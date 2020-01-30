The First of Long Island Corporation Reports Earnings for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- GLEN HEAD, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First of Long Island Corporation (Nasdaq: FLIC), the parent company of The First National Bank of Long Island, reported net income and earnings per share for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. In the highlights that follow, all comparisons are of the current quarter or year to the same period last year unless otherwise indicated.

2019 HIGHLIGHTS

Net Income was $41.6 million, relatively unchanged from 2018. EPS increased to $1.67 from $1.63

Net income includes fourth quarter executive severance and retirement charges of $2.0 million ($2.6 million pre-tax), or $.08 per share

ROA and ROE were .99% and 10.61%, respectively, compared to 1.00% and 11.09%

Quarterly net interest margin and the cost of interest-bearing deposits and liabilities stabilized during 2019. Quarterly NIM ranged from 2.56% to 2.58%

Cash Dividends Per Share increased 9.4% to $.70 from $.64

Book Value Per Share increased 6.5% to $16.26 at 12/31/19 from $15.27 at 12/31/18

Repurchased 276,200 shares during the quarter at a cost of $6.7 million and 1,686,100 shares in 2019 at a cost of $38.2 million

FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Net Income and EPS were $9.2 million and $.38, respectively, versus $10.1 million and $.39

ROA and ROE were .88% and 9.32%, respectively, compared to .95% and 10.39%

Analysis of 2019 Earnings

Net income for 2019 was $41.6 million, remaining relatively unchanged from 2018. Earnings for 2019 include decreases in net interest income and noninterest income, before securities losses in 2018, of $2.3 million and $2.1 million, respectively, and increases in the provision for loan losses of $1.8 million, noninterest expense of $1.1 million and income tax expense of $3.2 million.

The decline in net interest income occurred as yield curve flattening and inversion led management to slow loan and overall balance sheet growth. Three 25 basis point decreases in the federal funds target rate during 2019 to a current level of 1.50% to 1.75% started to provide some relief on the cost of total interest-bearing liabilities. However, the increase in the cost of total interest-bearing liabilities in 2019 far outpaced the increase in the yield on total interest-earning assets. When comparing 2019 to the prior year, the cost of total interest-bearing liabilities increased by 28 basis points while the yield on total interest-earning assets only increased by 12 basis points. Overall, net interest margin declined 7 basis points to 2.57% for 2019 from 2.64% for 2018.

Since mid-2018 management has been proactive in addressing net interest margin stabilization. Actions taken thus far include, among others:

Downward repricing of certain interest-bearing deposits

Hiring additional lenders to grow commercial and industrial loans

Reducing overall balance sheet growth by slowing loan growth and the related need for funding

Changing the mix of loans being originated to higher yielding commercial mortgages from lower yielding residential mortgages

Restructuring the securities portfolio

Hedging a portion of short-term borrowings with interest rate swaps

Shifting between Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances and brokered certificates of deposit (“CDs”) to reduce funding costs.

Management anticipates further downward deposit rate adjustments in 2020. The current level of the federal funds target rate and further repricing of interest-bearing deposits are expected to drive a lower cost of funds during 2020 as compared to 2019 and may result in a stable to modest increase in net interest margin.

Management’s decision to slow loan growth resulted in a small increase of $40.0 million, or 1.3%, in the average balance of loans when comparing the current year and prior year and a reduction of $75.2 million in loans outstanding during 2019. Growth in the average balance of loans was funded by increases in the average balances of interest-bearing deposits of $120.3 million, or 5.4%, and stockholders’ equity of $16.7 million, or 4.5%, and a decrease in securities of $36.2 million, or 4.5%. These sources of funds were also used to reduce the average balance of total borrowings by $128.8 million, or 20.7%. The growth in deposits and reduction in borrowings were mainly the result of using brokered CDs as a lower cost alternative to FHLB advances. Substantial contributors to the growth in the average balance of stockholders’ equity were net income and the issuance of shares under the Corporation’s Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan, particularly during the first-half of 2018, partially offset by cash dividends declared and common stock repurchases which began in December 2018.

Management is expecting balance sheet growth from year-end 2019 to year-end 2020. However, a modest mortgage loan pipeline at year end of $16 million could result in a reduction in total loans outstanding during the first quarter of 2020 as loan runoff could exceed originations during the quarter.

