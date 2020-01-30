Lightbridge Retains Porter, LeVay & Rose as its Investor Relations Advisor of Record

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (“Lightbridge,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that it has retained long-standing agency Porter, LeVay & Rose Inc. (“PLR”), as its investor relations advisor of record, to lead the Company’s awareness efforts with the investment community.



Seth Grae, President & Chief Executive Officer of Lightbridge Corporation, commented, “With our increasing operational and industry momentum, coupled with growing interest among the U.S. investment community, we believe it is the opportune time to engage Porter, LeVay & Rose to help us generate greater awareness of the Lightbridge story among the U.S investment community. Porter, LeVay & Rose came highly recommended due to its strategic approach to investor relations and proven track record of generating positive results for small-cap companies.”

Michael Porter, President of Porter, LeVay & Rose, Inc., said, “We are pleased to join the Lightbridge team at such an exciting time in the Company’s development. Lightbridge is a well-positioned company that’s poised for exceptional growth, given its truly groundbreaking Lightbridge Fuel™ technology that provides a superior safety and economic profile, while enabling longer operating cycles for new and existing plants. As we see the tremendous opportunity in front of the Company, we will deploy a robust investor relations strategy designed to increase awareness of Lightbridge among the investment community through wide-ranging communications and investor introductions. We are looking forward to informing and educating the investment community about Lightbridge’s growth strategy and successes.”

PLR will work closely with Lightbridge management to develop and deploy a comprehensive investor relations program, including strategic communications and messaging, organizing non-deal roadshows, and securing invitations to select conferences for Lightbridge management.

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is an advanced nuclear fuel technology development company based in Reston, Virginia, USA. The Company develops proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technologies for current and future reactors, which significantly enhances the economics and safety of nuclear power, operating about 1000° C cooler than standard fuel. Lightbridge invented, patented and has independently validated the technology, including successful demonstration of the fuel in a research reactor with plans to demonstrate the fuel under commercial reactor conditions. The Company has assembled a world class development team including veterans of leading global fuel manufacturers. Four large electric utilities that generate about half the nuclear power in the US already advise Lightbridge on fuel development and deployment. The Company operates under a licensing and royalty model, independently validated and based on the increased power generated by Lightbridge-designed fuel and high ROI for operators of existing and new reactors. Lightbridge also provides comprehensive advisory services for established and emerging nuclear programs based on a philosophy of transparency, non-proliferation, safety and operational excellence. For more information please visit: www.ltbridge.com.

Forward Looking Statements

With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the timing and outcome of research and development activities and other steps to commercialization of Lightbridge Fuel™, the Company's entry into a commercial utility agreement, and the Company's anticipated financial resources and position. . These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this news release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from such estimates. The risks include, but are not limited to, the degree of market adoption of the Company's product and service offerings; market competition; dependence on strategic partners; demand for fuel for nuclear reactors; the Company's ability to manage its business effectively in a rapidly evolving market; as well as other factors described in Lightbridge's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lightbridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

