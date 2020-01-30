Valley National Bancorp Reports a Higher Net Interest Margin Driving Its Fourth Quarter Net Income and the Prepayment of High Cost Borrowings

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, today reported net income for the fourth quarter 2019 of $38.1 million, or $0.10 per diluted common share, as compared to the fourth quarter 2018 earnings of $77.1 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, and net income of $81.9 million, or $0.24 per diluted common share, for the third quarter 2019. During the fourth quarter 2019, Valley incurred non-core after tax charges of $52.5 million mostly due to prepayment penalties on FHLB borrowings, merger expenses and additional income tax expense related to reserves for uncertain tax positions. Excluding all non-core charges, our adjusted net income was $90.7 million, or $0.24 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter 2019, $72.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter 2018, and $83.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted common share, for the third quarter 2019. See further details below, including a reconciliation of our adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) in the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables.



Key financial highlights for the fourth quarter:

Effective December 1, 2019, Valley completed its acquisition of Oritani Financial Corp. ("Oritani") and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Oritani Bank. Oritani had approximately $4.3 billion in assets, $3.4 billion in net loans, $2.9 billion in deposits, after purchase accounting adjustments, and a branch network of 26 locations. The acquisition represents a significant addition to Valley's New Jersey franchise, and will meaningfully enhance its presence in the Bergen County market. The common shareholders of Oritani received 1.60 shares of Valley common stock for each Oritani share that they owned. The total consideration for the acquisition was approximately $835 million, and the transaction resulted in $289 million of goodwill and $21 million of core deposit intangible assets subject to amortization. Net Interest Income: Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $239.6 million for the fourth quarter 2019 increased $17.9 million as compared to the third quarter 2019 largely due to strong organic loan growth over the last six month period, acquired loans, and interest-bearing liabilities repricing at lower market rates during the fourth quarter 2019.





Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased 5 basis points to 2.96 percent in the fourth quarter 2019 as compared to 2.91 percent for the third quarter 2019. See the "Net Interest Income and Margin" section below for more details. Loan Portfolio: Loans increased $3.1 billion to approximately $29.7 billion at December 31, 2019 from September 30, 2019 largely due to $3.4 billion in acquired loans from Oritani, partially offset by sales from the commercial real estate loan portfolio totaling approximately $800 million during the fourth quarter 2019. Excluding the acquired Oritani loans and loan portfolio sale activity, our organic loan growth was approximately 10 percent on an annualized basis for the fourth quarter 2019. See additional information under the "Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings" section below.





The effective tax rate was 49.2 percent for the fourth quarter 2019 as compared to 23.6 percent for the third quarter 2019. Based upon new information, Valley's income tax expense for the fourth quarter 2019 reflected an $18.7 million increase in its reserve for uncertain tax liability positions at December 31, 2019 related to renewable energy tax credits and other tax benefits previously recognized from the investments in the DC Solar funds plus interest. As a result, Valley believes it is fully reserved for the tax positions related to DC Solar at December 31, 2019. For the full year 2020, we currently estimate that our effective tax rate will range from 24 percent to 26 percent. Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets (ROA), shareholders’ equity (ROE) and tangible ROE were 0.43 percent, 4.01 percent, and 5.98 percent for the fourth quarter 2019, respectively. Annualized ROA, ROE and tangible ROE, adjusted for non-core charges, was 1.03 percent, 9.53 percent, and 14.23 percent for the fourth quarter 2019, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.

Ira Robbins, CEO and President commented, "Our fourth quarter 2019 earnings, adjusted for non-core charges, reflected the strength of Valley's balance sheet and our continuous focus on operating efficiency. Our margin expanded five basis points as compared to the third quarter 2019 largely due to our ability to manage our funding costs, while executing on strong organic lending efforts in our primary markets. During 2019, Valley and its employees made significant progress toward our long-term operating goals, however, there is more work to be done. As I look forward to 2020, I am excited to see our strategic vision for Valley unfold, including our relentless commitment to providing the best experience and products to the customers and communities we serve."

Mr. Robbins added, "In December, we completed our in-market acquisition of Oritani and welcomed their customers and knowledgeable staff to Valley. Prior to and after the merger, our dedicated employees have been hard at work to ensure the acquisition is a success. Due to these efforts, we expect the full systems integration of the Oritani operations to be completed in the latter part of the first quarter 2020."

