Newsmax Launches New Cloud TV Service, Powered by Kaltura TV Platform

News channel launches new Cloud TV apps for Apple TV, Roku, Android and iOS devices.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura , the leading video technology provider, announced today that Newsmax, a leading US-based media company focused on news content, has launched a new Cloud TV service, available on a wide range of devices, including Apple TV, Roku, Android and iOS devices.

“OTT is no longer an afterthought or experiment that select broadcasters, media companies and service providers are dabbling in - it’s the future of TV, and the obvious move for forward-looking companies, like Newsmax, that want to remain relevant to today’s consumers,” said Nuno Sanches, Kaltura General Manager, Media and Telecom.

“We are excited to extend the reach of our content to our audience on any device they choose, with an optimal viewing experience,” stated Andy Biggers, Sr. Vice President of Distribution at Newsmax TV. “Kaltura’s TV Platform provides us with the ultimate flexibility to evolve Newsmax TV over time, and gain insight from the invaluable data collected via the platform.”

Sanches added: “We are excited to have been selected by Newsmax as its Cloud TV partner of choice. News and current events content are extremely time sensitive and always on, therefore our robust TV Platform with its proven track record supporting some of the world’s largest Cloud TV services with many live channels running across multiple time zones at any given time, is best positioned to power services of this kind. We look forward to working closely with Newsmax as the service continues to evolve.”

Newsmax TV, carried on major cable systems in 70 million U.S. homes, provides viewers with an independent perspective on domestic and international events. In addition to its traditional cable carriage, Newsmax TV is available free on more than 100 million OTT devices nationwide. Newsmax TV’s new cloud TV service hosted by Kaltura includes its 24/7 live channel and a large VOD content catalog. The front-end applications were developed by 24i.

About Kaltura

Kaltura's mission is to power any video experience. A recognized leader in Cloud TV, EdVP (Education Video Platform) and EVP (Enterprise Video Platform) markets, Kaltura has emerged as the fastest growing video platform with the broadest use cases and appeal. Kaltura’s Media and Telecom business unit helps telcos and content owners make the transition to a full-fledged Cloud TV service that satisfies the exacting demands of today’s TV viewers. The Kaltura TV Platform features personalized multiscreen access to linear, VOD and time-shifted TV as well as third-party content. It combines advanced monetization options with the ability to scale to millions of viewers anywhere in the world. The adaptability and agility of the Kaltura TV Platform means that companies can experiment with new products and features, analyze performance, and react quickly to changes in viewing behavior in order to optimize engagement and better achieve business goals. For more information visit www.kaltura.com .

About Newsmax

Founded in 1998 and based in Boca Raton, Florida, and New York City, Newsmax Media is a privately held broadcasting and media company. In addition to being the parent company that operates Newsmax TV, its multi-platform media holdings reach over 30 million Americans through the Newsmax Feed Network, Newsmax.com, Moneynews.com, Newsmaxhealth.com, Newsmax Magazine, and more than a dozen health and financial newsletters. Forbes has called Newsmax “a news powerhouse.”

Lisa Bennett VP Marketing lisa.bennett@kaltura.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.