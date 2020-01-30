There were 771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,435 in the last 365 days.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. reports fourth quarter 2019 net income of $4.7 million, representing $0.60 diluted earnings per common share

/EIN News/ -- FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Level One Bancorp, Inc. (“Level One”) (Nasdaq: LEVL) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019, which included net income of $4.7 million, or $0.60 diluted earnings per share. Excluding $220 thousand of expenses related to the recently completed merger with Ann Arbor State Bank, net income would have been $4.9 million, or $0.63 diluted earnings per share. This compares to net income of $4.4 million, or $0.56 diluted earnings per share, in the preceding quarter and $4.0 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Patrick J. Fehring, President and Chief Executive Officer of Level One, commented, "We are pleased to announce a strong fourth quarter with net income of $4.7 million, which was $271 thousand, or 6%, higher than net income in the third quarter of 2019. During the fourth quarter, we also saw solid loan growth with total loans up $58.7 million or 5%, as compared to prior quarter."

He continued, "For the full year 2019, net income of $16.1 million was up 12% from $14.4 million in 2018. Our expansion of the mortgage team in late 2018 contributed to the robust mortgage activity during the full year 2019, resulting in an increase of $5.6 million in mortgage banking income year over year. In addition, credit quality has improved as nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets declined to 0.73% at December 31, 2019 compared with 1.30% at December 31, 2018. Net chargeoffs for the full year 2019 also declined to $275 thousand or 0.02% as a percentage of average loans. As always, increasing shareholder value remains a priority with Level One, which was evidenced by the declaration of $0.16 per share to shareholders through common stock dividends, as compared to the declaration of dividends of $0.12 per share during 2018."

He concluded, "On January 2, 2020, we completed the merger transaction with Ann Arbor Bancorp, Inc., and are pleased to welcome the customers and team members of Ann Arbor State Bank as we build our presence in the very attractive Ann Arbor market. Overall, 2019 was a great year for the bank, and we look forward to 2020 and are excited about the prospects for continued growth."

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

  • Net income was $4.7 million, or $0.60 diluted earnings per share
  • Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, was 3.56%, compared to 3.59% in the preceding quarter and 3.73% in the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Noninterest income increased 119% to $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to higher income from mortgage banking activities and gains on sales of securities
  • Total assets increased 12% to $1.58 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $1.42 billion at December 31, 2018
  • Total loans increased 9% to $1.23 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $1.13 billion at December 31, 2018
  • Total deposits increased to $1.14 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $1.13 billion at December 31, 2018
  • Book value per share increased 13% to $22.13 per share at December 31, 2019, compared to $19.58 per share at December 31, 2018
  • Tangible book value per share increased 14% to $20.86 per share at December 31, 2019, compared to $18.31 per share at December 31, 2018

2019 Financial Highlights

  • Net income was $16.1 million, or $2.05 diluted earnings per share
  • Net interest margin, on a FTE basis, was 3.60% compared to 3.92% in the preceding year
  • Noninterest income increased 101% to $14.2 million in 2019, compared to $7.1 million in 2018, primarily due to higher income from mortgage banking activities, commercial lending swap income and gains on sales of securities

Balance Sheet Review

Level One's total assets were $1.58 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $75.4 million, or 5.00%, from $1.51 billion at September 30, 2019, and up $168.7 million, or 11.91%, from $1.42 billion at December 31, 2018. The increase in total assets from September 30, 2019 was primarily due to an increase in originated loans and cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by a decrease in investment securities. The increase in total assets year over year was attributable to the same factors mentioned in the quarter to quarter analysis above, as well as an increase in mortgage loans held for sale, fair value of interest rate swaps and receivables from a loan sub-servicer (both included under "other assets").

The investment securities portfolio was $180.9 million at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $24.3 million, or 11.86%, from $205.2 million at September 30, 2019, and down $23.4 million, or 11.43%, from $204.3 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease in the investment securities portfolio compared to December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019 reflected our efforts to better position our combined investment portfolio in connection with the merger with Ann Arbor State Bank.

