Eugenio Pace of Auth0 Honored for Executive Excellence by Seattle Business Magazine

Pace honored at Washington’s most acclaimed C-Suite executive leadership awards

/EIN News/ -- BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0 , the first identity platform for application builders, today announced its CEO and Co-founder, Eugenio Pace, was honored at Seattle Business magazine’s Executive Excellence Awards , one of the Pacific Northwest’s most prestigious business leadership events, for his exceptional leadership practices and successes in the business community.



Pace , one of 16 award recipients – along with some of the state’s most respected business leaders from corporations and nonprofits including Zillow Group Inc., Rosetta Stone Inc., Textio, and Washington Women’s Foundation – was honored for his principled leadership practices, and commitment to his team and business community.

“I am truly humbled to receive this prestigious award and be recognized alongside such a distinguished lineup of professionals, who I look up to for their exemplary leadership,” said Pace. “This award is truly the accomplishment of my entire team – a team that pushes me to be a better leader day in and day out, and never stops pushing boundaries to innovate and deliver only the best to our valued team, customers, and communities.”

The eighth annual awards ceremony held on January 23, 2020, received nearly 100 applicants this year, a record-breaking year for entries. After a lengthy review process, only 16 individuals were selected by a judging panel based on which leaders have shown outstanding leadership in guiding their companies to success.

“Regardless of industry, successful executives share several traits,” said Seattle Business magazine Editor in Chief Rob Smith. “According to the Harvard Business Review’s 10-year study, the CEO Genome Project, top-level leaders excel at four behaviors: The ability to make quick decisions with conviction; achieving buy in from employees and stakeholders; the ability to adjust to a rapidly changing environment; and producing results.”

The 2020 Executive Excellence Awards are featured in the magazine’s February print issue and online: http://seattlebusinessmag.com/executive-profiles/winners-2020-executive-excellence-awards .

About the Executive Excellence Awards

The Executive Excellence Awards is considered to be one of the Pacific Northwest’s most prestigious business leadership events of the year. Over the years, this awards program has hosted C-suite executives from companies and organizations such as Starbucks, Amazon, Alaska Airlines, Expedia, Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Symphony, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and many more.

About Auth0

Auth0 is the first identity management platform for application builders, and the only identity solution needed for custom-built applications. With a mission to secure the world’s identities so innovators can innovate, Auth0 provides the simplicity, extensibility, and expertise to scale and protect identities in any application, for any audience. Auth0 secures more than 100 million logins each day, giving enterprises the confidence to deliver trusted and elegant digital experiences to their customers around the world.

For more information, visit https://auth0.com or follow @auth0 on Twitter .

Media Contacts:

Kaycie East

Auth0 Communications

press@auth0.com

Alexandria Plew

Matter for Auth0

auth0@matternow.com



