The Other Art Fair Announces 2020 Fair Schedule and Canada Expansion

The International Artist Fair Announces 2020 Fair Plans and Adds Toronto to the Lineup

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saatchi Art’s The Other Art Fair (TOAF), a leading art fair for discovering emerging artists, announces its 2020 fair calendar and plans to introduce a new fair in Toronto, Canada. With this entrance into the Canadian art market, The Other Art Fair will increase its presence to 8 fairs in North America in 2020. The Other Art Fair continues to highlight the work of independent artists and creates a platform for wider visibility both in-person and online with Saatchi Art as its digital counterpart.



Through innovative and experiential on-site programming, The Other Art Fair provides a new generation of art collectors with an engaging, non-intimidating environment to discover and meet artists in-person. Artists exhibiting at each fair are selected by a committee of experts and curators, ensuring a lineup of the most promising talent from across the globe. In 2019, The Other Art Fair sold over 11,000 artworks globally and hosted over 1,400 independent artists.

“Following the success of our U.S. expansion these past two years, we are looking forward to embarking on a new journey with our debut Canadian fair in Toronto this Fall,” said The Other Art Fair founder Ryan Stanier. “The fair’s growth globally is thanks to our incredible fair directors and teams who devote their time working with artists on a daily basis to ensure they have the most successful and rewarding experience possible. There’s a community we’ve cultivated over the years, including returning artists, brand partners and local creatives, that help make each fair a unique, creative event for both new and seasoned art collectors.”

The Other Art Fair 2020 Fair Schedule:

Spring/Summer 2020

London : March 19-22, The Old Truman Brewery, Shoreditch



: March 19-22, The Old Truman Brewery, Shoreditch Sydney : March 19-22, The Cutaway at Barangaroo Reserve



: March 19-22, The Cutaway at Barangaroo Reserve Los Angeles: April 16-19, Barker Hangar, Santa Monica



April 16-19, Barker Hangar, Santa Monica Brooklyn : April 30- May 3, Brooklyn Expo Center



: April 30- May 3, Brooklyn Expo Center Dallas : May 7-10, Dallas Market Hall



: May 7-10, Dallas Market Hall Melbourne: May 21-24, The Facility, Kensington



May 21-24, The Facility, Kensington Chicago: May 27-30, Skylight at the Chicago Board of Trade Building



May 27-30, Skylight at the Chicago Board of Trade Building London: July 2-5, West Handyside Canopy, King’s Cross

Fall 2020

Los Angeles: Fall 2020



Fall 2020 Toronto: September 10-13, Evergreen Brick Works



September 10-13, Evergreen Brick Works Dallas: September 24-27, Dallas Market Hall



September 24-27, Dallas Market Hall London: October 8-11, The Old Truman Brewery, Shoreditch



October 8-11, The Old Truman Brewery, Shoreditch Sydney: October 22-25, The Cutaway at Barangaroo Reserve



October 22-25, The Cutaway at Barangaroo Reserve Brooklyn: November 5-8, Brooklyn Expo Center

To learn more about The Other Art Fair, visit www.theotherartfair.com .

For Press Inquiries, Please Contact:

Mia Mendez, Director of PR – mia.mendez@saatchiart.com

About The Other Art Fair

The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, provides a platform for artists to present and sell their work directly to art buyers. Each fair presents more than 90 artists chosen by a selection committee of art experts, enabling both collectors and first-time buyers to buy directly from independent artists. Since 2011, The Other Art Fair has worked with over 3,000 artists from more than 20 countries, with fairs based in the UK, US and Australia. Unlike “other” fairs, The Other Art Fair creates an accessible and open fair designed for visitors to enjoy an interactive and immersive experience. www.theotherartfair.com

About Saatchi Art

Leading online art gallery Saatchi Art features one of the world’s largest selections of original art and helps people all over the world find art and artists they love. The online art gallery offers original paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs by over 110,000 emerging artists from over 100 countries. Saatchi Art is redefining the experience of buying and selling art by providing art lovers with free art advisory services and an expertly curated selection of art, while giving artists a convenient and welcoming environment in which to exhibit and sell their work. To discover the world of Saatchi Art, please visit www.saatchiart.com. Saatchi Online, Inc., which operates Saatchi Art, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF).