Total loans were $1.23 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $58.7 million, or 5.02%, from $1.17 billion at September 30, 2019, and up $101.0 million, or 8.97%, from $1.13 billion at December 31, 2018. The growth in total loans compared to December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019 was primarily due to growth in both our commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios.

Total deposits were $1.14 billion at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $59.1 million, or 4.95%, from $1.19 billion at September 30, 2019, and increased $793 thousand, or 0.07%, from $1.13 billion at December 31, 2018. The decrease in deposits compared to September 30, 2019 was primarily due to decreases in money market and savings deposits and time deposits. Total deposit composition at December 31, 2019 consisted of 34.21% of demand deposit accounts, 27.64% of savings and money market accounts and 38.15% of time deposits.

Total debt outstanding was $256.7 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $129.8 million, or 102.30%, from $126.9 million at September 30, 2019, and an increase of $142.2 million, or 124.23%, from $114.5 million at December 31, 2018. The increase in total borrowings compared to September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 was primarily due to increases in long-term FHLB advances and subordinated notes, partially offset by decreases in short-term FHLB advances. The increase in total borrowings as well as the issuance of the $30.0 million of subordinated notes reflected management's efforts to fund the liquidity needs of Level One.

Operating Results

Level One's net interest income decreased $80 thousand, or 0.62%, to $12.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $13.0 million in the preceding quarter and increased $95 thousand, or 0.74%, compared to $12.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Level One’s net interest margin, on a FTE basis, was 3.56% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 3.59% in the preceding quarter and 3.73% in the fourth quarter of 2018. This decrease in the net interest margin compared to the preceding quarter and fourth quarter 2018 was primarily a result of lower average loan yield. Average loan yield was 5.20% for the fourth quarter of 2019, 5.41% for the preceding quarter, and 5.41% for the fourth quarter 2018 as the federal funds rate dropped 25 basis points in October 2019. The cost of funds declined to 1.77% in the fourth quarter compared to 1.98% in the third quarter.

Level One's noninterest income increased $732 thousand, or 18.97%, to $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $3.9 million in the preceding quarter, and increased $2.3 million, or 118.66%, compared to $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in noninterest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to a $872 thousand increase in net gains on the sale of investment securities. The $2.3 million increase in noninterest income year over year was attributable to an increase of $1.2 million in mortgage banking activities and an increase of $1.1 million in net gains on the sale of investment securities. The increase in the mortgage banking activities income year over year was predominantly as a result of the doubling of our mortgage team in the third quarter of 2018 as well as higher originations as a result of lower interest rates throughout 2019. The increase in net gains on sale of investment securities was due to sales of corporate bonds, mortgage backed securities, and collateralized mortgage obligations mainly as a result of our efforts to better position our combined investment portfolio in anticipation of the merger with Ann Arbor State Bank that closed on January 2, 2020.

Level One's noninterest expense decreased $244 thousand, or 2.11%, to $11.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $11.5 million in the preceding quarter, and increased $911 thousand, or 8.77%, compared to $10.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The $911 thousand increase in noninterest expense year over year was primarily a result of increases in mortgage commissions (included under "salary and employee benefits"), occupancy and equipment expense, professional service fees, as well as $220 thousand of expense related to the merger with Ann Arbor State Bank. The efficiency ratio, which is a measure of operating expenses as a percentage of net interest income and noninterest income, for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 64.55%, compared to 68.50% for the preceding quarter and 68.68% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Level One's income tax provision was $975 thousand, or 17.24% of pretax income, in the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to $914 thousand, or 17.17% of pretax income, in the preceding quarter and $836 thousand, or 17.46% of pretax income, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Asset Quality

Nonaccrual loans were $10.7 million, or 0.87% of total loans, at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $787 thousand from nonaccrual loans of $11.5 million, or 0.98% of total loans, at September 30, 2019, and a decrease of $7.8 million from nonaccrual loans of $18.4 million, or 1.64% of total loans, at December 31, 2018. The decrease in nonaccrual loans compared to December 31, 2018 was primarily due to the payoff of three large commercial loan relationships on nonaccrual status during the first and third quarter 2019 totaling $12.4 million. This was partially offset by two commercial loan relationships totaling $4.9 million moving to nonaccrual status.