Net Interest Income and Margin



Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis totaling $239.6 million for the fourth quarter 2019 increased $16.2 million and $17.9 million as compared to the fourth quarter 2018 and third quarter 2019, respectively. The increase compared to the third quarter 2019 was largely due to higher average loan balances and lower costs of interest-bearing liabilities, partly offset by low loan yields. Interest income on a tax equivalent basis increased $14.5 million to $344.8 million for the fourth quarter 2019 as compared to the third quarter 2019 mainly due to a $1.8 billion increase in average loans, partly offset by 6 basis point decrease in the yield on average loans. Interest expense of $105.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased $3.4 million from the third quarter 2019 largely due to lower interest rates on many of our interest-bearing deposit products and other borrowings, partly offset by additional interest expense from a $1.4 billion increase in average interest-bearing liabilities. The increase in average interest-bearing liabilities was largely driven by both brokered and retail time deposit gathering initiatives, as well as the Oritani acquisition.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 2.96 percent for the fourth quarter 2019 decreased 14 basis points as compared to 3.10 percent for the fourth quarter 2018, and increased 5 basis points from 2.91 percent for the third quarter 2019. The yield on average interest earning assets decreased by 6 basis points on a linked quarter basis due to the lower yields on average loans and investment securities. The yield on average loans decreased to 4.51 percent for the fourth quarter 2019 from 4.57 percent for the third quarter 2019 mostly due to the high volume of new loan originations at current market rates and repayment of higher yielding loans. The decreased yield on average investment securities was partly caused by an increase in premium amortization on residential mortgage-backed securities, due to higher prepayments on such financial instruments. The overall cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 16 basis points to 1.74 percent for the fourth quarter 2019 as compared to the linked third quarter 2019 due to lower interest rates on certain deposits and borrowings repricing during the second half of 2019. Our prepayment of $635 million in higher cost long-term borrowings during December 2019 is expected to positively impact our average cost of funds for its first full period of extinguishment during the first quarter 2020. Our cost of total average deposits was 1.20 percent for the fourth quarter 2019 as compared to 1.27 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings

Loans. Loans increased $3.1 billion to approximately $29.7 billion at December 31, 2019 from September 30, 2019. The increase was mainly due to $3.4 billion of loans acquired from Oritani on December 1, 2019. Our loan portfolio continued strong quarter over quarter organic growth mainly in total commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans. The organic growth of commercial real estate loans during the fourth quarter was more than offset by our decision to sell approximately $800 million of performing loans with lower yields from the held for investment portfolio. During the fourth quarter 2019, Valley also originated $199.0 million of residential mortgage loans for sale rather than held for investment. Loans held for sale totaled $76.1 million and $41.6 million at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Deposits. Total deposits increased $3.6 billion, or 14.2 percent, to approximately $29.2 billion at December 31, 2019 from September 30, 2019 mostly due to $2.9 billion of assumed deposits from Oritani, as well as an increase in time deposits from both brokered and retail deposit gathering efforts. During fourth quarter 2019, Valley continued to increase its use of brokered CDs partly due to their relatively favorable pricing as compared to other available funding sources with similar terms, including FHLB advances. Total brokered deposits (consisting of both time and money market deposit accounts) were $4.1 billion at December 31, 2019 as compared to $3.7 billion at September 30, 2019. Non-interest bearing deposits; savings, NOW, money market deposits; and time deposits represented approximately 23 percent, 44 percent and 33 percent of total deposits as of December 31, 2019, respectively.

Other Borrowings. Short-term borrowings decreased $732.1 million, or 40.1 percent, to approximately $1.1 billion at December 31, 2019 from September 30, 2019 mostly due to lower levels of short-term FHLB borrowings and federal funds purchased caused by the success of our current deposit gathering initiatives. Long-term borrowings also decreased $128.2 million, or 5.7 percent, to $2.1 billion at December 31, 2019 from September 30, 2019 largely due to the prepayment of $635.0 million of FHLB borrowings during December 2019, partially offset by long-term borrowings assumed in the Oritani acquisition.

Credit Quality

Non-Performing Assets. Our past due loans and non-accrual loans discussed further below exclude PCI loans. Under U.S. GAAP, the PCI loans (acquired at a discount that is due, in part, to credit quality) are accounted for on a pool basis and are not subject to delinquency classification in the same manner as loans originated by Valley. At December 31, 2019, our PCI loan portfolio totaled $6.6 billion, or 22.3 percent of our total loan portfolio and included all the loans acquired from Oritani during the fourth quarter 2019.

Total non-performing assets (NPAs), consisting of non-accrual loans, other real estate owned (OREO) and other repossessed assets totaled $104.4 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $110.7 million at September 30, 2019. The decrease in NPAs from September 30, 2019 was mostly due to a $6.7 million decrease in commercial and industrial non-accrual loans partially caused by charged off loans during the fourth quarter 2019. Non-accrual loans represented 0.31 percent of total loans at December 31, 2019 as compared to 0.38 percent of total loans at September 30, 2019.

Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) decreased $20.3 million to $68.2 million, or 0.23 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2019 as compared to $88.5 million, or 0.33 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2019. Loans 30 to 59 days past due decreased $17.5 million primarily due to the renewal of a few large matured performing commercial real estate and construction loans during the fourth quarter 2019 that were previously included in this delinquency category at September 30, 2019.

