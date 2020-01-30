President John Magufuli receives Diplomatic Credentials from Israel

President John Magufuli has received diplomatic credentials from nine new envoys, including Oded Joseph, Israeli Ambassador to Tanzania (residing in Kenya) to represent their countries.

He has received credentials from Ms Maria Amelia Mario De Paiva (Portuguese Ambassador, who represents her country in Mozambique and Tanzania), Douglas Foo Peow Yong (Singapore), Alex G. Chua (Philippine Ambassador residing in Kenya), Angela Veronica Comfort (Jamaican Ambassador residing in South Africa) and Dr. Christian Fellner (Austrian Ambassador residing in Kenya).

Others are Fransisca Ashiete Odunton (Ghanaian Ambassador residing in Kenya), Jesus Agustin Manzanila Puppo (Venezuelan Ambassador residing in Kenya), and Yacin elmi Bouh (Djiboutian Ambassador residing in Kenya).



