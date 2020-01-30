Pyxis Tankers to Present at Loop Capital 2020 Transportation, Logistics & Materials Conference
/EIN News/ -- MAROUSSI, GREECE. – January 30, 2020 - Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS), (the "Company" or "Pyxis Tankers"), a pure play product tanker company, today announced that its CEO, Mr. Eddie Valentis, will present to institutional investors on Thursday, February 13th at 1:25 pm ET in Presentation Room 2 at the Loop Capital 2020 Transportation, Logistics and Materials Conference at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, Florida.
About Pyxis Tankers Inc.
We own a modern fleet of five tankers engaged in seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. We are focused on growing our fleet of medium range product tankers, which provide operational flexibility and enhanced earnings potential due to their "eco" features and modifications. We are well positioned to opportunistically expand and maximize our fleet due to competitive cost structure, strong customer relationships and an experienced management team, whose interests are aligned with those of our shareholders.
Company
Pyxis Tankers Inc.
59 K. Karamanli Street
Maroussi 15125 Greece
info@pyxistankers.com
Visit our website at www.pyxistankers.com
Company Contact
Henry Williams
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +30 (210) 638 0200 / +1 (516) 455-0106
Email: hwilliams@pyxistankers.com
Source: Pyxis Tankers Inc.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.