The increase in the provision for loan losses of $1.8 million versus the prior year was primarily due to an improvement in economic conditions in 2018 and higher net chargeoffs in 2019, partially offset by a decrease in outstanding loans of $75.2 million in 2019 versus an increase of $313.0 million in 2018.

The decrease in noninterest income, before securities losses in 2018, of $2.1 million, or 16.4%, is primarily attributable to:

Bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) death benefit in 2018 of $565,000

Decline in the non-service cost components of the Bank’s defined benefit pension plan of $823,000

Gain on the sale of bank premises in 2018 of $1.2 million

Partially offsetting these items was an increase in service charges on deposit accounts of $580,000 primarily related to higher overdraft and maintenance and activity charges. Management has implemented initiatives to increase fee income on deposit accounts and is focused on growing noninterest income from existing and potential new sources.

Securities losses of $10.4 million ($7.5 million after-tax) in 2018 resulted from portfolio restructuring transactions involving the sale of lower yielding securities and replacing them with higher yielding securities or using the proceeds to eliminate inefficient leverage by paying down borrowings.

Noninterest expense increased $1.1 million, or 1.8%, versus 2018. The increase is primarily attributable to increases in salaries and employee benefits of $646,000, or 1.8%, occupancy and equipment expense of $218,000, or 1.9%, and technology and professional services fees of $779,000, partially offset by decreases in FDIC insurance expense of $653,000 and marketing expense of $515,000. The increase in salaries and employee benefits includes executive severance and retirement charges of $2.6 million ($2.0 million after-tax) in the fourth quarter of 2019 and the forfeiture of certain stock-based compensation awards in 2018. These items were partially offset by a decrease of $1.5 million due to special salary-related items recorded in 2019 and 2018 and a decline in retirement plan expense of $313,000. The increase in occupancy and equipment expense is mainly due to higher rent and other operating costs on the Bank’s facilities and equipment and the cost of an environmental remediation. The increase in technology and professional services fees includes an increase in consulting fees of $454,000 mainly related to a revenue enhancement project. The decrease in FDIC insurance expense is due to FDIC assessment credits received by the Bank during the third and fourth quarters of 2019. The decrease in marketing expense is due to fewer branch openings.

Income tax expense increased $3.2 million and the effective tax rate increased to 16.5% from 10.9% when comparing 2019 and 2018. These increases are primarily attributable to a decline in the current year in tax-exempt income from municipal securities and BOLI and the recognition in 2018 of state and local net operating loss carryforwards, higher excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation and tax savings resulting from a cost segregation study. The increase in income tax expense also reflects higher pretax earnings in 2019 as compared to 2018. Management expects the Corporation’s effective tax rate for 2020 to be approximately 18.0% to 18.5%.

Analysis of Earnings – Fourth Quarter 2019 Versus Fourth Quarter 2018

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $9.2 million as compared to $10.1 million for the same quarter of 2018. The decline is primarily attributable to decreases in net interest income and noninterest income, before securities losses in the 2018 quarter, of $1.6 million and $1.2 million, respectively, and a decrease in the credit provision for loan losses of $2.1 million. Also contributing to the decline are increases in salaries and employee benefits of $1.5 million and occupancy and equipment expense of $248,000. Partially offsetting these items is a decrease in FDIC insurance expense of $285,000 from the aforementioned assessment credit and a decrease in income tax expense of $179,000 due to lower pretax earnings in the 2019 quarter as compared to the 2018 period. The decrease in net interest income and increase in occupancy and equipment expense occurred for substantially the same reasons discussed with respect to the full year periods. The decrease in noninterest income is mainly due to the aforementioned gain on the sale of bank premises in the 2018 quarter and a decrease in the non-service cost components of the Bank’s defined benefit pension plan of $206,000, partially offset by an increase in service charges on deposit accounts of $204,000. The credit provision for loan losses of $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 was mainly due to an improvement in economic conditions in the 2018 quarter. The increase in salaries and employee benefits includes the aforementioned severance and retirement charges of $2.6 million in the 2019 quarter partially offset by declines in retirement plan expense and incentive compensation of $497,000 and $225,000, respectively. Securities losses of $5.4 million in the 2018 quarter resulted from the aforementioned portfolio restructuring transactions.