Level One had $921 thousand of other real estate owned assets at December 31, 2019, compared to $373 thousand at September 30, 2019 and no other real estate owned assets at December 31, 2018. The increase in other real estate owned assets year over year was due to the addition of two residential properties and one commercial property during the year. Nonperforming assets, consisting of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned, as a percentage of total assets were 0.73% at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.78% at September 30, 2019, and 1.30% at December 31, 2018.

In addition, Level One had $157 thousand of loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 and $243 thousand at December 31, 2018, all of which consisted of purchase credit impaired loans from previously acquired financial institutions.

Performing troubled debt restructured loans that were not included in nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2019 were $906 thousand, compared to $914 thousand at September 30, 2019 and $931 thousand at December 31, 2018. Loans to borrowers who are in financial difficulty and who have been granted concessions that may include interest rate reductions, forbearance agreements, and principal deferral or reduction, are categorized as troubled debt restructured loans.

Net chargeoffs in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $181 thousand, or 0.06% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to $30 thousand of net chargeoffs, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the preceding quarter and $274 thousand of net chargeoffs, or 0.10% of average loans on an annualized basis, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Level One's provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2019 was a provision expense of $548 thousand, compared to a provision benefit of $16 thousand in the preceding quarter and a provision benefit of $51 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in the provision expense quarter over quarter was primarily due to higher charge-offs in the fourth quarter as well as a prior quarter release of $362 thousand of specific reserves on a commercial loan relationship that paid off in the third quarter. The increase in the provision year over year was primarily due to the release of $729 thousand of specific reserves on a commercial loan relationship that paid off in the fourth quarter of 2018 partially offset by fewer net charge-offs. The allowance for loan losses was $12.7 million, or 1.03% of total loans, at December 31, 2019, compared to $12.3 million, or 1.05% of total loans, at September 30, 2019, and $11.6 million, or 1.03% of total loans, at December 31, 2018. As of December 31, 2019, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 118.83%, compared to 107.46% at September 30, 2019, and 62.70% at December 31, 2018.

Capital

Total shareholders’ equity was $170.7 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $2.7 million, or 1.63%, compared with $168.0 million at September 30, 2019, primarily as a result of increased retained earnings. Total shareholders' equity increased $18.9 million, or 12.48%, from $151.8 million at December 31, 2018 as a result of increased retained earnings and accumulated other comprehensive income.

Recent Developments

Merger with Ann Arbor Bancorp, Inc.: On January 2, 2020, Level One completed its previously announced acquisition of Ann Arbor Bancorp, Inc. (“AAB”) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Ann Arbor State Bank. The transaction was completed pursuant to a merger of the Company’s wholly owned merger subsidiary (“Merger Sub”) with and into AAB, pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of August 12, 2019, among Level One, Merger Sub and AAB. Level One paid aggregate consideration of approximately $67.9 million in cash. Level One expects to have approximately $1.4 million in expenses related to the acquisition in the first quarter of 2020.

As of December 31, 2019, Ann Arbor State Bank had total assets of $319.4 million, total loans of $222.1 million and total deposits of $267.7 million.

Fourth Quarter Dividend: On December 19, 2019, Level One’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share. This dividend was paid out on January 15, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2019.

