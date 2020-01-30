Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) today reported net income of $8.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to net income of $8.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019, and $8.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2018.



For the full year 2019, net income totaled $30.8 million, or $1.83 per diluted share, compared to net income of $26.2 million, or $1.54 per diluted share for 2018. Net income for 2018 included tax benefits totaling $3.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share related to 2017 plan year pension contributions made in 2018.

Fourth Quarter 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

Operating revenues held firm despite third and fourth quarter Fed rate reductions

- Highlights the value of our revenue diversification and core deposit franchise Average loans increased $9 million, or 0.5% sequentially

Loan loss provision decreased $1.0 million sequentially

Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 51% ownership in Brand Mortgage, LLC

Full Year 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

Strong revenue growth

- Net interest income increased 12% - Noninterest income increased 3% Net interest margin of 3.85%, increased 21 basis points

Average loans increased $104 million, or 6%

Average deposit balances increased $115 million, or 5%

Continued strong credit quality

- Loan loss provision decreased $0.9 million, or 31% - Nonperforming assets decreased $3.7 million, or 40% Tangible common equity ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased 48 basis points to 8.06%

Tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased 10.9% to $14.37

“Capital City wrapped up 2019 with a strong fourth quarter and solid performance for the year as annual earnings per share increased 19%,” said William G. Smith, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. “While rates declined throughout the year, our net interest income and net interest margin increased $10.7 million and 21 basis points, respectively. Wealth management, mortgage banking and bankcard fees drove $1.5 million growth in noninterest income, while our efficiency ratio continues to show significant improvement. Loan growth in 2019 was lower than projected, but we know our markets, operate within our risk profile and will not unnecessarily compromise on rate or quality. For the year, net charge-offs were 0.13% of average loans and our credit quality metrics continued to improve. Florida and Georgia are strong and growing and I remain optimistic. Additionally, I am excited about our recent announcement to acquire a 51% ownership interest in Brand Mortgage, which we expect to close later this quarter and operate as Capital City Home Loans. There is a wonderful chemistry between our two management teams and I believe this strategic alliance will significantly enhance our overall mortgage banking business. Your management team will continue to focus on implementing strategies that produce long-term value for our shareowners and I appreciate your continued support.”

Compared to the third quarter of 2019, the $0.1 million increase in net income reflected a $1.0 million decrease in the loan loss provision, lower income taxes of $0.4 million, and a $0.1 million increase in net interest income, partially offset by higher noninterest expense of $1.3 million and lower noninterest income of $0.1 million.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, the $0.1 million increase in net income was attributable to higher net interest income of $1.9 million, higher noninterest income of $0.6 million, and a $0.6 million decrease in the loan loss provision, partially offset by higher noninterest expense of $2.6 million and income taxes of $0.4 million.

The increase in net income of $4.6 million for the full year 2019 versus 2018 was attributable to higher net interest income of $10.8 million, higher noninterest income of $1.5 million, and a $0.9 million decrease in the loan loss provision, partially offset by higher income taxes of $6.5 million and noninterest expense of $2.1 million.

Our return on average assets (“ROA”) was 1.14% and our return on average equity (“ROE”) was 10.39% for the fourth quarter of 2019. These metrics were 1.14% and 10.51% for the third quarter of 2019, respectively, and 1.18% and 11.10% for the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively. For the full year 2019, our ROA was 1.03% and our ROE was 9.72% compared to 0.92% and 8.89%, respectively, for 2018.

Discussion of Operating Results

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $26.4 million compared to $26.3 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $24.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the full year 2019, tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $103.9 million compared to $93.2 million for 2018. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, growth in both our overnight funds and loans offset the unfavorable rate variance due to the lower overnight funds rate. Compared to the prior-year periods, the increase in net interest income was driven by deposit growth (predominately noninterest bearing), which funded growth in overnight funds and loans. Additionally, average yields/rates were generally favorable as higher rates prior to 2019 continued to migrate through the earning asset portfolios.

