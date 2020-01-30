Blink Charging Announces the Appointment of Three New Board Members to Accelerate Company’s Growth in the Explosive Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market

/EIN News/ -- Miami Beach, FL, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW), (“Blink” or the “Company”) announced the appointment of three new board members with decades of experience in financial and corporate leadership. Ritsaart van Montfrans, Louis Buffalino, and Jack Levine, CPA, will join Michael D. Farkas and Don Engel, as part of the Company’s Board of Directors. The directors were nominated and elected at the 2019 Shareholders’ Annual Meeting in December.



The appointments will further establish Blink as the leading force in today’s electric vehicle (EV) charging market. With its recent strategic partnerships and global expansion, Blink is currently the only vertically integrated company providing a full suite of EV charging solutions.

The Company’s Board regularly evaluates its composition to ensure its skills, experience, and professional perspectives are in alignment with the current status and projected growth of the Company for all Blink shareholders. Blink's Board is composed of five directors, three of whom are independent.

"The addition of these individual directors complements the strategic initiatives outlined for Blink in 2020 and beyond,” commented Michael D. Farkas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We are confident they will provide valuable insights and perspectives as we execute our growth strategy, increase deployments of EV charging equipment across the globe, and enhance shareholder value. We look forward to their contributions and are excited they chose to share their expertise with Blink."

ABOUT RITSAART VAN MONTFRANS

Ritsaart is a serial venture entrepreneur and investor. He is currently Chief Executive Officer at Incision, a rapidly growing medical platform. Prior to this, he founded NewMotion in 2009 and grew the company as Chief Executive Officer to become the market leader for EV charging in Europe. By focusing on what’s really important for EV drivers and charge locations, NewMotion became the fastest growing and most intensively used charging network worldwide and has also been a leader in creating sustainable energy solutions for EV drivers and charging locations. Ritsaart is looking forward to sharing his passion, experience and knowledge of the EV industry with the team at Blink Charging.

ABOUT LOUIS BUFFALINO

Louis Buffalino is a senior vice president in Cushman & Wakefield's New York office and brings to the Board over 30 years of experience in real estate services, project and development services, facility services, and capital markets. Mr. Buffalino's success in global growth will aid Blink in identifying opportunities and cultivating new relationships in domestic and international markets. Mr. Buffalino is also a seasoned broker with extensive experience representing a wide range of corporate clients.

ABOUT JACK LEVINE

Jack Levine has been the President of Jack Levine, PA, a certified public accounting firm. For more than 30 years, he has advised corporations on financial and accounting matters and served as an independent director on numerous boards. Mr. Levine has been a director and chairman of the audit committee of SignPath Pharma, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, since 2010. Mr. Levine’s extensive knowledge of complex financial, accounting, tax, and operational issues is valuable to Blink during this high growth stage of the company. Mr. Levine will serve as the Lead Independent director (LID) and as the chairman of the Company’s audit committee.

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging is a leading owner/operator of EV charging stations in the United States and has a growing presence in Europe, Asia, Israel, the Caribbean, and South America. With a long history as a pioneer in the EV industry and a dedicated team with immense knowledge of the industry, Blink continues to be the preferred, trusted partner in EV charging station technology. As such, the company is a driving force with more than 150,000 registered EV driver members and more than 15,000 EV charging stations deployed. For more information, please visit www.blinkcharging.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