About Level One Bancorp, Inc.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Level One Bank, a full-service commercial and consumer bank headquartered in Michigan with assets of approximately $1.58 billion as of December 31, 2019. It operates fifteen banking centers throughout southeast Michigan and west Michigan. Level One Bank's success has been recognized both locally and nationally as the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) "Community Lender of the Year" and "Export Finance Lender of the Year" and one of S&P Global's Top 10 "Best-Performing Community Banks" in the nation. Level One's commercial division provides a menu of products including lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, and a full suite of treasury management and private banking services. The consumer division offers personal savings and checking accounts and a complete array of consumer loan products including residential mortgages, home equity loans, auto loans, and credit card services. Level One Bank offers a variety of online banking services and a robust mobile banking application for individuals and businesses. Level One Bank offers the sophistication of a big bank, the heart of a community bank, and the spirit of an entrepreneur. For more information, visit www.levelonebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect management’s current views of future events and operations. These forward-looking statements are based on the information currently available to the Company as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue" or similar technology. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to implement its strategy and expand its lending operations, changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets, as well as other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.


Summary Consolidated Financial Information
(Unaudited) As of or for the three months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,
2019
   September 30,
2019		   June 30,
2019 		  March 31,
2019 		  December 31,
2018
Earnings Summary                  
Interest income $ 17,366     $ 17,983     $ 17,657     $ 17,442     $ 17,041  
Interest expense 4,458     4,995     5,216     4,724     4,228  
Net interest income 12,908     12,988     12,441     12,718     12,813  
Provision (benefit) for loan losses 548     (16 )   429     422     (51 )
Noninterest income 4,590     3,858     3,477     2,286     2,307  
Noninterest expense 11,295     11,539     11,167     10,368     10,384  
Income before income taxes 5,655     5,323     4,322     4,214     4,787  
Income tax provision 975     914     767     747     836  
Net income $ 4,680     $ 4,409     $ 3,555     $ 3,467     $ 3,951  
Net income allocated to participating securities (1) 50     45     37          
Net income attributable to common shareholders (1) $ 4,630     $ 4,364     $ 3,518     $ 3,467     $ 3,951  
Per Share Data                  
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.60     $ 0.57     $ 0.46     $ 0.45     $ 0.51  
Diluted earnings per common share 0.60     0.56     0.45     0.44     0.50  
Book value per common share 22.13     21.77     21.07     20.15     19.58  
Tangible book value per share (2) 20.86     20.51     19.81     18.88     18.31  
Shares outstanding (in thousands) 7,715     7,714     7,728     7,749     7,750  
Average basic common shares (in thousands) 7,632     7,721     7,741     7,752     7,750  
Average diluted common shares (in thousands) 7,747     7,752     7,856     7,869     7,893  
Selected Period End Balances                  
Total assets $ 1,584,899     $ 1,509,463     $ 1,505,376     $ 1,456,552     $ 1,416,215  
Securities available-for-sale 180,905     205,242     218,145     226,874     204,258  
Total loans 1,227,609     1,168,923     1,166,501     1,131,097     1,126,565  
Total deposits 1,135,428     1,194,542     1,229,445     1,151,463     1,134,635  
Total liabilities 1,414,196     1,341,495     1,342,509     1,300,433     1,264,455  
Total shareholders' equity 170,703     167,968     162,867     156,119     151,760  
Tangible shareholders' equity (2) 160,940     158,250     153,121     146,337     141,926  
Performance and Capital Ratios                  
Return on average assets (annualized) 1.23 %   1.16 %   0.95 %   0.96 %   1.11 %
Return on average equity (annualized) 10.98     10.58     8.92     8.99     10.69  
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)(3) 3.56     3.59     3.50     3.76     3.73  
Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/net interest income plus noninterest income) 64.55     68.5     70.15     69.1     68.68  
Dividend payout ratio 6.60     7.03     8.69     6.72     5.87  
Total shareholders' equity to total assets 10.77     11.13     10.82     10.72     10.72  
Tangible equity to tangible assets (2) 10.22     10.55     10.24     10.11     10.09  
Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets 11.77     11.73     11.49     11.78     11.82  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.77     11.73     11.49     11.78     11.82  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 16.05     13.84     13.62     13.95     14.00  
Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio) 10.41     10.12     10.01     10.19     10.21  
Asset Quality Ratios:                  
Net charge-offs to average loans 0.06 %   0.01 %   0.01 %   0.01 %   0.10 %
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.73     0.78     0.99     1.17     1.30  
Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans 0.87     0.98     1.25     1.47     1.64  
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of period-end loans 1.03     1.05     1.06     1.06     1.03  
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans 118.83     107.46     84.94     71.85     62.70  
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans, excluding allowance allocated to loans accounted for under ASC 310-30 111.68     100.52     79.41     66.33     57.71  
(1) Amounts presented are used in the two-class earnings per common share calculation. This method was adopted by the Company in the second quarter of 2019.
(2) See section entitled "GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
(3) Presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

