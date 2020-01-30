A. Duie Pyle Awarded Traffic Club of Philadelphia’s Company of the Year

Premier transportation and logistics provider accepted award at the 112th Annual Dinner

/EIN News/ -- WEST CHESTER, Pa., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier provider of asset and non-asset based transportation and supply chain solutions in the Northeast, has been named Company of the Year at the Traffic Club of Philadelphia’s 112th Annual Dinner, which recognizes the contributions made by local shipping and logistics companies to the Greater Philadelphia area. The ceremony took place from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, at the Union League of Philadelphia.



After polling industry professionals and discussing with industry leaders, Pyle’s name repeatedly surfaced when the Traffic Club of Philadelphia was deciding on its Company of the Year.

“Most of us in the industry who use LTL services in the Northeast know that A. Duie Pyle is the ‘go-to’ carrier,” said Janit Stahl, Vice President of the Traffic Club of Philadelphia. “Pyle gets the job done professionally, and there’s a strong level of trust that is important when freight is being moved for a customer.”

Stahl also mentioned that Pyle’s dedication to using energy efficient equipment and responsible, cost-effective practices also stood out from other carriers. It has a focus on the future with respect to environmental impact.



“It’s an honor to be recognized by the Traffic Club of Philadelphia in this ceremony steeped in historic tradition,” said Peter Latta, CEO and Chairman of A. Duie Pyle. “At Pyle, we strive to provide consistent and exceptional supply chain services for our customers and an enduring culture for our employees. Winning this and other awards is extremely rewarding for our team and affirms our company-wide efforts that make superior service possible.”

Over the last year, Pyle has won a variety of awards, including the Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2019 SDCE 100 Award, 2019 Food Logistics Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers List, 2019 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award, and Food Logistics’ 2019 Top Green Providers List.

Traffic Club of Philadelphia is a professional association that promotes transportation and logistics in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington region. Founded in 1908, it is one of the oldest traffic clubs in the United States.

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit www.aduiepyle.com .

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 95 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 24 LTL service centers and 11 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 2.7 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Logistics Solutions.

