Celadon Financial Group Hires Kerry Langston; Firm Expands Prime Brokerage and Trade Execution Capacity

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celadon Financial Group, LLC ( www.celadonfinancial.com ), a boutique broker-dealer providing trade execution and related securities services to institutional customers, today announced that Kerry Langston has joined the Firm as Managing Director, supporting the company’s prime brokerage and trade execution capabilities.



Mr. Daryl Hersh, CEO of Celadon, commented: “I am pleased to welcome Kerry to our team. Kerry brings over 25 years of achievement at some of Wall Street’s most successful executing brokers. Kerry’s deep knowledge base will be a critical asset as we continue to grow our presence in prime brokerage and trade execution.”

Most recently, Mr. Langston handled microcap, distressed and special situation trading as a Managing Director with BTIG. Prior to that, Kerry specialized in small-caps for a division of RBC Financial. He has also worked for such Wall Street firms as Goldman Sachs and Spear, Leeds & Kellogg Capital Markets.

Mr. Langston earned an MBA from the Mason School of Business at the College of William & Mary, and a BS from Virginia Tech.

About Celadon:

Founded in 1986, Celadon is a full-service broker-dealer serving financial institutions and high net-worth clients in the U.S. and abroad. The Prime Brokerage Services Group provides prime brokerage and clearance services to hedge funds, trading groups, money managers, and qualified high net-worth investors globally. Drawing on extensive experience across multiple asset classes, Celadon provides professional traders and individual investors with advanced trading tools; and the personal support necessary to develop effective trading strategies.

Contact: 973-701-8156.

