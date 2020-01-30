U.S Reusable Launch Vehicle Market to Rise at 13.02% CAGR till 2026; Increasing Space Research Programs to Aid Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in U.S Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) Market Research Report are The Spaceship Company, Space X, ISRO, United Launch Alliance (ULA), NASA, LinkSpace, Blue Origin LLC, Masten Space Systems, Arianespace, Airbus Safran Launchers SAS and more

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S reusable launch vehicle market size is projected to reach USD 1.06 billion by the end of 2026. The increasing number of space research programs will create several opportunities for market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “U.S Reusable Launch Vehicle Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Partially Reusable and Fully Reusable), By Stage (Single Stage and Multi-Stage), By Orbit Type (Low Earth Orbit and Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 0.66 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 13.02% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Reusable launch vehicle is a type of launch vehicle that is used in reuse as well as low-cost applications. Recent technological advancements in the manufacturing of these products will have a positive impact on the sales and distribution. The growing emphasis on space research programs by leading organizations such as the NASA will emerge in favour of RLV manufacturers.

Increasing investment in product R&D has yielded a few exceptional products and the benefits offered by these products have led to a wider product adoption in recent years. The rising demand for low-cost space research equipment has attracted several market entrants. These factors will constitute an increase in the overall market size in the forthcoming years.

List of the leading companies that are operating in the U.S. reusable launch vehicle (RLV) market are:

The Spaceship Company

Space X

ISRO

United Launch Alliance (ULA)

NASA

LinkSpace

Blue Origin LLC

Masten Space Systems

Arianespace

Airbus Safran Launchers SAS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. reusable launch vehicle market. It highlights the latest product launches and recent innovations in the market and states their impact on the growth of the market. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years. Forecast values have been provided for the market for the period of 2019-2026.

The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals.



Increasing Number of Space Contracts Will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions have made the highest impact on market growth. In September 2019, NASA assigned a contract to Lockheed Martin Corporation for the supply of six Orion crew capsules. This activity was part of NASA’s aim to establish a sustainable presence on the Moon as well as Mars. This merger will hugely benefit NASA’s program. Such as huge global step will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. The report identifies a few of the leading company mergers of recent times and gauges their impact on the growth of the market.

NASA is a Major Contributor to Market Growth in the U.S.

The growing space research expenditures will have a positive impact on the U.S. market. The increasing investment in the research and development activities in the US will aid the growth of this market. As of 2018, the market was worth USD 0.66 billion and this value is likely to increase further in the coming years. High contribution from NASA is driving the market. NASA is currently focussing on launching multiple satellite launch missions for fulfilling the rising demand for satellite communications.

Key Industry Developments:

November 2019: Boeing offered a lunar lander proposal to NASA. This proposal will be launched in a single module on a Space Launch System rocket.



