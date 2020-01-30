YRC Worldwide Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan. , Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW), announced today that on Tuesday February 4, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. ET, company executives will host a conference call with the investment community to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2019 results. The financial results will be released the same day, February 4, 2020, after the market closes.

The call will be webcast and can be accessed live or as a replay via the YRC Worldwide website yrcw.com.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. Through their teams of experienced service professionals, YRC Worldwide companies offer industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods with confidence.

Please visit our website at www.yrcw.com for more information.

Investor Contact: Eric Birge

913-696-6108

investor@yrcw.com

Media Contact: Mike Kelley

913-696-6121

mike.kelley@yrcw.com

