster Tycoon® Story — First Match-3 Puzzle Game in the Acclaimed RollerCoaster Tycoon® Series on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Android Devices

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari® — one of the world’s most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — today announced the release of RollerCoaster Tycoon® Story, a brand-new match-3 puzzle game in the acclaimed RollerCoaster Tycoon® series. Available now on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Android devices, RollerCoaster Tycoon Story is an exciting free-to-play match-3 puzzler featuring the series’ first-ever story campaign that lets players walk in the shoes of a theme park tycoon!



Welcome to RollerCoaster Tycoon Story! The legendary Eagleland theme park has fallen into despair and disarray, guests have gone, and no cries of laughter or glee can be heard from within its gates. It’s up to players to restore Eagleland to its former glory as a thriving theme park!

“We’re delighted to introduce RollerCoaster Tycoon Story – a new chapter of casual gameplay based on the most popular theme park game in the world,” said Tony Chien, VP of Marketing for Atari. “Adding a story-driven campaign, hundreds of puzzles, and a unique rail match system offers an entirely new experience for a brand-new audience, while offering a wholly new and refreshing approach for existing fans of the RollerCoaster Tycoon franchise.”

To download RollerCoaster Tycoon Story, please visit:

RollerCoaster Tycoon Story features an innovative rail match system in which players earn tickets that can be used to complete tasks such as repairing rides, cleaning up the park grounds, and rebuilding shops. With the help of a charming cast of characters, such as Sam the dependable maintenance worker, players will restore the luster to Eagleland theme park, unraveling hidden mysteries, and meeting new characters along the way.

To view the RollerCoaster Tycoon Story trailer, visit:

[YouTube] https://uberstrategist.link/RCTStory-YT

[Download] https://uberstrategist.link/RCTStory-DL

Additional Key Features Include:

Hundreds of Levels : Match three or more pieces using the rail match system to complete fun puzzles or earn powerful boosters. Complete complex puzzles and unlock special items including the famous Screechin’ Eagle booster





: Match three or more pieces using the rail match system to complete fun puzzles or earn powerful boosters. Complete complex puzzles and unlock special items including the famous Screechin’ Eagle booster Exciting Story : Finish each round to progress through the storyline and advance to the next level. As you continue to play, additional zones of the park will unlock revealing classic RollerCoaster Tycoon rides like the Steel Mini Coaster





: Finish each round to progress through the storyline and advance to the next level. As you continue to play, additional zones of the park will unlock revealing classic RollerCoaster Tycoon rides like the Steel Mini Coaster Renovate and Decorate : Improve sections of your park by removing debris, adding decorations, and investing in research to further upgrade rides, attractions, and more





: Improve sections of your park by removing debris, adding decorations, and investing in research to further upgrade rides, attractions, and more Endearing Characters : Interact with multiple characters including Sam the maintenance worker, Maggie the mechanic, Tyler the panda mascot entertainer, and many others





: Interact with multiple characters including Sam the maintenance worker, Maggie the mechanic, Tyler the panda mascot entertainer, and many others Daily Rewards : Earn bonus rewards each day for restored rides and attractions. The more rides that are operational, the more money earned





: Earn bonus rewards each day for restored rides and attractions. The more rides that are operational, the more money earned Leaderboards: Top the global leaderboards and compete against friends

Based on RollerCoaster Tycoon, one of the best-selling franchises in PC gaming history, RollerCoaster Tycoon Story is the latest entry in the series and the first to introduce a single player storyline. RollerCoaster Tycoon was created by legendary game developer Chris Sawyer and first released on Windows PC in 1999. The series quickly became a fan favorite for gamers. RollerCoaster Tycoon Story was developed by Graphite Lab and is available now on iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch, and Android devices.

A press kit with new screenshots, videos, and logos is available here: https://uberstrategist.link/PressKit-RCTStory .

For more information, visit www.RollerCoasterTycoon.com , like us on Facebook and Instagram and follow us on Twitter @RCT_Story .

Google Play is a trademark of Google LLC.

About Atari

Atari is an interactive entertainment company. As an iconic brand that transcends generations and audiences, the company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com .

© 2020 Atari Interactive, Inc. All rights reserved. Atari word mark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

RollerCoaster Tycoon® © 2020 Chris Sawyer.

RollerCoaster Tycoon® is a registered trademark of Chris Sawyer. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

About Graphite Lab

Founded in 2009, Graphite Lab is led by owner and Studio Director Matt Raithel. The independent video game development studio produces hit titles featuring some of the world’s most visible and iconic brands. Graphite Lab specializes in bringing brands to life in fun and entertaining ways, including recent releases on PC, Consoles, and Mobile Platforms. Graphite Lab is headquartered at 11861 Westline Industrial Dr. in St. Louis, Mo. For more information, call (314) 735-4134 or visit graphitelab.com .

RollerCoaster Tycoon Story Ad RollerCoaster Tycoon Story RollerCoaster Tycoon Story Slide n' Match RollerCoaster Tycoon Story Big Board RollerCoaster Tycoon Story Eagle Power Up RollerCoaster Tycoon Story Screen RollerCoaster Tycoon Story Logo