 


GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this report are not measures of financial condition or performance recognized by GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include tangible shareholders' equity, tangible book value per share and the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets, as well as net income and diluted earnings per common share excluding acquisition and due diligence fees. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of our performance, and we believe that providing this information to financial analysts and investors allows them to evaluate capital adequacy, as well as better understand and evaluate the Company’s core financial results for the periods in question.

We calculate: (i) tangible shareholders' equity as total shareholders' equity less core deposit intangibles, mortgage servicing rights and goodwill; (ii) tangible book value per share as tangible shareholders' equity divided by shares of common stock outstanding; (iii) tangible assets as total assets, less core deposit intangibles, mortgage servicing rights and goodwill; (iv) net income, excluding acquisition and due diligence fees, as net income, as reported, less acquisition and due diligences fees, net of income tax benefit; and (v) diluted earnings per common share, excluding acquisition and due diligence fees, as diluted earnings per common share, as reported, less effect of acquisition and due diligence fees on diluted earnings per share, net of income tax benefit.

The following presents these non-GAAP financial measures along with their most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP:

  As of
  December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2019     2019      2019      2019      2018   
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)    
Total shareholders' equity $ 170,703     $ 167,968     $ 162,867     $ 156,119     $ 151,760  
Less:                  
Goodwill 9,387     9,387     9,387     9,387     9,387  
Other intangible assets, net 376     331     359     395     447  
Tangible shareholders' equity $ 160,940     $ 158,250     $ 153,121     $ 146,337     $ 141,926  
                   
Shares outstanding (in thousands) 7,715     7,714     7,728     7,749     7,750  
Tangible book value per share $ 20.86     $ 20.51     $ 19.81     $ 18.88     $ 18.31  
                   
Total assets $ 1,584,899     $ 1,509,463     $ 1,505,376     $ 1,456,552     $ 1,416,215  
Less:                  
Goodwill 9,387     9,387     9,387     9,387     9,387  
Other intangible assets, net 376     331     359     395     447  
Tangible assets $ 1,575,136     $ 1,499,745     $ 1,495,630     $ 1,446,770     $ 1,406,381  
                   
Tangible equity to tangible assets 10.22 %   10.55 %   10.24 %   10.11 %   10.09 %
                   
Net income, as reported $ 4,680     $ 4,409     $ 3,555     $ 3,467     $ 3,951  
Acquisition and due diligence fees 220     319              
Income tax benefit (1) (26 )   (25 )            
Net income, excluding acquisition and due diligence fees $ 4,874     $ 4,703     $ 3,555     $ 3,467     $ 3,951  
                   
Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 0.60     $ 0.56     $ 0.45     $ 0.44     $ 0.50  
Effect of acquisition and due diligence fees, net of income tax benefit 0.03     0.04              
Diluted earnings per common share, excluding acquisition and due diligence fees $ 0.63     $ 0.60     $ 0.45     $ 0.44     $ 0.50  
                   
(1) Assumes income tax rate of 21% on deductible acquisition expenses.    