The federal funds target rate reached a recent high in the second quarter of 2019 at a range of 2.25% to 2.50%. During the second half of 2019, the Federal Open Market Committee reduced rates by an aggregate of 75 basis points to the current range of 1.50% to 1.75%. These rate cuts resulted in downward repricing of our variable/adjustable rate earning assets, which to date has been offset by loan growth and a corresponding reduction in rates paid on our negotiated rate deposit products. We continue to prudently manage our overall cost of funds, which was 26 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 33 basis points for the third quarter of 2019. Due to highly competitive fixed-rate loan pricing in our markets, we continue to review our loan pricing and make adjustments where we believe appropriate and prudent.

Our net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 3.89%, a decrease of three basis points from the third quarter of 2019 and an increase of eight basis points over the fourth quarter of 2018. For the full year 2019, the net interest margin was 3.85%, a 21 basis point increase compared to 2018. The decrease in the margin compared to the third quarter 2019 was due primarily to the growth and composition of our earning assets. The increase in the margin compared to the fourth quarter 2018 reflected a three basis point increase in our earning asset yield and a five basis point decline in our cost of funds. The increase in the margin compared to 2018 was attributable to a 29 basis point increase in our earning asset yield, partially offset by an eight basis point increase in our cost of funds. In general, overnight rates rose into the second quarter 2019, at which time they reversed and began to fall in response to the Fed rate cuts.

The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2019 was negative $0.2 million and reflected a lower level of net loan losses. This compares to a provision expense of $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the full year 2019, the loan loss provision expense was $2.0 million compared to $2.9 million in 2018. At December 31, 2019, the allowance for loan losses of $13.9 million represented 0.75% of outstanding loans (net of overdrafts) and provided coverage of 311% of nonperforming loans compared to 0.78% and 291%, respectively, at September 30, 2019 and 0.80% and 207%, respectively, at December 31, 2018.



Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $13.8 million, a decrease of $0.1 million, or 0.5%, from the third quarter of 2019 and a $0.6 million, or 4.5%, increase over the fourth quarter of 2018. For the full year 2019, noninterest income totaled $53.1 million, a $1.5 million, or 2.9%, increase over 2018, which reflected higher wealth management fees of $1.8 million, mortgage banking fees of $0.6 million, and bank card fees of $0.6 million, partially offset by lower deposit fees of $0.6 million and other income of $0.9 million. The improvement in wealth management fees was driven by higher trading activity by our retail brokerage clients and to a lesser extent growth in assets under management. A lower rate environment drove higher residential loan production and the increase in mortgage banking fees. Higher debit card utilization by our clients and credit card promotions throughout the year drove the improvement in bank card fees. The decline in deposit fees reflected lower overdraft fees and the reduction in other income was primarily attributable to a miscellaneous recovery in the fourth quarter of 2018 and lower miscellaneous fees. The same aforementioned factors drove the variance versus the fourth quarter of 2018.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $29.1 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 4.6%, over the third quarter of 2019 and $2.6 million, or 9.9%, over the fourth quarter of 2018. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, higher compensation expense (primarily incentives) and legal/professional fees related to the Brand Mortgage, LLC transaction drove the increase. The increase over the fourth quarter of 2018 was primarily attributable to lower other real estate owned (“OREO”) expense in the fourth quarter of 2018, which reflected a large gain from the sale of a banking office. Higher compensation expense (base salaries and commissions) also contributed to the variance. For the full year 2019, noninterest expense totaled $113.6 million, a $2.1 million, or 1.9% increase over 2018, which primarily reflected higher compensation expense of $2.4 million (base salaries and commissions) and OREO expense of $1.0 million, partially offset by lower other expense of $1.2 million (primarily legal fees, professional fees, and FDIC insurance fees).