Analysis of Earnings – Fourth Quarter Versus Third Quarter 2019

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 declined by $1.6 million from $10.8 million for the third quarter. The decrease is primarily driven by the aforementioned severance and retirement charges of $2.6 million partially offset by a health insurance premium credit of $429,000. Also contributing to the decrease was higher occupancy and equipment expense of $320,000 in the fourth quarter for the same reasons discussed with respect to the full year periods. Partially offsetting these items were decreases in the provision for loan losses of $560,000 and income tax expense of $535,000. The decrease in the provision for loan losses was mainly due to improvements in historical loss rates and lower growth rate trends in the fourth quarter. The decrease in income tax expense was mainly due to lower pretax earnings in the fourth quarter.

Asset Quality

The Bank’s allowance for loan losses to total loans (reserve coverage ratio) declined 2 basis points from .94% at year-end 2018 to .92% at December 31, 2019.

The provision (credit) for loan losses was $33,000 and ($1.8 million) in 2019 and 2018, respectively. The provision in 2019 was driven mainly by net chargeoffs of $1.6 million partially offset by declines in outstanding loans and lower growth rate trends. The credit provision in 2018 was driven mainly by an improvement in economic conditions and a reduction in historical losses, partially offset by loan growth and net chargeoffs.

The credit quality of the Bank’s loan and securities portfolios remains strong. Nonaccrual loans, troubled debt restructurings and loans past due 30 through 89 days all remain at very low levels.

On January 1, 2020, the Corporation adopted ASU 2016-13 “Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” (“CECL”). Implementation of this accounting standard is expected to result in a CECL allowance for credit losses that is less than 10% higher than the Bank’s December 31, 2019 allowance for loan losses.

Capital

The Corporation’s Tier 1 leverage, Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based, Tier 1 risk-based and Total risk-based capital ratios were approximately 9.4%, 14.9%, 14.9% and 16.1%, respectively, at December 31, 2019. The strength of the balance sheet positions the Corporation for growth.

The Corporation has a $50 million stock repurchase program under which $39.7 million has been purchased to date. Stock repurchases are currently being utilized by the Corporation to enhance EPS and ROE.

Strategic Initiatives and Challenges

The Bank’s strategy is focused on increasing shareholder value through loan and deposit growth, the maintenance of strong credit quality, a strong efficiency ratio and an optimal amount of capital. Key initiatives in 2020 include enhancing our brand, highlighting our digital offerings, refining our branch strategy, building on our relationship banking business and growing fee income.

Notwithstanding the actions taken by management to mitigate the impact on earnings of the current interest rate environment, net interest income, net interest margin and the Corporation’s profitability metrics remain under pressure. These items could be negatively impacted by yield curve inversion, low yields available on new loans and securities and relatively high funding costs.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

12/31/19 12/31/18 (dollars in thousands) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,968 $ 47,358 Investment securities: Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $5,552) — 5,504 Available-for-sale, at fair value 697,544 758,015 697,544 763,519 Loans: Commercial and industrial 103,879 98,785 Secured by real estate: Commercial mortgages 1,401,289 1,281,295 Residential mortgages 1,621,419 1,809,651 Home equity lines 59,231 67,710 Consumer and other 2,431 5,958 3,188,249 3,263,399 Allowance for loan losses (29,289 ) (30,838 ) 3,158,960 3,232,561 Restricted stock, at cost 30,899 40,686 Bank premises and equipment, net 40,017 41,267 Right-of-use asset - operating leases 14,343 — Bank-owned life insurance 83,119 80,925 Pension plan assets, net 18,275 15,154 Deferred income tax benefit 317 3,447 Other assets 15,401 16,143 $ 4,097,843 $ 4,241,060 Liabilities: Deposits: Checking $ 911,978 $ 935,574 Savings, NOW and money market 1,720,599 1,590,341 Time, $100,000 and over 242,359 309,165 Time, other 269,080 249,892 3,144,016 3,084,972 Short-term borrowings 190,710 388,923 Long-term debt 337,472 362,027 Operating lease liability 15,220 — Accrued expenses and other liabilities 21,317 16,951 3,708,735 3,852,873 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, par value $.10 per share: Authorized, 80,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding, 23,934,632 and 25,422,740 shares 2,393 2,542 Surplus 111,744 145,163 Retained earnings 274,376 249,922 388,513 397,627 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 595 (9,440 ) 389,108 388,187 $ 4,097,843 $ 4,241,060