 



Consolidated Balance Sheets          
  As of
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2019   2019   2018
Assets (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)    
Cash and cash equivalents $ 103,930   $ 49,361   $ 33,296
Securities available-for-sale 180,905   205,242   204,258
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 11,475   8,325   8,325
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 13,889   26,864   5,595
Loans:          
Originated loans 1,158,138   1,093,694   1,041,898
Acquired loans 69,471   75,229   84,667
Total loans 1,227,609   1,168,923   1,126,565
Less: Allowance for loan losses (12,674)   (12,307)   (11,566)
Net loans 1,214,935   1,156,616   1,114,999
Premises and equipment, net 13,838   13,427   13,242
Goodwill 9,387   9,387   9,387
Other intangible assets, net 376   331   447
Bank-owned life insurance 12,167   12,080   11,866
Income tax benefit 1,217   469   2,467
Other assets 22,780   27,361   12,333
Total assets $ 1,584,899   $ 1,509,463   $ 1,416,215
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 325,885   $ 322,069   $ 309,384
Interest-bearing demand deposits 62,586   66,716   52,804
Money market and savings deposits 313,885   332,432   287,575
Time deposits 433,072   473,325   484,872
Total deposits 1,135,428   1,194,542   1,134,635
Borrowings 212,225   111,937   99,574
Subordinated notes 44,440   14,934   14,891
Other liabilities 22,103   20,082   15,355
Total liabilities 1,414,196   1,341,495   1,264,455
Shareholders' equity          
Common stock, no par value per share:          
Authorized - 20,000,000 shares          
Issued and outstanding - 7,715,491 shares at December 31, 2019, 7,714,000 shares at September 30, 2019 and 7,750,216 shares at December 31, 2018 89,345   89,206   90,621
Retained earnings 77,766   73,394   62,891
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 3,592   5,368   (1,752)
Total shareholders' equity 170,703   167,968   151,760
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,584,899   $ 1,509,463   $ 1,416,215

 


Consolidated Statements of Income                  
  Three months ended   Year ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(In thousands, except per share data) 2019   2019   2018   2019   2018
Interest income (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)    
Originated loans, including fees $ 14,304     $ 14,633     $ 13,412     $ 56,956     $ 49,076  
Acquired loans, including fees 1,480     1,501     2,013     6,375     9,186  
Securities:                  
Taxable 736     857     882     3,509     2,939  
Tax-exempt 577     588     476     2,305     1,657  
Federal funds sold and other 269     404     258     1,303     966  
Total interest income 17,366     17,983     17,041     70,448     63,824  
Interest Expense                  
Deposits 3,725     4,478     3,588     16,941     11,055  
Borrowed funds 418     261     384     1,378     1,330  
Subordinated notes 315     256     256     1,074     1,015  
Total interest expense 4,458     4,995     4,228     19,393     13,400  
Net interest income 12,908     12,988     12,813     51,055     50,424  
Provision expense (benefit) for loan losses 548     (16 )   (51 )   1,383     412  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,360     13,004     12,864     49,672     50,012  
Noninterest income                  
Service charges on deposits 633     627     641     2,547     2,556  
Net gain (loss) on sales of securities 1,023     151     (71 )   1,174     (71 )
Mortgage banking activities 2,092     2,352     936     7,880     2,330  
Net gain (loss) on sale of commercial loans (8 )   (37 )       (45 )   11  
Other charges and fees 850     765     801     2,655     2,229  
Total noninterest income 4,590     3,858     2,307     14,211     7,055  
Noninterest expense                  
Salary and employee benefits 7,133     7,536     6,768     28,775     25,781  
Occupancy and equipment expense 1,364     1,203     1,132     4,939     4,425  
Professional service fees 596     465     441     1,808     1,672  
Acquisition and due diligence fees 220     319         539
 		     