During the fourth quarter 2019, we continued to closely monitor our NYC and Chicago taxi medallion loans totaling $107.5 million and $7.3 million, respectively, within the commercial and industrial loan portfolio at December 31, 2019. While most of the taxi medallion loans are currently performing, negative trends in the market valuations of the underlying taxi medallion collateral could impact the future performance and internal classification of this portfolio. At December 31, 2019, the medallion portfolio included impaired loans totaling $87.1 million with related reserves of $35.5 million within the allowance for loan losses as compared to impaired loans totaling $91.1 million with related reserves of $34.2 million at September 30, 2019. At December 31, 2019, the impaired medallion loans largely consisted of $63.3 million of non-accrual taxi cab medallion loans classified as doubtful, and $23.8 million performing troubled debt restructured (TDR) loans classified as substandard loans.

The following table summarizes the allocation of the allowance for credit losses to specific loan categories and the allocation as a percentage of each loan category (including PCI loans) at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018:

December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Allocation Allocation Allocation as a % of as a % of as a % of Allowance Loan Allowance Loan Allowance Loan Allocation Category Allocation Category Allocation Category ($ in thousands) Loan Category: Commercial and industrial loans* $ 106,904 2.22 % $ 103,919 2.21 % $ 95,392 2.20 % Commercial real estate loans: Commercial real estate 20,019 0.13 % 23,044 0.17 % 26,482 0.21 % Construction 25,654 1.56 % 25,727 1.67 % 23,168 1.56 % Total commercial real estate loans 45,673 0.26 % 48,771 0.33 % 49,650 0.36 % Residential mortgage loans 5,060 0.12 % 5,302 0.13 % 5,041 0.12 % Consumer loans: Home equity 459 0.09 % 487 0.10 % 598 0.12 % Auto and other consumer 6,508 0.28 % 6,291 0.27 % 5,614 0.26 % Total consumer loans 6,967 0.24 % 6,778 0.24 % 6,212 0.23 % Total allowance for credit losses $ 164,604 0.55 % $ 164,770 0.62 % $ 156,295 0.62 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of non-PCI loans 0.71 % 0.72 % 0.75 % * Includes the reserve for unfunded letters of credit.

Our loan portfolio, totaling $29.7 billion at December 31, 2019, had net loan charge-offs of $5.6 million for the fourth quarter 2019 as compared to $2.0 million and $1.0 million of net loan charge-offs for the third quarter 2019 and the fourth quarter 2018, respectively. The net loan charge-offs increased to $15.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 from $658 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2018. The higher level of loan charge-offs in 2019 was partly driven by taxi medallion loans charge-offs totaling $2.9 million and $6.5 million for the fourth quarter 2019 and the year ended December 31, 2019, respectively.

During the fourth quarter 2019, we recorded a provision for credit losses totaling $5.4 million as compared to $8.7 million for the third quarter 2019 and $7.9 million for the fourth quarter 2018. The lower provision in the fourth quarter 2019 was largely due to improved credit quality, including lower loan concentration risk, and the impact of net non-PCI loan activities, including loan sales from the commercial real estate portfolio.

The allowance for credit losses, comprised of our allowance for loan losses and reserve for unfunded letters of credit, as a percentage of total loans was 0.55 percent at December 31, 2019 and 0.62 percent at both September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018. At December 31, 2019, our allowance allocations for losses as a percentage of total loans decreased as compared to September 30, 2019 mainly due to higher PCI loan balances resulting from the Oritani acquisition.

Capital Adequacy



Valley's regulatory capital ratios continue to reflect its well capitalized position. Valley's total risk-based capital, Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 leverage capital, and common equity Tier 1 capital ratios were 11.72 percent, 10.15 percent, 8.16 percent and 9.42 percent, respectively, at December 31, 2019.

Investor Conference Call



SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 FINANCIAL DATA: Net interest income $ 238,541 $ 220,625 $ 222,053 $ 898,048 $ 857,203 Net interest income - FTE (1) 239,615 221,747 223,414 902,679 862,922 Non-interest income 38,094 41,150 34,694 214,520 134,052 Non-interest expense 196,146 145,877 153,712 631,555 629,061 Income tax expense 36,967 25,307 18,074 147,002 68,265 Net income 38,104 81,891 77,102 309,793 261,428 Dividends on preferred stock 3,172 3,172 3,172 12,688 12,688 Net income available to common stockholders $ 34,932 $ 78,719 $ 73,930 $ 297,105 $ 248,740 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 355,821,005 331,797,982 331,492,648 337,792,270 331,258,964 Diluted 358,864,876 333,405,196 332,856,385 340,117,808 332,693,718 Per common share data: Basic earnings $ 0.10 $ 0.24 $ 0.22 $ 0.88 $ 0.75 Diluted earnings 0.10 0.24 0.22 0.87 0.75 Cash dividends declared 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.44 0.44 Closing stock price - high 12.07 11.21 11.51 12.07 13.28 Closing stock price - low 10.60 10.04 8.45 9.00 8.45 CORE ADJUSTED FINANCIAL DATA: (2) Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted $ 87,478 $ 79,962 $ 69,478 $ 314,170 $ 269,897 Basic earnings per share, as adjusted 0.25 0.24 0.21 0.93 0.81 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted 0.24 0.24 0.21 0.92 0.81 FINANCIAL RATIOS: ` Net interest margin 2.95 % 2.89 % 3.08 % 2.94 % 3.09 % Net interest margin - FTE (1) 2.96 2.91 3.10 2.95 3.11 Annualized return on average assets 0.43 0.98 0.98 0.93 0.86 Annualized return on avg. shareholders' equity 4.01 9.26 9.23 8.71 7.91 Annualized return on avg. tangible shareholders' equity (2) 5.98 13.75 14.17 13.05 12.21 Efficiency ratio (3) 70.90 55.73 59.87 56.77 63.46 CORE ADJUSTED FINANCIAL RATIOS: (2) Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted 1.03 % 1.00 % 0.93 % 0.98 % 0.93 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted 9.53 9.40 8.70 9.19 8.55 Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted 14.23 13.96 13.36 13.77 13.20 Efficiency ratio, as adjusted 52.43 53.48 56.68 53.78 57.90 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS: Assets $ 35,315,682 $ 33,419,137 $ 31,328,729 $ 33,442,738 $ 30,229,276 Interest earning assets 32,337,660 30,494,569 28,806,620 30,575,530 27,702,911 Loans 27,968,383 26,136,745 24,530,919 26,235,253 23,340,330 Interest bearing liabilities 24,244,902 22,858,121 21,515,197 22,948,872 20,528,920 Deposits 26,833,714 24,836,349 23,702,885 25,292,397 22,418,142 Shareholders' equity 3,804,902 3,536,528 3,340,411 3,555,483 3,304,531





