Anthony Saitta Joins FTI Consulting to Lead Executive Compensation & Corporate Governance Practice

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Anthony Saitta has joined its Real Estate Solutions industry group as a Managing Director and will lead the Executive Compensation & Corporate Governance practice.



“Anthony’s leadership, experience and expertise in the real estate and real estate finance industries, combined with his background advising clients on accounting and tax-related matters related to initial public offerings and other matters before the Securities and Exchange Commission, allow him to bring a unique perspective to equity and mortgage REITs and to private equity-sponsored companies in developing and advising on executive compensation strategies,” said Ingrid Noone , a Senior Managing Director in the Real Estate Solutions practice at FTI Consulting. “Foundational to FTI Consulting’s Executive Compensation & Corporate Governance practice is our ability to provide value-added critical thinking around business and compensation planning beyond data gathering and industry surveys. Anthony’s diverse background meaningfully strengthens those capabilities.”



With more than 15 years of executive compensation and corporate governance experience, including 11 years in this capacity at FTI Consulting, Mr. Saitta rejoins the firm from FPL Associates, L.P., where he was a Managing Director in its New York office. At FPL Associates, he was responsible for originating, planning, coordinating and supervising the performance of human capital-focused consulting engagements for public and private real estate and real estate finance companies.



Specifically, Mr. Saitta served as the lead advisor on client assignments, presenting recommendations to boards of directors and senior executive management, as well as leading the implementation of adopted recommendations. He also was responsible for the strategic design of new compensation programs for senior executive management teams, including leading the negotiation of employment agreement terms and conditions on behalf of both the executives and boards of directors.



Bruce S. Schonbraun , a Senior Managing Director and Co-Leader of FTI Consulting’s Real Estate Solutions industry group, said, “We could not be more pleased that Anthony has rejoined our team, which is testament to FTI Consulting’s commitment to and leadership position within the executive compensation consulting industry. Anthony’s expertise within the real estate, real estate finance, private equity and financial services sectors will serve our clients well.”



Mr. Saitta is a Certified Public Accountant and, prior to his 15 years in the executive compensation area, spent 14 years at Ernst & Young, LLP, as a Senior Manager, where he was involved in both assurance and advisory services within its real estate group. He is a member of NAREIT and the AICPA. He earned a B.A. from Bernard M. Baruch College, City University of New York.



About the FTI Consulting Real Estate Solutions Industry Practice

The Executive Compensation & Corporate Governance practice serves as a trusted advisor to both public and private real estate companies, advising them on comprehensive executive compensation programs that attract and retain the right talent, while closely aligning the interests of employees with those of the company’s shareholders and investors. The team leverages its in-depth knowledge of the real estate industry and the issues directly impacting REITs, privately owned real estate companies and real estate private equity; its significant experience providing practical guidance in implementing compensation programs that are aligned with each company’s strategic plan; as well as expertise in tax structuring, deal structuring and value-add governance changes to create tangible value.



FTI Consulting Real Estate Solutions professionals have the industry expertise and experience to help real estate owners, users, investors and lenders better navigate the market’s complexities and manage its inherent risks. As unbiased and independent advisors, FTI Consulting represents leading public and private real estate entities and stakeholders, including REITs, financial institutions, investment banks, opportunity funds, insurance companies, hedge funds, pension advisors and owners/developers, offering real estate consulting services that help align strategy with business goals. The Executive Compensation & Corporate Governance practice at FTI Consulting has served as the trusted advisor to over 100 public and private real estate companies.



About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,700 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting) , Facebook and LinkedIn .