Marketing expense 264     379     336     1,107     1,033  
Printing and supplies expense 90     78     98     340
 		    441  
Data processing expense 512     661     634     2,374     2,146  
Other expense 1,116     898     975     4,487
 		    4,180  
Total noninterest expense 11,295     11,539     10,384     44,369
 		    39,678  
Income before income taxes 5,655     5,323     4,787     19,514
 		    17,389  
Income tax provision 975     914     836     3,403     3,003  
Net income $ 4,680     $ 4,409     $ 3,951     $ 16,111     $ 14,386  
Earnings per common share:                  
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.60     $ 0.57     $ 0.51     $ 2.08     $ 1.95  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.60     $ 0.56     $ 0.50     $ 2.05     $ 1.91  
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.04     $ 0.04     $ 0.03     $ 0.16     $ 0.12  
Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic 7,632
 		    7,721     7,750     7,655
 		    7,377  
Weighted average common shares outstanding—diluted 7,747
 		    7,752     7,893     7,770
 		    7,524  

 


Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin                  
(Unaudited) For the three months ended
  December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   December 31, 2018
(Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest (1) Average Rate (2)   Average Balance Interest (1) Average Rate (2)   Average Balance Interest (1) Average Rate (2)
Interest-earning assets:                      
Gross loans (3) $ 1,204,052   $ 15,784   5.20 %   $ 1,182,764   $ 16,134   5.41 %   $ 1,131,705   $ 15,425   5.41 %
Investment securities: (4)                      
Taxable 110,919   736   2.63     121,473   857   2.80     133,817   882   2.61  
Tax-exempt 84,141   577   3.27     85,332   588   3.28     71,025   476   3.13  
Interest earning cash balances 40,965   185   1.79     51,142   289   2.24     27,107   164   2.39  
Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 9,110   84   3.66     8,325   115   5.48     8,325   94   4.48  
Total interest-earning assets $ 1,449,187   $ 17,366   4.79 %   $ 1,449,036   $ 17,983   4.96 %   $ 1,371,979   $ 17,041   4.95 %
Non-earning assets:                      
Cash and due from banks 23,421         23,103         23,459      
Premises and equipment 13,758         13,228         13,376      
Goodwill 9,387         9,387         9,387      
Other intangible assets, net 354         347         476      
Bank-owned life insurance 12,110         12,023         11,813      
Allowance for loan losses (12,290 )       (12,241 )       (11,880 )    
Other non-earning assets 28,015         27,145         8,665      
Total assets $ 1,523,942         $ 1,522,028         $ 1,427,275      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 68,120   $ 100   0.58 %   $ 51,963   $ 63   0.48 %   $ 53,009   $ 47   0.35 %
Money market and savings deposits 337,046   1,129   1.33     320,363   1,170   1.45     259,160   759   1.16  
Time deposits 440,610   2,496   2.25     543,765   3,245   2.37     542,047   2,782   2.04  
Borrowings 132,859   418   1.25     70,766   261   1.46     66,491   384   2.29  
Subordinated notes 19,478   315   6.42     14,925   256   6.81     14,888   256   6.82  
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 998,113   $ 4,458   1.77 %   $ 1,001,782   $ 4,995   1.98 %   $ 935,595   $ 4,228   1.79 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities and shareholders' equity:                      
Noninterest bearing demand deposits 335,532         333,690         331,867      
Other liabilities 19,825         19,804         11,905      
Shareholders' equity 170,472         166,752         147,908      
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,523,942         $ 1,522,028         $ 1,427,275      
Net interest income   $ 12,908         $ 12,988         $ 12,813    
Interest spread     3.02 %       2.98 %       3.16 %
Net interest margin (5)     3.53         3.56         3.71  
Tax equivalent effect     0.03         0.03         0.02  
Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis     3.56 %       3.59 %       3.73 %
                             
(1) Interest income is shown on actual basis and does not include taxable equivalent adjustments.
(2) Average rates and yields are presented on an annual basis and includes a taxable equivalent adjustment to interest income of $117 thousand, $118 thousand, and $83 thousand on tax-exempt securities for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively, using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
(3) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(4) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

 


