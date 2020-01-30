BroadbandNow Releases The State of Broadband in America, Q4 2019; Looks Back at the 2010’s and Forward to the New Decade with Broadband 2020 Research

Quarterly study finds availability of affordable broadband plans increasing; 2020 research delivers comprehensive looks at our most valuable communication medium at the turn of the decade

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BroadbandNow ( https://broadbandnow.com ) today released two new research pieces as part of its ongoing efforts to track U.S. broadband serviceability data. The first is its quarterly, “ The State of Broadband in America ” study for the fourth quarter of 2019 and the second is, “ The Decade in Broadband: 2020 Statistics & Predictions .”



BroadbandNow’s quarterly report ( https://broadbandnow.com/research/q4-broadband-report-2019 ), found an increase in the availability of affordable broadband plans believed to be attributed to the holiday shopping season deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In addition, the Q4 research includes updated and improved pricing methodology to include regional prices for many large ISPs.

The BroadbandNow 2020 report ( https://broadbandnow.com/research/broadband-2020 ) takes a look back at the state of broadband deployment in the U.S. throughout the 2010’s, including how connectivity and key internet policies have changed for Americans. Additionally, it features a state-by-state ranked breakdown of infrastructure deployment rates.

It also looks forward to the decade ahead and how broadband can impact rural America, U.S. transportation, and climate change. Finally, the report features five predictions for this year (2020).

“Through our quarterly reports on the state of broadband, we’ve established new metrics for defining the digital divide in America and are encouraged by broadband internet speeds accelerating and affordable plans on the rise in 2019,” said John Busby, managing director of BroadbandNow. “As we’ve entered a new decade and through Broadband 2020, we felt it was important to look back at the progress made, while looking forward at the opportunities ahead.”

