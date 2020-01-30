LANDRY et associés named one of Montreal’s Top Employers once again

Montreal’s top 60 companies to work

Montreal-based firm makes esteemed list for second consecutive year.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, January 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- LANDRY et associés , a leading multidisciplinary firm specializing in risk and performance management, as well as technology and human capital management, has been recognized as one of Montreal’s top 60 companies to work for by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers . The firm was chosen after a rigorous selection process, based largely on its efforts in creating its unique culture and perks that support a healthy work-life balance.Known as a great company to work for and do business with, LANDRY et associés organizes a variety of social events through the year, encourages ongoing development with generous tuition subsidies and supports work-life balance with its flexible work hours. By prioritizing the well-being of its workforce of more than 20 employees and creating a progressive workplace that includes a variety of benefits, the company has created an inclusive environment where employees feel valued, respected and supported.“It is a great honor to be included as a Top Employer in Montreal for a second year in a row,” said Claude Landry, President and Founder. “We thank our employees for their positive feedback on our overall company culture. As the company continues to grow and we strive to offer quality services on the market, we will continue to place high importance on preserving LANDRY et associés’ collaborative and innovative culture.”About LANDRY et associésFounded in 2008, LANDRY et associés is a multidisciplinary firm specializing in risk and performance management as well as technology and human capital management. Our team accompanies organizations through their business, operational and technological challenges related to the management, the protection and enhancement of their assets.Our multidisciplinary team consists of specialists who have certifications and complementary skills in governance and leadership, risk management, strategic consulting, information technologies and cybersecurity, business analysis, sustainable development, project management, etc.About Canada’s Top 100 EmployersFirst published in 2006, Montreal's Top Employers is an annual competition that recognizes the employers in Greater Montreal that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers are evaluated using the same eight criteria as the national competition: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.