As of BALANCE SHEET ITEMS: December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Assets $ 37,453,416 $ 33,765,539 $ 33,027,741 $ 32,476,991 $ 31,863,088 Total loans 29,699,208 26,567,159 25,802,162 25,423,118 25,035,469 Non-PCI loans 23,069,609 23,029,991 22,030,205 21,418,778 20,845,383 Deposits 29,185,837 25,546,122 24,773,929 24,907,496 24,452,974 Shareholders' equity 4,384,188 3,558,075 3,504,118 3,444,879 3,350,454 LOANS: (In thousands) Commercial and industrial $ 4,825,997 $ 4,695,608 $ 4,615,765 $ 4,504,927 $ 4,331,032 Commercial real estate: Commercial real estate 15,996,741 13,365,454 12,798,017 12,665,425 12,407,275 Construction 1,647,018 1,537,590 1,528,968 1,454,199 1,488,132 Total commercial real estate 17,643,759 14,903,044 14,326,985 14,119,624 13,895,407 Residential mortgage 4,377,111 4,133,331 4,072,450 4,071,237 4,111,400 Consumer: Home equity 487,272 489,808 501,646 513,066 517,089 Automobile 1,451,623 1,436,608 1,362,466 1,347,759 1,319,571 Other consumer 913,446 908,760 922,850 866,505 860,970 Total consumer loans 2,852,341 2,835,176 2,786,962 2,727,330 2,697,630 Total loans $ 29,699,208 $ 26,567,159 $ 25,802,162 $ 25,423,118 $ 25,035,469 CAPITAL RATIOS: Book value per common share $ 10.35 $ 10.09 $ 9.93 $ 9.75 $ 9.48 Tangible book value per common share (2) 6.73 6.62 6.45 6.26 5.97 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 7.54 % 6.73 % 6.71 % 6.63 % 6.45 % Tier 1 leverage capital 8.16 7.61 7.62 7.58 7.57 Common equity tier 1 capital 9.42 8.49 8.59 8.53 8.43 Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.15 9.30 9.43 9.38 9.30 Total risk-based capital 11.72 11.03 11.39 11.37 11.34





Three Months Ended Years Ended ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES: December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, ($ in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Beginning balance - Allowance for credit losses $ 164,770 $ 158,079 $ 149,475 $ 156,295 $ 124,452 Loans charged-off: Commercial and industrial (5,378 ) (527 ) (909 ) (13,260 ) (2,515 ) Commercial real estate — (158 ) — (158 ) (348 ) Residential mortgage — (111 ) (56 ) (126 ) (223 ) Total Consumer (2,700 ) (2,191 ) (1,194 ) (8,671 ) (4,977 ) Total loans charged-off (8,078 ) (2,987 ) (2,159 ) (22,215 ) (8,063 ) Charged-off loans recovered: Commercial and industrial 389 330 566 2,397 4,623 Commercial real estate 1,166 28 21 1,237 417 Residential mortgage 53 3 3 66 272 Total Consumer 886 617 530 2,606 2,093 Total loans recovered 2,494 978 1,120 6,306 7,405 Net charge-offs (5,584 ) (2,009 ) (1,039 ) (15,909 ) (658 ) Provision for credit losses 5,418 8,700 7,859 24,218 32,501 Ending balance - Allowance for credit losses $ 164,604 $ 164,770 $ 156,295 $ 164,604 $ 156,295 Components of allowance for credit losses: Allowance for loans $ 161,759 $ 161,853 $ 151,859 $ 161,759 $ 151,859 Allowance for unfunded letters of credit 2,845 2,917 4,436 2,845 4,436 Allowance for credit losses $ 164,604 $ 164,770 $ 156,295 $ 164,604 $ 156,295 Components of provision for credit losses: Provision for loan losses $ 5,490 $ 8,757 $ 7,935 $ 25,809 $ 31,661 Provision for unfunded letters of credit (72 ) (57 ) (76 ) (1,591 ) 840 Provision for credit losses $ 5,418 $ 8,700 $ 7,859 $ 24,218 $ 32,501 Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs to average loans 0.08 % 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.06 % 0.00 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of non-PCI loans 0.71 % 0.72 % 0.75 % 0.71 % 0.75 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of total loans 0.55 % 0.62 % 0.62 % 0.55 % 0.62 %