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended Three Months Ended 12/31/19 12/31/18 12/31/19 12/31/18 (dollars in thousands) Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 117,171 $ 112,784 $ 28,789 $ 29,143 Investment securities: Taxable 15,212 12,040 3,486 3,765 Nontaxable 11,467 13,413 2,648 3,220 143,850 138,237 34,923 36,128 Interest expense: Savings, NOW and money market deposits 18,563 12,105 4,707 3,282 Time deposits 14,494 10,452 3,133 2,923 Short-term borrowings 3,261 4,858 692 1,832 Long-term debt 7,363 8,315 1,805 1,916 43,681 35,730 10,337 9,953 Net interest income 100,169 102,507 24,586 26,175 Provision (credit) for loan losses 33 (1,755 ) (246 ) (2,302 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 100,136 104,262 24,832 28,477 Noninterest income: Investment Management Division income 2,010 2,175 508 510 Service charges on deposit accounts 3,214 2,634 893 689 Net gains (losses) on sales of securities 14 (10,406 ) 14 (5,446 ) Other 5,373 7,876 1,315 2,780 10,611 2,279 2,730 (1,467 ) Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 37,111 36,465 10,575 9,118 Occupancy and equipment 11,904 11,686 3,192 2,944 Other 11,949 11,755 2,956 3,027 60,964 59,906 16,723 15,089 Income before income taxes 49,783 46,635 10,839 11,921 Income tax expense 8,228 5,062 1,652 1,831 Net income $ 41,555 $ 41,573 $ 9,187 $ 10,090

EARNINGS PER SHARE

(Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended Three Months Ended 12/31/19 12/31/18 12/31/19 12/31/18 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 41,555 $ 41,573 $ 9,187 $ 10,090 Income allocated to participating securities — 115 — 29 Income allocated to common stockholders $ 41,555 $ 41,458 $ 9,187 $ 10,061 Weighted average: Common shares 24,663,726 25,293,698 24,094,474 25,462,274 Dilutive stock options and restricted stock units 184,800 164,301 207,733 135,237 24,848,526 25,457,999 24,302,207 25,597,511 Per Share: Basic EPS $1.68 $1.64 $.38 $.40 Diluted EPS 1.67 1.63 .38 .39 Cash Dividends Declared .70 .64 .18 .17

FINANCIAL RATIOS

(Unaudited)

ROA .99 % 1.00 % .88 % .95 % ROE 10.61 % 11.09 % 9.32 % 10.39 % Net Interest Margin 2.57 % 2.64 % 2.57 % 2.68 % Dividend Payout Ratio 41.92 % 39.26 % 47.37 % 43.59 %

PROBLEM AND POTENTIAL PROBLEM LOANS AND ASSETS

(Unaudited)

12/31/19 12/31/18 (dollars in thousands) Loans, excluding troubled debt restructurings: Past due 30 through 89 days $ 2,928 $ 909 Past due 90 days or more and still accruing — — Nonaccrual 423 1,663 3,351 2,572 Troubled debt restructurings: Performing according to their modified terms 1,070 1,289 Past due 30 through 89 days — — Past due 90 days or more and still accruing — — Nonaccrual 465 472 1,535 1,761 Total past due, nonaccrual and restructured loans: Restructured and performing according to their modified terms 1,070 1,289 Past due 30 through 89 days 2,928 909 Past due 90 days or more and still accruing — — Nonaccrual 888 2,135 4,886 4,333 Other real estate owned — — $ 4,886 $ 4,333 Allowance for loan losses $ 29,289 $ 30,838 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 0.92 % 0.94 % Allowance for loan losses as a multiple of nonaccrual loans 33.0 x 14.4 x





