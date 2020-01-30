Construction Project Management Software Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2026

New Study Reports "Construction Project Management Software Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026" Added.

New Study Reports "Construction Project Management Software Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026" has been Added on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction/Report Summary:

This report provides in depth study of “Construction Project Management Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Construction Project Management Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The construction project management software refers to a platform that helps in simplifying the construction management processes. The software is specially designed to automate and digitalize the manual tasks of the building projects. It helps in streamlining the daily tasks of the construction projects and securing the better delivery of the projects.

The construction project management software helps in collaborating and managing the field team members of the projects. It assists the project managers in gaining control over the schedule as well as the different resources of the construction projects. The incorporation of the document management system into the construction project management software helps in easy access to the important documents of construction. The software finds application in different construction projects like industrial, commercial, residential, agricultural, institutional, environmental, and heavy civil. The global construction project management software market is expected to witness visible growth during the forecast period.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Construction Project Management Software.

Key Players

The important market players of the global construction project management software market are Procore Technologies Inc., Aconex Ltd., Viewpoint Inc., Buildertrend, Sage, Microsoft, CMiC, Oracle, Odoo S.A., Jiansoft, and Glodon. Other eminent players in the global market include Co-construct, MyCollab, Jonas, e-Builder, RedTeam, eSUB, Fieldwire, Yonyou, and Jinshisoft.

Market Fragmentation

The global market of construction project management software is segmented based on application, type, deployment, and region.

Based on the application, the global market is subdivided into building owners, sub-contractors, general contractors, and independent construction managers.

Depending on the type, the global construction project management software market is divided into installed-PC software, cloud-based software, and installed-mobile software. The cloud-based software market is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of cloud technology.

Based on the deployment, the global market includes cloud-based deployment and on-premise deployment.

The advancement of technology and the rise in the number of construction projects across the globe are some of the factors that drive the growth of the global market.

Major Geographical Regions

The major geographical regions of construction project management software include North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

The key contributors of the North America region are Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The South America region encompasses Chile, Colombia, Brazil, and Argentina. The important countries of the Europe region are Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, Germany, and Spain. The Middle East and Africa region include Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa. The Asia Pacific regional market consists of Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, China, and Australia.

Latest Industry Updates

Incorporation of the latest advancement in technology into the software is the latest trend in the industry. Partnerships and collaborations between the key players of the global market will help in the growth and development of the industry across the globe.

