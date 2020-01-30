Pulse Secure Appoints Alex Thurber as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Global Sales Execution and Channel Development 

Thurber brings more than 20 years of experience in security and deep understanding of market to support company’s growth

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Secure , the leading provider of software-defined Secure Access solutions, today announced that Alex Thurber is joining the executive team as Chief Revenue Officer, where he will be responsible for global sales strategy, management and team development.



“We are committed to providing the easiest, most effective solutions for enterprises to secure access to applications and data across their hybrid IT environments,” said Sudhakar Ramakrishna, CEO of Pulse Secure. “We are excited to have Alex join our team and spearhead our forward momentum in the marketplace. Alex has the experience to drive growth of our industry-leading Zero Trust solutions into an ever-evolving security landscape.”

Thurber brings more than 20 years of international leadership experience across the tech industry for security and channel development. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President, General Manager of Blackberry’s Mobility Solutions Business Unit, where he transformed the hardware BU into a mobility solutions licensing group. At WatchGuard, he successfully revamped their sales, channel and go-to-market strategy. Alex has also held sales leadership roles at Tripwire, McAfee, and Cisco Systems.

“Enterprises are faced with the weight of transforming their businesses to meet the productivity needs of their employees and customers while ensuring access to their applications and information are protected and compliant,” commented Thurber. “Businesses are looking to companies like Pulse Secure to address challenging IT and security issues, and I am excited to join the team and continue the great success we’ve built.”

About Pulse Secure

Pulse Secure, LLC provides easy, comprehensive software-driven Secure Access solutions for people, devices, things and services that improve visibility, protection and productivity for our customers. Our suites uniquely integrate cloud, mobile, application and network access to enable hybrid IT in a Zero Trust world. Over 23,000 enterprises and service providers across every vertical entrust Pulse Secure to empower their mobile workforce to securely access applications and information in the data center and cloud while ensuring business compliance. Learn more at www.pulsesecure.net.

TWEET THIS: Pulse Secure Appoints @alex_thurber as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Company’s Global Sales Strategy and Channel Development #PulseSecure #SecureAccess #SDP #VPN #ZeroTrust

Follow @PulseSecure on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Bridget Hughes

10Fold Communications

(203) 502-3417

Pulsesecure@10fold.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.