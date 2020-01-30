Wyebot Announces 450% Year Over Year Growth, Helping 280 New Customers Autonomously Detect and Solve WiFi Issues in 2019

Company also achieves key growth milestones including successful series-seed funding and proprietary flagship product launch

/EIN News/ -- MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wyebot , the B2B leader in WiFi automation, today commented on its business growth during the 2019 calendar year in which it surpassed several key milestones, including the addition of 223 new customers and a 450% bookings increase compared to 2018. The fourth quarter of 2019 was particularly significant, as Wyebot added 95 customers and experienced 90%+ growth over Q3 2019.



In 2019, Wyebot made headway into key verticals, including the education sector. As local school districts and universities incorporate more laptops, tablets, smart boards and other edge technologies into the everyday curriculum, and the fact that standardized testing also requires high performing WiFi networks, Wyebot has become a proven solution to relieve the burden of IT departments, enabling world-class WiFi assurance, that is easy to use.

The Company also achieved greater penetration within the enterprise and healthcare markets and will continue to focus on growing their business in those verticals in 2020 and beyond. Since it was founded, Wyebot has been helping many enterprises and healthcare facilities determine how the explosion of personal devices, IoT sensors and cloud-based applications are all affecting their networks.

“More than ever, educators are relying on different technologies in order to teach lesson plans and prepare our youth for the future. Wyebot is a proven solution that ensures the educator’s network is optimized for these added technologies,” said Roger Sands, CEO and Co-Founder of Wyebot. “But education is not the only industry dealing with an overwhelming amount of edge technologies and a plethora of IoT devices. From the factory, to the office and even hospitals and clinics, enterprises and facilities of all types are in need of WiFi assurance, and Wyebot is well positioned to provide them with industry-leading solutions to achieve their IT goals.”

Beyond the noteworthy growth numbers, Wyebot achieved several other key business milestones to help position the Company as the leading WiFi assurance platform in the market. In October, Wyebot announced that it successfully raised $2.5M in series-seed funding, a round led by Innospark Ventures and Tectonic Ventures, to accelerate its growth. Wyebot also announced the general availability of its flagship Wireless Intelligence Platform (WIP).

“Our fundraising round, coupled with the successful launch of our Wireless Intelligence Platform, was an important step in validating that Wyebot is a critical resource to any industry in need of reliable WiFi network connectivity,” said Anil Gupta, CTO and Co-Founder of Wyebot. “As we move into 2020, we look forward to providing the platform that gives insight and actionable items to keep our client’s businesses efficient and productive, while continuing to maintain industry-leading ease-of-use and simplicity.”

For its success in 2019, Wyebot was also recognized for a number of initiatives, including being named “Overall WiFi Network Infrastructure of the Year” by Mobile Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies in the global wireless and mobile market. Wyebot also presented at a number of recognizable industry events, including TCEA’s Fall Conference and Whalley Computer’s Winter Technology Conference, the largest of its kind in New England. Additionally, the Company was also featured in prominent media publications such as Digital Trends Live , TechTarget , EducationDive and eSchool News .

“The end of 2019 was incredibly exciting, which is a testament to the exceptional team we’ve built at Wyebot. The reliance on WiFi is critical to business success, and our outstanding growth numbers, combined with the funding and award recognition, prove that our solutions are best in class when it comes to optimizing the enterprise network,” said Sands.

The Wyebot WIP combines on-premise sensor hardware and cloud-based, vendor agnostic software that integrates seamlessly with any existing network infrastructure. Its advanced wireless optimization algorithms work alongside next-generation predictive analytics to identify potential threats or problems to keep the WiFi network up and running reliably and efficiently, while providing actionable steps to optimize performance.