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL

(Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest/

Dividends Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest/

Dividends Average

Rate Assets: Interest-earning bank balances $ 29,561 $ 638 2.16 % $ 29,588 $ 561 1.90 % Investment securities: Taxable 367,157 14,574 3.97 357,650 11,479 3.21 Nontaxable (1) 405,454 14,515 3.58 451,174 16,978 3.76 Loans (1) 3,217,530 117,177 3.64 3,177,519 112,790 3.55 Total interest-earning assets 4,019,702 146,904 3.65 4,015,931 141,808 3.53 Allowance for loan losses (30,080 ) (34,960 ) Net interest-earning assets 3,989,622 3,980,971 Cash and due from banks 36,482 36,377 Premises and equipment, net 40,894 40,240 Other assets 127,357 119,753 $ 4,194,355 $ 4,177,341 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Savings, NOW & money market deposits $ 1,721,604 18,563 1.08 $ 1,720,936 12,105 .70 Time deposits 613,166 14,494 2.36 493,584 10,452 2.12 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,334,770 33,057 1.42 2,214,520 22,557 1.02 Short-term borrowings 137,546 3,261 2.37 210,023 4,858 2.31 Long-term debt 357,239 7,363 2.06 413,564 8,315 2.01 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,829,555 43,681 1.54 2,838,107 35,730 1.26 Checking deposits 941,929 953,828 Other liabilities 31,258 10,530 3,802,742 3,802,465 Stockholders' equity 391,613 374,876 $ 4,194,355 $ 4,177,341 Net interest income (1) $ 103,223 $ 106,078 Net interest spread (1) 2.11 % 2.27 % Net interest margin (1) 2.57 % 2.64 %

(1) Tax-equivalent basis. Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if the Corporation's investment in tax-exempt loans and investment securities had been made in loans and investment securities subject to federal income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. The tax-equivalent amount of $1.00 of nontaxable income was $1.27 for each period presented using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest/

Dividends Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest/

Dividends Average

Rate Assets: Interest-earning bank balances $ 26,427 $ 108 1.62 % $ 28,081 $ 161 2.27 % Investment securities: Taxable 360,130 3,378 3.75 366,907 3,604 3.93 Nontaxable (1) 387,948 3,352 3.46 424,301 4,076 3.84 Loans (1) 3,175,858 28,790 3.63 3,227,026 29,144 3.61 Total interest-earning assets 3,950,363 35,628 3.61 4,046,315 36,985 3.66 Allowance for loan losses (29,714 ) (33,708 ) Net interest-earning assets 3,920,649 4,012,607 Cash and due from banks 34,635 34,733 Premises and equipment, net 40,388 40,590 Other assets 126,736 122,346 $ 4,122,408 $ 4,210,276 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Savings, NOW & money market deposits $ 1,753,114 4,707 1.07 $ 1,637,586 3,282 .80 Time deposits 516,932 3,133 2.40 541,207 2,923 2.14 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,270,046 7,840 1.37 2,178,793 6,205 1.13 Short-term borrowings 138,869 692 1.98 271,987 1,832 2.67 Long-term debt 343,733 1,805 2.08 377,516 1,916 2.01 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,752,648 10,337 1.49 2,828,296 9,953 1.40 Checking deposits 945,524 983,914 Other liabilities 33,342 12,706 3,731,514 3,824,916 Stockholders' equity 390,894 385,360 $ 4,122,408 $ 4,210,276 Net interest income (1) $ 25,291 $ 27,032 Net interest spread (1) 2.12 % 2.26 % Net interest margin (1) 2.57 % 2.68 %

(1) Tax-equivalent basis. Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if the Corporation's investment in tax-exempt loans and investment securities had been made in loans and investment securities subject to federal income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. The tax-equivalent amount of $1.00 of nontaxable income was $1.27 for each period presented using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.

Forward Looking Information

This earnings release contains various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of that term as set forth in Rule 175 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are generally contained in sentences including the words “may” or “expect” or “could” or “should” or “would” or “believe” or “anticipate”. The Corporation cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause future results to vary from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, changing economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in interest rates; deposit flows and the cost of funds; demand for loan products; competition; changes in management’s business strategies; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in real estate values; and other factors discussed in the “risk factors” section of the Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

For more detailed financial information please see the Corporation’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Form 10-K will be available through the Bank’s website at www.fnbli.com on or about March 13, 2020, when it is electronically filed with the SEC. Our SEC filings are also available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

For More Information Contact:

Jay McConie, EVP and CFO

(516) 671-4900, Ext. 7404