  For the year ended December 31,
  2019   2018
(Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest (1) Average     Average Balance Interest (1) Average  
  Rate (2)     Rate (2)  
Interest-earning assets:              
Gross loans (3) $ 1,169,486   $ 63,331   5.42 %   $ 1,072,794   $ 58,262   5.43 %
Investment securities: (4)              
Taxable 129,274   3,509   2.71     121,505   2,939   2.42  
Tax-exempt 84,392   2,305   3.27     63,205   1,657   3.13  
Interest earning cash balances 38,268   855   2.23     27,182   546   2.01  
Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 8,523   448   5.26     8,308   420   5.06  
Total interest-earning assets $ 1,429,943   $ 70,448   4.96 %   $ 1,292,994   $ 63,824   4.96 %
Non-earning assets:              
Cash and due from banks 23,910         20,556      
Premises and equipment 13,379         13,207      
Goodwill 9,387         9,387      
Other intangible assets, net 375         560      
Bank-owned life insurance 11,994         11,692      
Allowance for loan losses (12,035 )       (11,691 )    
Other non-earning assets 21,005         9,014      
Total assets $ 1,497,958         $ 1,345,719      
Interest-bearing liabilities:              
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 57,480   $ 281   0.49 %   $ 60,203   $ 198   0.33 %
Money market and savings deposits 314,918   4,518   1.43     264,656   2,609   0.99  
Time deposits 527,605   12,142   2.30     477,164   8,248   1.73  
Borrowings 79,864   1,378   1.73     66,926   1,330   1.99  
Subordinated notes 16,061   1,074   6.69     14,866   1,015   6.83  
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 995,928   $ 19,393   1.95 %   $ 883,815   $ 13,400   1.52 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities and shareholders' equity:              
Noninterest bearing demand deposits 321,487         316,764      
Other liabilities 17,750         10,436      
Shareholders' equity 162,793         134,704      
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,497,958         $ 1,345,719      
Net interest income   $ 51,055         $ 50,424    
Interest spread     3.01 %       3.44 %
Net interest margin (5)     3.57         3.90  
Tax equivalent effect     0.03         0.02  
Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis     3.60 %       3.92 %
                   
(1) Interest income is shown on actual basis and does not include taxable equivalent adjustments.
(2) Average rates and yields are presented on an annual basis and includes a taxable equivalent adjustment to interest income of $453 thousand and $319 thousand on tax-exempt securities for the years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, using the statutory tax rate of 21%.
(3) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(4) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for
amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.


Loan Composition                  
  As of
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2019   2019   2019   2019   2018
Commercial real estate: (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)    
Non-owner occupied $ 388,515   $ 369,284   $ 364,504   $ 361,066   $ 367,671
Owner-occupied 216,131   196,497   193,500   187,001   194,422
Total commercial real estate 604,646   565,781   558,004   548,067   562,093
Commercial and industrial 410,228   404,130   420,812   401,588   383,455
Residential real estate 211,839   198,277   186,737   180,386   180,018
Consumer 896   735   948   1,056   999
Total loans $ 1,227,609   $ 1,168,923   $ 1,166,501   $ 1,131,097   $ 1,126,565
                             
                             
Impaired Assets                  
  As of
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2019   2019   2019   2019   2018
Nonaccrual loans (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)    
Commercial real estate $ 4,832   $ 5,043   $ 2,979   $ 2,694   $ 5,927
Commercial and industrial 3,249   4,071   9,559   10,495   9,605
Residential real estate 2,569   2,339   2,006   3,456   2,915
Consumer 16        
Total nonaccrual loans 10,666   11,453   14,544   16,645   18,447
Other real estate owned 921   373   373   373  
Total nonperforming assets 11,587   11,826   14,917   17,018   18,447
Performing troubled debt restructurings                  
Commercial real estate        
Commercial and industrial 547   553   558   562   568
Residential real estate 359   361   363   363   363
Total performing troubled debt restructurings 906   914   921   925   931
Total impaired assets $ 12,493   $ 12,740   $ 15,838   $ 17,943   $ 19,378
                   
Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing $ 157   $ 157   $ 331   $ 453   $ 243

 

Media Contact:
Nicole Ransom
(248) 538-2183

Investor Relations Contact:
Peter Root
(248) 538-2186

Primary Logo

