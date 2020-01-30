Eve & Co Announces Exclusive LOI With Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics

/EIN News/ -- STRATHROY, Ontario, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co Incorporated (“Eve & Co” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVF) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd. (“Natural MedCo”), has entered into an exclusive letter of intent (the “LOI”) with ECS BioMed Inc. (“Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics”) effective January 14, 2020. The LOI contemplates the exclusive right and license to manufacture, import and export, warehouse, package, advertise, market, distribute and sell the following products in Canada under the Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics brand, under the Eve & Co brand, or as co-branded products under the Eve & Co and Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics brands: Natural CBD Relief Cream, Natural CBD Relief Stick, Natural CBD Spray, Natural CBD Sleep Cream, Natural CBD Skin Cream, and Natural CBD PMS Cream.



The LOI contemplates Natural MedCo and Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics entering into a licensing agreement by May 13, 2020. The term of the proposed license agreement is for an initial five years commencing January 14, 2020, with Natural MedCo having the option to extend the term in five year intervals. The Company anticipates manufacturing and distributing CBD-infused topicals to the Canadian market in 2020.

Melinda Rombouts, President and CEO of Eve & Co commented, “We are very excited to be partnering with Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics on the development and distribution of CBD Creams. Dr. Kerklaan and his team have brought their extensive knowledge of the CBD industry and unparalleled enthusiasm to the table, and we are eager to move forward together and capture the potential for both companies in Canada.” Ms. Rombouts continued, “Dr. Kerklaan has developed many high-end CBD topical products which address a number of concerns and are a complementary fit for our brand, Eve.”

“Canada represents an exciting opportunity for Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics. Expanding our international reach to include Canada is an important milestone for the brand, and we’re thrilled to have Eve & Co as a strategic partner to help launch our collection of CBD topicals,” said Dr. Kerklaan, Founder & CEO of Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics.

Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics hemp-based CBD products have been featured in Vogue, The Oprah Magazine, Forbes, Allure, Goop, Esquire and Rolling Stone magazines as well as other publications as a leading CBD skincare product.

ABOUT EVE & CO INCORPORATED

Eve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Natural MedCo Ltd., holds cultivation and processing licences under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and extraction of cannabis oil. Natural MedCo Ltd. was Canada’s first female-founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation licence from Health Canada in 2016. Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licensed 1,000,000 square foot greenhouse located in Strathroy, Ontario.

The Company’s website can be visited at www.evecannabis.ca .

ABOUT DR. KERKLAAN THERAPEUTICS

Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics provides upscale, highly effective plant-based CBD topical solutions. Dr. Kerklaan's approach to designing CBD-infused health and wellness products blends modern biochemistry with time-tested cannabidiol-based remedies. Made with the highest quality ingredients, Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics’ combines premium essential oils with CBD hemp extracts. All of Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics products are rigorously tested by independent third-party labs for quality and CBD concentration certification and are made to the highest standards of safety and efficacy. Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics products are distributed throughout the USA, UK and Europe.

Learn more at www.DrKerklaan.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding forward looking statements:

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company’s entry into a definitive licensing agreement, expected timeline for the manufacture, distribution and sale of cannabis-infused topicals, expected timeline and licensing for the sale of classes of cannabis under schedule 4 of the Cannabis Act, opportunities for growth, future, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “believe”, “expect”, “aim”, “intend”, “plan”, “continue”, “will”, “may”, “would”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “predict”, “project”, “seek”, “should” or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including those described in the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019 which is available on the Company’s SEDAR profile. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities law.

For further information, please contact:

Melinda Rombouts

President and Chief Executive Officer

Eve & Co Incorporated

Telephone: (855) 628-6337

Landon Roedding

Chief Financial Officer

Eve & Co Incorporated

Telephone: (855) 628-6337

Jennifer Miller

Communications

Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics

Telephone: (514) 476-1178



