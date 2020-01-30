Greystone Real Estate Advisors and Rittenhouse Realty Advisors Join Forces for Northeast Focus

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading commercial real estate lending, investment and advisory company, and Rittenhouse Realty Advisors, a Philadelphia-based commercial real estate advisory group, announced that they have combined capabilities to form a joint venture, Greystone Rittenhouse Realty Advisors.



The Rittenhouse Realty Advisors team is led by Managing Partners Ken Wellar and Corey Lonberger, who share a combined three decades of experience in providing commercial real estate advisory services to private capital and institutional investors in the Northeast. The Greystone Rittenhouse Realty Advisors team includes a total of seven sales and debt advisors focused on the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions.

“Ken and Corey’s reputations in the advisory sector precede them, and we are thrilled to pursue a collective mission of being a true full-service capital solutions partner for property investors,” said Jim McDevitt, President, Greystone Real Estate Advisors. “For multifamily owners, Greystone has a thoughtful and strategic solution for every portfolio, whether it is for disposition, refinancing, or acquisitions and bridge financing to permanent debt, and we are thrilled to bring our capabilities to new clients in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions.”

Over more than 15 years, Mr. Wellar has advised on the sale of over 23,000 multifamily units totaling more than $2 billion. Mr. Lonberger, also a multifamily specialist with more than 17 years of sector expertise, has advised on the sale of over 34,000 units totaling $2.8 billion in value. The team, which is actively involved in industry organizations such as NMHC and ULI, has experience across a range of asset types, including urban mixed-use properties, development sites, large-scale apartment communities, and privately-owned campus-adjacent student housing properties.

“Joining forces with Greystone will provide our team with a full toolbox of financing options for clients, from debt to equity, and we can boost local market expertise for Greystone’s existing platform in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast,” said Mr. Wellar.

"Rittenhouse Realty Advisors has built a reputation of commitment and excellence throughout the Mid-Atlantic over the last seven years. We look forward to joint venturing with Greystone to grow our platform into markets throughout the east coast and throughout the country,” added Mr. Lonberger.

About Greystone

Greystone is a real estate lending, investment and advisory company headquartered in New York. Its Multifamily Real Estate Advisors team provides services in sales, acquisitions, and a full spectrum of advisory services including debt, equity, acquisition, and investment sales to multifamily owners and investors of affordable and market rate housing. For more information, visit www.greycoadvisors.com.

About Rittenhouse Realty Advisors

Based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Rittenhouse Realty Advisors is a real estate advisory firm with an extensive focus in the brokerage of multi-family communities throughout the northeast region of the United States. Formed in February 2013 by a group of advisors with more than 30 years of commercial investment sales experience, our focus is on multi-family and mixed-use properties with significant residential components. www.rittenhouserealty.com

