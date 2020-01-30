Nascent Biotech Founder, Dr. Mark Glassy, Will Present at the Clinical Operation in Oncology Trials Meeting, in San Diego in February

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, CA , Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: NBIO) founder Dr. Mark C. Glassy will be presenting on “Navigating the Unique Challenges Presented in Immune Oncology trials” in San Diego on February 12th. The meeting will be attended by influential leaders in the Pharmaceutical and Investment community.

Nascent CEO Sean Carrick stated, “As we begin our clinical trial on Pritumumab we are pleased Dr. Glassy will be presenting on this important challenge that we are embarking on and share with the industry to help other Companies navigate the Clinical trial maze.”

Founder Mark Glassy added, “I am looking forward to presenting this important topic to the attending influencers in both the Pharmaceutical and Investment community at this conference. Sharing of information with our industry is an important part of advancing the antibodies that will impact the many people suffering from disease.”

About Nascent Biotech, Inc.

Nascent Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotech company engaged in the development of monoclonal antibodies to be used in the treatment of various cancers with an Investigational New Drug (IND) application cleared by the FDA for Phase 1 clinical trials. Its products are not commercially available. For further information please visit our website www.nascentbiotech.com.