We realized income tax expense of $2.5 million (effective rate of 22.9%) for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $3.0 million (effective rate of 25.9%) for the third quarter of 2019 and $2.1 million (effective rate of 20.4%) for the fourth quarter of 2018. Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2019 was unfavorably impacted by net discrete items totaling $0.3 million. For the full year 2019, income tax expense totaled $9.9 million (effective rate of 24.4%) compared to $3.4 million (effective rate of 11.5%) for 2018. During 2018, we realized tax benefits totaling $3.3 million (1Q - $1.5 million, 2Q - $1.4 million, 3Q - $0.4 million) resulting from the effect of federal tax reform on pension plan contributions made in 2018 for the plan year 2017.

Discussion of Financial Condition

Average earning assets were $2.695 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $24.6 million, or 0.9%, over the third quarter of 2019, and an increase of $140.2 million, or 5.5%, over the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in average earning assets compared to both prior periods reflected a higher level of deposits, primarily noninterest bearing accounts.

We maintained an average net overnight funds (deposits with banks plus fed funds sold less fed funds purchased) sold position of $228.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to an average net overnight funds sold position of $207.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $80.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase compared to both prior periods reflected deposit growth and runoff from the investment portfolio, partially offset by loan growth.

Average loans increased $8.6 million, or 0.5% compared to the third quarter of 2019, and grew by $60.6 million, or 3.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase compared to both prior periods reflected growth in all our loan types except institutional loans, consumer loans, and home equity loans. During 2019, we purchased adjustable rate residential loans totaling $14.9 million and a fixed rate commercial loan pool totaling $10.3 million, in each case based on principal balances at the time of purchase.

Without compromising our credit standards or taking on inordinate interest rate risk, we have modified some of our lending programs to address the highly competitive rate environment. We continue to closely monitor our markets and make minor rate adjustments as necessary.

Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and OREO) totaled $5.4 million at December 31, 2019, comparable to September 30, 2019, and a $3.7 million, or 40.4%, decrease from December 31, 2018. Nonaccrual loans totaled $4.5 million at December 31, 2019, a $0.5 million decrease from September 30, 2019 and a $2.4 million decrease from December 31, 2018. The balance of OREO totaled $1.0 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $0.4 million over September 30, 2019 and a $1.3 million decrease from December 31, 2018.

Average total deposits were $2.525 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $29.2 million, or 1.2%, from the third quarter of 2019, and an increase of $112.6 million, or 4.7%, over the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in average deposits compared to both prior periods primarily reflected increases in noninterest bearing deposits, partially offset by declines in money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

We continue to closely monitor and manage deposit levels as part of our overall liquidity position and believe a prudent pricing discipline remains the key to managing our mix of deposits.

Average borrowings for the fourth quarter 2019 decreased $1.7 million compared to the third quarter 2019, and declined $11.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Declines compared to both prior periods occurred in both short-term and long-term borrowings.

Shareowners equity was $326.7 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $321.6 million at September 30, 2019 and $302.6 million at December 31, 2018. Our leverage ratio was 11.25%, 11.09%, and 10.89%, respectively, on these dates. At December 31, 2019, our total risk-based capital ratio was 17.90% compared to 17.59% and 17.13%, respectively. Our common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 14.47% at December 31, 2019 compared to 14.13% at September 30, 2019 and 13.58% at December 31, 2018. All of our regulatory capital ratios exceeded the threshold to be designated as “well-capitalized” under the Basel III capital standards. Further, our tangible common equity ratio was 8.05% at December 31, 2019 compared to 8.31% and 7.58% at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $3.1 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards and securities brokerage services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 57 banking offices and 82 ATMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current plans and expectations that are subject to uncertainties and risks, which could cause our future results to differ materially. The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results to differ: the accuracy of the our financial statement estimates and assumptions; legislative or regulatory changes, including the Dodd-Frank Act, Basel III, and the ability to repay and qualified mortgage standards; fluctuations in inflation, interest rates, or monetary policies; the effects of security breaches and computer viruses that may affect our computer systems or fraud related to debit card products; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; our growth and profitability; the strength of the U.S. economy and the local economies where we conduct operations; the effects of a non-diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; harsh weather conditions and man-made disasters; changes in the stock market and other capital and real estate markets; customer acceptance of third-party products and services; increased competition and its effect on pricing, including the long-term impact on our net interest margin from the repeal of Regulation Q; negative publicity and the impact on our reputation; technological changes, especially changes that allow out of market competitors to compete in our markets; changes in accounting; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and our other filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements or the reasons why actual results could differ, except as required by law.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We present a tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per diluted share that removes the effect of goodwill resulting from merger and acquisition activity. We believe these measures are useful to investors because it allows investors to more easily compare our capital adequacy to other companies in the industry. The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation is provided below.