As of ASSET QUALITY: (4) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, ($ in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Accruing past due loans: 30 to 59 days past due: Commercial and industrial $ 11,700 $ 5,702 $ 14,119 $ 5,120 $ 13,085 Commercial real estate 2,560 20,851 6,202 39,362 9,521 Construction 1,486 11,523 — 1,911 2,829 Residential mortgage 17,143 12,945 19,131 15,856 16,576 Total Consumer 13,704 13,079 11,932 6,647 9,740 Total 30 to 59 days past due 46,593 64,100 51,384 68,896 51,751 60 to 89 days past due: Commercial and industrial 2,227 3,158 4,135 1,756 3,768 Commercial real estate 4,026 735 354 2,156 530 Construction 1,343 7,129 1,342 — — Residential mortgage 4,192 4,417 3,635 3,635 2,458 Total Consumer 2,527 1,577 1,484 990 1,386 Total 60 to 89 days past due 14,315 17,016 10,950 8,537 8,142 90 or more days past due: Commercial and industrial 3,986 4,133 3,298 2,670 6,156 Commercial real estate 579 1,125 — — 27 Construction — — — — — Residential mortgage 2,042 1,347 1,054 1,402 1,288 Total Consumer 711 756 359 523 341 Total 90 or more days past due 7,318 7,361 4,711 4,595 7,812 Total accruing past due loans $ 68,226 $ 88,477 $ 67,045 $ 82,028 $ 67,705 Non-accrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 68,636 $ 75,311 $ 76,216 $ 76,270 $ 70,096 Commercial real estate 9,004 9,560 6,231 2,663 2,372 Construction 356 356 — 378 356 Residential mortgage 12,858 13,772 12,069 11,921 12,917 Total Consumer 2,204 2,050 1,999 2,178 2,655 Total non-accrual loans 93,058 101,049 96,515 93,410 88,396 Other real estate owned (OREO) 9,414 6,415 7,161 7,317 9,491 Other repossessed assets 1,276 2,568 2,358 2,628 744 Non-accrual debt securities (5) 680 680 680 — — Total non-performing assets $ 104,428 $ 110,712 $ 106,714 $ 103,355 $ 98,631 Performing troubled debt restructured loans $ 73,012 $ 79,364 $ 74,385 $ 73,081 $ 77,216 Total non-accrual loans as a % of loans 0.31 % 0.38 % 0.37 % 0.37 % 0.35 % Total accruing past due and non-accrual loans as a % of loans 0.54 % 0.71 % 0.63 % 0.69 % 0.62 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of non-accrual loans 173.83 % 160.17 % 160.71 % 165.27 % 171.79 % Non-performing purchased credit-impaired loans (6) $ 70,160 $ 63,522 $ 55,085 $ 56,182 $ 56,125





NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(1 ) Net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate. Valley believes that this presentation provides comparability of net interest income and net interest margin arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice and SEC rules. (2 ) This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the Notes below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Valley's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Valley's financial results. Specifically, Valley provides measures based on what it believes are its operating earnings on a consistent basis and excludes material non-core operating items which affect the GAAP reporting of results of operations. Management utilizes these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Management believes that Valley's presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Valley's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results and Valley strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.





Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders: Net income, as reported $ 38,104 $ 81,891 $ 77,102 $ 309,793 $ 261,428 Less: Gain on the sale of Visa Class B shares (net of tax)(a) — — (4,677 ) — (4,677 ) Less: Gain on sale leaseback transactions (net of tax)(b) — — — (56,414 ) — Add: Losses on extinguishment of debt (net of tax) 22,992 — — 22,992 — Add: Net impairment losses on securities (net of tax) — — — 2,104 — Add: Losses on securities transactions (net of tax) 26 67 1,047 108 1,677 Add: Severance expense (net of tax)(c) — — 1,907 3,477 1,907 Add: Tax credit investment impairment (net of tax)(d) — — — 1,746 — Add: Branch related asset impairment (net of tax)(e) — — — — 1,304 Add: Legal expenses (litigation reserve impact only, net of tax) — — — — 8,726 Add: Merger related expenses (net of tax)(f) 10,861 1,043 (455 ) 11,929 12,494 Add: Income tax expense (benefit)(g) 18,667 133 (2,274 ) 31,123 (274 ) Net income, as adjusted $ 90,650 $ 83,134 $ 72,650 $ 326,858 $ 282,585 Dividends on preferred stock 3,172 3,172 3,172 12,688 12,688 Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted $ 87,478 $ 79,962 $ 69,478 $ 314,170 $ 269,897 _____________ (a) The gain from the sale of non-marketable securities is included in other non-interest income. (b) The gain on sale leaseback transactions is included in gains on the sales of assets within other non-interest income. (c) Severance expenses are included in salary and employee benefits expense. (d) Impairment is included in the amortization of tax credit investments. (e) Branch related asset impairment is included in net losses on sale of assets within non-interest income. (f) Merger related expenses are primarily within salary and employee benefits expense, professional and legal fees, and other expense. (g) Income tax expense related to reserves for uncertain tax positions in 2019, and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and a USAB acquisition charge in 2018. Adjusted per common share data: Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted $ 87,478 $ 79,962 $ 69,478 $ 314,170 $ 269,897 Average number of shares outstanding 355,821,005 331,797,982 331,492,648 337,792,270 331,258,964 Basic earnings, as adjusted $ 0.25 $ 0.24 $ 0.21 $ 0.93 $ 0.81 Average number of diluted shares outstanding 358,864,876 333,405,196 332,856,385 340,117,808 332,693,718 Diluted earnings, as adjusted $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.21 $ 0.92 $ 0.81





Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, ($ in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Adjusted annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity: Net income, as adjusted $ 90,650 $ 83,134 $ 72,650 $ 326,858 $ 282,585 Average shareholders' equity 3,804,902 3,536,528 3,340,411 3,555,483 3,304,531 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 1,256,137 1,154,462 1,164,638 1,182,140 1,163,398 Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 2,548,765 $ 2,382,066 $ 2,175,773 $ 2,373,343 $ 2,141,133 Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted 14.23 % 13.96 % 13.36 % 13.77 % 13.20 % Adjusted annualized return on average assets: Net income, as adjusted $ 90,650 $ 83,134 $ 72,650 $ 326,858 $ 282,585 Average assets $ 35,315,682 $ 33,419,137 $ 31,328,729 $ 33,442,738 $ 30,229,276 Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted 1.03 % 1.00 % 0.93 % 0.98 % 0.93 % Adjusted annualized return on average shareholders' equity: Net income, as adjusted $ 90,650 $ 83,134 $ 72,650 $ 326,858 $ 282,585 Average shareholders' equity $ 3,804,902 $ 3,536,528 $ 3,340,411 $ 3,555,483 $ 3,304,531 Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted 9.53 % 9.40 % 8.70 % 9.19 % 8.55 %





Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity: Net income, as reported $ 38,104 $ 81,891 $ 77,102 $ 309,793 $ 261,428 Average shareholders' equity 3,804,902 3,536,528 3,340,411 3,555,483 3,304,531 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 1,256,137 1,154,462 1,164,638 1,182,140 1,163,398 Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 2,548,765 $ 2,382,066 $ 2,175,773 $ 2,373,343 $ 2,141,133 Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity 5.98 % 13.75 % 14.17 % 13.05 % 12.21 % Adjusted efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense $ 196,146 $ 145,877 $ 153,712 $ 631,555 $ 629,061 Less: Loss on extinguishment of debt (pre-tax) 31,995 — — 31,995 — Less: Severance expense (pre-tax) — — 2,662 4,838 2,662 Less: Legal expenses (litigation reserve impact only, pre-tax) — — — — 12,184 Less: Merger-related expenses (pre-tax) 15,110 1,434 (635 ) 16,579 17,445 Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (pre-tax) 3,971 4,385 9,044 20,392 24,200 Non-interest expense, as adjusted 145,070 140,058 142,641 557,751 572,570 Net interest income 238,541 220,625 222,053 898,048 857,203 Non-interest income, as reported 38,094 41,150 34,694 214,520 134,052 Add: Net impairment losses on securities (pre-tax) — — — 2,928 — Add: Branch related asset impairment (pre-tax) — — — — 1,821 Add: Losses on securities transactions, net (pre-tax) 36 93 1,462 150 2,342 Less: Gain on the sale of Visa Class B shares (pre-tax) — — 6,530 — 6,530 Less: Gain on sale leaseback transaction (pre-tax) — — — 78,505 — Non-interest income, as adjusted $ 38,130 $ 41,243 $ 29,626 $ 139,093 $ 131,685 Gross operating income, as adjusted $ 276,671 $ 261,868 $ 251,679 $ 1,037,141 $ 988,888 Efficiency ratio, as adjusted 52.43 % 53.48 % 56.68 % 53.78 % 57.90 %





As Of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Tangible book value per common share: Common shares outstanding 403,278,390 331,805,564 331,788,149 331,732,636 331,431,217 Shareholders' equity $ 4,384,188 $ 3,558,075 $ 3,504,118 $ 3,444,879 $ 3,350,454 Less: Preferred Stock 209,691 209,691 209,691 209,691 209,691 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,460,397 1,152,815 1,155,250 1,158,245 1,161,655 Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 2,714,100 $ 2,195,569 $ 2,139,177 $ 2,076,943 $ 1,979,108 Tangible book value per common share $ 6.73 $ 6.62 $ 6.45 $ 6.26 $ 5.97 Tangible common equity to tangible assets: Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 2,714,100 $ 2,195,569 $ 2,139,177 $ 2,076,943 $ 1,979,108 Total assets $ 37,453,416 $ 33,765,539 $ 33,027,741 $ 32,476,991 $ 31,863,088 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,460,397 1,152,815 1,155,250 1,158,245 1,161,655 Tangible assets $ 35,993,019 $ 32,612,724 $ 31,872,491 $ 31,318,746 $ 30,701,433 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.54 % 6.73 % 6.71 % 6.63 % 6.45 %





(3 ) The efficiency ratio measures Valley's total non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus total non-interest income. (4 ) Past due loans and non-accrual loans exclude purchased credit-impaired (PCI) loans. PCI loans are accounted for on a pool basis under U.S. GAAP and are not subject to delinquency classification in the same manner as loans originated by Valley. (5 ) Represents an other-than-temporarily impaired municipal bond security classified as available for sale presented at its carrying value at June 30, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2019. (6 ) Represent PCI loans meeting Valley's definition of non-performing loan (i.e., non-accrual loans), but are not subject to such classification under U.S. GAAP because the loans are accounted for on a pooled basis and are excluded from the non-accrual loans in the table above. SHAREHOLDERS RELATIONS

December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 256,264 $ 251,541 Interest bearing deposits with banks 178,423 177,088 Investment securities: Equity securities 41,410 — Available for sale debt securities 1,566,801 1,749,544 Held to maturity (fair value of $2,358,720 at December 31, 2019 and $2,034,943 at December 31, 2018) 2,336,095 2,068,246 Total investment securities 3,944,306 3,817,790 Loans held for sale, at fair value 76,113 35,155 Loans 29,699,208 25,035,469 Less: Allowance for loan losses (161,759 ) (151,859 ) Net loans 29,537,449 24,883,610 Premises and equipment, net 334,533 341,630 Lease right of use assets 285,129 — Bank owned life insurance 540,169 439,602 Accrued interest receivable 105,637 95,296 Goodwill 1,373,625 1,084,665 Other intangible assets, net 86,772 76,990 Other assets 734,996 659,721 Total Assets $ 37,453,416 $ 31,863,088 Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 6,710,408 $ 6,175,495 Interest bearing: Savings, NOW and money market 12,757,484 11,213,495 Time 9,717,945 7,063,984 Total deposits 29,185,837 24,452,974 Short-term borrowings 1,093,280 2,118,914 Long-term borrowings 2,122,426 1,654,268 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 55,718 55,370 Lease Liabilities 309,849 3,125 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 302,118 227,983 Total Liabilities 33,069,228 28,512,634 Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized: Series A (4,600,000 shares issued at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018) 111,590 111,590 Series B (4,000,000 shares issued at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018) 98,101 98,101 Common stock (no par value, authorized 450,000,000 shares; issued 403,322,773 shares at December 31, 2019 and 331,634,951 shares at December 31, 2018) 141,423 116,240 Surplus 3,622,208 2,796,499 Retained earnings 443,559 299,642 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (32,214 ) (69,431 ) Treasury stock, at cost (44,383 common shares at December 31, 2019 and 203,734 common shares at December 31, 2018) (479 ) (2,187 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 4,384,188 3,350,454 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 37,453,416 $ 31,863,088





Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 315,313 $ 298,384 $ 282,847 $ 1,198,908 $ 1,033,993 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 19,760 21,801 22,399 86,926 87,306 Tax-exempt 4,041 4,219 5,121 17,420 21,504 Dividends 2,883 3,171 3,561 12,023 13,209 Interest on other short-term investments 1,776 1,686 666 5,723 3,236 Total interest income 343,773 329,261 314,594 1,321,000 1,159,248 Interest Expense Interest on deposits: Savings, NOW and money market 34,930 35,944 32,546 145,177 108,394 Time 45,343 42,848 30,599 166,693 81,959 Interest on short-term borrowings 7,500 12,953 14,092 47,862 45,930 Interest on long-term borrowings and junior subordinated debentures 17,459 16,891 15,304 63,220 65,762 Total interest expense 105,232 108,636 92,541 422,952 302,045 Net Interest Income 238,541 220,625 222,053 898,048 857,203 Provision for credit losses 5,418 8,700 7,859 24,218 32,501 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 233,123 211,925 214,194 873,830 824,702 Non-Interest Income Trust and investment services 3,350 3,296 2,998 12,646 12,633 Insurance commissions 2,487 2,748 3,720 10,409 15,213 Service charges on deposit accounts 6,002 5,904 6,288 23,636 26,817 Losses on securities transactions, net (36 ) (93 ) (1,462 ) (150 ) (2,342 ) Other-than-temporary impairment losses on securities — — — (2,928 ) — Portion recognized in other comprehensive income (before taxes) — — — — — Net impairment losses on securities recognized in earnings — — — (2,928 ) — Fees from loan servicing 2,534 2,463 2,478 9,794 9,319 Gains on sales of loans, net 5,214 5,194 2,372 18,914 20,515 Gains (losses) on sales of assets, net 1,336 (159 ) (280 ) 78,333 (2,401 ) Bank owned life insurance 1,453 2,687 1,731 8,232 8,691 Other 15,754 19,110 16,849 55,634 45,607 Total non-interest income 38,094 41,150 34,694 214,520 134,052 Non-Interest Expense Salary and employee benefits expense 90,872 77,271 80,802 327,431 333,816 Net occupancy and equipment expense 31,402 29,203 27,643 118,191 108,763 FDIC insurance assessment 5,560 5,098 7,303 21,710 28,266 Amortization of other intangible assets 4,905 4,694 4,809 18,080 18,416 Professional and legal fees 5,524 5,870 5,119 20,810 34,141 Loss on extinguishment of debt 31,995 — — 31,995 — Amortization of tax credit investments 3,971 4,385 9,044 20,392 24,200 Telecommunication expense 2,566 2,698 2,166 9,883 12,102 Other 19,351 16,658 16,826 63,063 69,357 Total non-interest expense 196,146 145,877 153,712 631,555 629,061 Income Before Income Taxes 75,071 107,198 95,176 456,795 329,693 Income tax expense 36,967 25,307 18,074 147,002 68,265 Net Income 38,104 81,891 77,102 309,793 261,428 Dividends on preferred stock 3,172 3,172 3,172 12,688 12,688 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 34,932 $ 78,719 $ 73,930 $ 297,105 $ 248,740 Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Earnings Per Common Share: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.24 $ 0.22 $ 0.88 $ 0.75 Diluted 0.10 0.24 0.22 0.87 0.75 Cash Dividends Declared per Common Share 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.44 0.44 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 355,821,005 331,797,982 331,492,648 337,792,270 331,258,964 Diluted 358,864,876 333,405,196 332,856,385 340,117,808 332,693,718





VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP Quarterly Analysis of Average Assets, Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity and Net Interest Income on a Tax Equivalent Basis Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average Avg. Average Avg. Average Avg. ($ in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 27,968,383 $ 315,313 4.51 % $ 26,136,745 $ 298,384 4.57 % $ 24,530,919 $ 282,847 4.61 % Taxable investments (3) 3,322,536 22,643 2.73 % 3,411,330 24,972 2.93 % 3,398,396 25,960 3.06 % Tax-exempt investments (1)(3) 608,651 5,115 3.36 % 632,709 5,341 3.38 % 713,552 6,482 3.63 % Interest bearing deposits with banks 438,090 1,776 1.62 % 313,785 1,686 2.15 % 163,753 666 1.63 % Total interest earning assets 32,337,660 344,847 4.27 % 30,494,569 330,383 4.33 % 28,806,620 315,955 4.39 % Other assets 2,978,022 2,924,568 2,522,109 Total assets $ 35,315,682 $ 33,419,137 $ 31,328,729 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 11,813,261 $ 34,930 1.18 % $ 11,065,959 $ 35,944 1.30 % $ 11,186,180 $ 32,546 1.16 % Time deposits 8,428,153 45,343 2.15 % 7,383,202 42,848 2.32 % 6,245,803 30,599 1.96 % Short-term borrowings 1,625,873 7,500 1.85 % 2,265,528 12,953 2.29 % 2,316,020 14,092 2.43 % Long-term borrowings (4) 2,377,615 17,459 2.94 % 2,143,432 16,891 3.15 % 1,767,194 15,304 3.46 % Total interest bearing liabilities 24,244,902 105,232 1.74 % 22,858,121 108,636 1.90 % 21,515,197 92,541 1.72 % Non-interest bearing deposits 6,592,300 6,387,188 6,270,902 Other liabilities 673,578 637,300 202,219 Shareholders' equity 3,804,902 3,536,528 3,340,411 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 35,315,682 $ 33,419,137 $ 31,328,729 Net interest income/interest rate spread (5) $ 239,615 2.53 % $ 221,747 2.43 % $ 223,414 2.67 % Tax equivalent adjustment (1,074 ) (1,122 ) (1,361 ) Net interest income, as reported $ 238,541 $ 220,625 $ 222,053 Net interest margin (6) 2.95 % 2.89 % 3.08 % Tax equivalent effect 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.02 % Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis (6) 2.96 % 2.91 % 3.10 %





(1 ) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate. (2 ) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include non-accrual loans. (3 ) The yield for securities that are classified as available for sale is based on the average historical amortized cost. (4 ) Includes junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts which are presented separately on the consolidated statements of condition. (5 ) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis. (6 ) Net interest income as a percentage of total average interest earning assets.