(Dollars in Thousands) Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Shareowners' Equity (GAAP) $ 327,016 $ 321,562 $ 314,595 $ 308,986 $ 302,587 Less: Goodwill (GAAP) 84,811 84,811 84,811 84,811 84,811 Tangible Shareowners' Equity (non-GAAP) A 242,205 236,751 229,784 224,175 217,776 Total Assets (GAAP) 3,088,953 2,934,513 3,017,654 3,052,051 2,959,183 Less: Goodwill (GAAP) 84,811 84,811 84,811 84,811 84,811 Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) B $ 3,004,142 $ 2,849,702 $ 2,932,843 $ 2,967,240 $ 2,874,372 Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) A/B 8.06 % 8.31 % 7.83 % 7.56 % 7.58 % Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding (GAAP) C 16,855,161 16,797,241 16,773,449 16,840,496 16,808,542 Tangible Book Value per Diluted Share (non-GAAP) A/C $ 14.37 $ 14.09 $ 13.70 $ 13.31 $ 12.96





CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS Unaudited Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 EARNINGS Net Income $ 8,565 $ 8,481 $ 8,458 $ 30,807 $ 26,224 Net Income Per Common Share $ 0.51 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 1.83 $ 1.54 PERFORMANCE Return on Average Assets 1.14 % 1.14 % 1.18 % 1.03 % 0.92 % Return on Average Equity 10.39 % 10.51 % 11.10 % 9.72 % 8.89 % Net Interest Margin 3.89 % 3.92 % 3.81 % 3.85 % 3.64 % Noninterest Income as % of Operating Revenue 34.50 % 34.67 % 35.22 % 33.92 % 35.79 % Efficiency Ratio 72.48 % 69.27 % 70.21 % 72.40 % 77.05 % CAPITAL ADEQUACY Tier 1 Capital Ratio 17.16 % 16.83 % 16.36 % 17.16 % 16.36 % Total Capital Ratio 17.90 % 17.59 % 17.13 % 17.90 % 17.13 % Leverage Ratio 11.25 % 11.09 % 10.89 % 11.25 % 10.89 % Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 14.47 % 14.13 % 13.58 % 14.47 % 13.58 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio(1) 8.06 % 8.31 % 7.58 % 8.06 % 7.58 % Equity to Assets 10.59 % 10.96 % 10.23 % 10.59 % 10.23 % ASSET QUALITY Allowance as % of Non-Performing Loans 310.99 % 290.55 % 206.79 % 310.99 % 206.79 % Allowance as a % of Loans 0.75 % 0.78 % 0.80 % 0.75 % 0.80 % Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans 0.05 % 0.23 % 0.10 % 0.13 % 0.12 % Nonperforming Assets as % of Loans and ORE 0.29 % 0.30 % 0.51 % 0.29 % 0.51 % Nonperforming Assets as % of Total Assets 0.18 % 0.19 % 0.31 % 0.18 % 0.31 % STOCK PERFORMANCE High $ 30.95 $ 28.00 $ 26.95 $ 30.95 $ 26.95 Low 25.75 23.70 19.92 21.04 19.92 Close $ 30.50 $ 27.45 $ 23.21 $ 30.50 $ 23.21 Average Daily Trading Volume 41,247 25,596 21,455 27,496 21,082 (1) Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to page 4.





CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION Unaudited 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter ASSETS Cash and Due From Banks $ 60,087 $ 61,151 $ 53,731 $ 49,501 $ 62,032 Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits 318,336 177,389 234,097 304,213 213,968 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 378,423 238,540 287,828 353,714 276,000 Investment Securities Available for Sale 403,601 376,981 410,851 429,016 446,157 Investment Securities Held to Maturity 239,539 240,303 229,516 226,179 217,320 Total Investment Securities 643,140 617,284 640,367 655,195 663,477 Loans Held for Sale 9,509 13,075 9,885 4,557 6,869 Loans, Net of Unearned Interest Commercial, Financial, & Agricultural 255,365 259,870 265,001 238,942 233,689 Real Estate - Construction 115,018 111,358 101,372 87,123 89,527 Real Estate - Commercial 625,556 610,726 614,618 615,129 602,061 Real Estate - Residential 353,642 354,545 349,843 338,574 334,197 Real Estate - Home Equity 197,360 197,326 201,579 209,194 210,111 Consumer 279,565 277,970 288,196 296,351 295,040 Other Loans 7,808 14,248 13,131 10,430 8,018 Overdrafts 1,615 1,710 1,442 1,362 1,582 Total Loans, Net of Unearned Interest 1,835,929 1,827,753 1,835,182 1,797,105 1,774,225 Allowance for Loan Losses (13,905 ) (14,319 ) (14,593 ) (14,120 ) (14,210 ) Loans, Net 1,822,024 1,813,434 1,820,589 1,782,985 1,760,015 Premises and Equipment, Net 84,543 85,810 86,005 86,846 87,190 Goodwill 84,811 84,811 84,811 84,811 84,811 Other Real Estate Owned 953 526 1,010 1,902 2,229 Other Assets 65,550 81,033 87,159 82,041 78,592 Total Other Assets 235,857 252,180 258,985 255,600 252,822 Total Assets $ 3,088,953 $ 2,934,513 $ 3,017,654 $ 3,052,051 $ 2,959,183 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest Bearing Deposits $ 1,044,699 $ 1,022,774 $ 1,024,898 $ 995,853 $ 947,858 NOW Accounts 902,499 728,395 810,568 887,453 867,209 Money Market Accounts 217,839 239,410 240,181 244,628 237,739 Regular Savings Accounts 374,396 372,601 371,773 372,414 358,306 Certificates of Deposit 106,021 109,827 113,684 116,946 120,744 Total Deposits 2,645,454 2,473,007 2,561,104 2,617,294 2,531,856 Short-Term Borrowings 6,404 10,622 9,753 8,983 13,541 Subordinated Notes Payable 52,887 52,887 52,887 52,887 52,887 Other Long-Term Borrowings 6,514 6,963 7,313 7,661 8,568 Other Liabilities 50,678 69,472 72,002 56,240 49,744 Total Liabilities 2,761,937 2,612,951 2,703,059 2,743,065 2,656,596 SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY Common Stock 168 167 167 168 167 Additional Paid-In Capital 32,092 31,075 30,751 31,929 31,058 Retained Earnings 322,937 316,551 310,247 304,763 300,177 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax (28,181 ) (26,231 ) (26,570 ) (27,874 ) (28,815 ) Total Shareowners' Equity 327,016 321,562 314,595 308,986 302,587 Total Liabilities and Shareowners' Equity $ 3,088,953 $ 2,934,513 $ 3,017,654 $ 3,052,051 $ 2,959,183 OTHER BALANCE SHEET DATA Earning Assets $ 2,806,913 $ 2,635,501 $ 2,719,530 $ 2,761,070 $ 2,658,539 Interest Bearing Liabilities 1,666,560 1,520,705 1,606,159 1,690,972 1,658,994 Book Value Per Diluted Share $ 19.40 $ 19.14 $ 18.76 $ 18.35 $ 18.00 Tangible Book Value Per Diluted Share(1) 14.37 14.09 13.70 13.31 12.96 Actual Basic Shares Outstanding 16,772 16,749 16,746 16,812 16,748 Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding 16,855 16,797 16,773 16,840 16,809 (1)Tangible book value per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to page 4.





CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Unaudited Twelve Months Ended 2019 2018 December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter

Second

Quarter

First

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter 2019

2018 INTEREST INCOME Interest and Fees on Loans $ 23,842 $ 23,992 $ 23,765 $ 22,616 $ 22,431 $ 94,215 $ 84,117 Investment Securities 3,221 3,307 3,393 3,513 3,478 13,434 12,868 Funds Sold 945 1,142 1,507 1,593 461 5,187 2,410 Total Interest Income 28,008 28,441 28,665 27,722 26,370 112,836 99,395 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,157 1,596 1,988 2,099 1,312 6,840 4,243 Short-Term Borrowings 16 27 31 35 53 109 110 Subordinated Notes Payable 525 558 596 608 572 2,287 2,167 Other Long-Term Borrowings 56 63 66 72 85 257 371 Total Interest Expense 1,754 2,244 2,681 2,814 2,022 9,493 6,891 Net Interest Income 26,254 26,197 25,984 24,908 24,348 103,343 92,504 Provision for Loan Losses (162 ) 776 646 767 457 2,027 2,921 Net Interest Income after Provision for

Loan Losses 26,416 25,421 25,338 24,141 23,891 101,316 89,583 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit Fees 4,980 4,961 4,756 4,775 5,172 19,472 20,093 Bank Card Fees 3,131 2,972 3,036 2,855 2,830 11,994 11,378 Wealth Management Fees 2,761 2,992 2,404 2,323 2,320 10,480 8,711 Mortgage Banking Fees 1,542 1,587 1,199 993 1,129 5,321 4,735 Other 1,414 1,391 1,375 1,606 1,787 5,786 6,648 Total Noninterest Income 13,828 13,903 12,770 12,552 13,238 53,053 51,565 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation 17,363 16,203 16,437 16,349 16,322 66,352 63,921 Occupancy, Net 4,680 4,710 4,537 4,509 4,804 18,436 18,503 Other Real Estate, Net 102 6 75 363 (1,663 ) 546 (442 ) Other 6,997 6,954 7,347 6,977 7,042 28,275 29,521 Total Noninterest Expense 29,142 27,873 28,396 28,198 26,505 113,609 111,503 OPERATING PROFIT 11,102 11,451 9,712 8,495 10,624 40,760 29,645 Income Tax Expense 2,537 2,970 2,387 2,059 2,166 9,953 3,421 NET INCOME $ 8,565 $ 8,481 $ 7,325 $ 6,436 $ 8,458 $ 30,807 $ 26,224 PER SHARE DATA Basic Net Income $ 0.51 $ 0.51 $ 0.44 $ 0.38 $ 0.50 $ 1.84 $ 1.54 Diluted Net Income 0.51 0.50 0.44 0.38 0.50 1.83 1.54 Cash Dividend $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.09 $ 0.48 $ 0.32 AVERAGE SHARES Basic 16,750 16,747 16,791 16,791 16,989 16,770 17,029 Diluted 16,834 16,795 16,818 16,819 17,050 16,827 17,072





CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES AND RISK ELEMENT ASSETS Unaudited Twelve Months Ended 2019 2018 December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter 2019 2018 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES Balance at Beginning of Period $ 14,319 $ 14,593 $ 14,120 $ 14,210 $ 14,219 $ 14,210 $ 13,307 Provision for Loan Losses (162 ) 776 646 767 457 2,027 2,921 Net Charge-Offs 252 1,050 173 857 466 2,332 2,018 Balance at End of Period $ 13,905 $ 14,319 $ 14,593 $ 14,120 $ 14,210 $ 13,905 $ 14,210 As a % of Loans 0.75 % 0.78 % 0.79 % 0.78 % 0.80 % 0.75 % 0.80 % As a % of Nonperforming Loans 310.99 % 290.55 % 259.55 % 279.77 % 206.79 % 310.99 % 206.79 % CHARGE-OFFS Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 149 $ 289 $ 235 $ 95 $ 53 $ 768 $ 644 Real Estate - Construction 58 223 - - - 281 7 Real Estate - Commercial 33 26 - 155 - 214 315 Real Estate - Residential 27 44 65 264 111 400 780 Real Estate - Home Equity - 333 45 52 106 430 533 Consumer 819 744 520 795 728 2,878 2,395 Total Charge-Offs $ 1,086 $ 1,659 $ 865 $ 1,361 $ 998 $ 4,971 $ 4,674 RECOVERIES Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 127 $ 86 $ 58 $ 74 $ 128 $ 345 $ 459 Real Estate - Construction - - - - 25 - 26 Real Estate - Commercial 266 142 100 70 13 578 373 Real Estate - Residential 116 46 223 44 106 429 643 Real Estate - Home Equity 25 58 60 32 61 175 191 Consumer 300 277 251 284 199 1,112 964 Total Recoveries $ 834 $ 609 $ 692 $ 504 $ 532 $ 2,639 $ 2,656 NET CHARGE-OFFS $ 252 $ 1,050 $ 173 $ 857 $ 466 $ 2,332 $ 2,018 Net Charge-Offs as a % of Average Loans (1) 0.05 % 0.23 % 0.04 % 0.20 % 0.10 % 0.13 % 0.12 % RISK ELEMENT ASSETS Nonaccruing Loans $ 4,472 $ 4,928 $ 5,622 $ 5,047 $ 6,872 Other Real Estate Owned 953 526 1,010 1,902 2,229 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 5,425 $ 5,454 $ 6,632 $ 6,949 $ 9,101 Past Due Loans 30-89 Days $ 4,871 $ 5,120 $ 5,443 $ 4,682 $ 4,757 Past Due Loans 90 Days or More (accruing) - - - - - Classified Loans 20,847 21,323 26,406 22,219 22,889 Performing Troubled Debt Restructuring's $ 16,888 $ 18,284 $ 18,737 $ 20,791 $ 22,084 Nonperforming Loans as a % of Loans 0.24 % 0.27 % 0.30 % 0.28 % 0.39 % Nonperforming Assets as a % of Loans and Other Real Estate 0.29 % 0.30 % 0.36 % 0.39 % 0.51 % Nonperforming Assets as a % of Total Assets 0.18 % 0.19 % 0.22 % 0.23 % 0.31 % (1) Annualized





CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. AVERAGE BALANCE AND INTEREST RATES(1) Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2019 Third Quarter 2019 Second Quarter 2019 First Quarter 2019 Fourth Quarter 2018 Dec 2019 YTD Dec 2018 YTD (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate ASSETS: Loans, Net of Unearned Interest $ 1,846,190 23,958 5.15 % $ 1,837,548 24,113 5.21 % $ 1,823,311 23,873 5.25 % $ 1,780,406 22,718 5.18 % $ 1,785,570 22,556 5.01 % $ 1,822,087 94,662 5.20 % $ 1,718,348 84,550 4.92 % Investment Securities Taxable Investment Securities 610,046 3,186 2.08 607,363 3,249 2.13 614,775 3,301 2.15 618,127 3,387 2.20 637,735 3,325 2.08 612,541 13,123 2.14 641,120 12,083 1.88 Tax-Exempt Investment Securities 10,327 43 1.67 18,041 73 1.63 29,342 116 1.58 40,575 158 1.56 50,362 193 1.54 24,471 390 1.60 67,037 1,006 1.50 Total Investment Securities 620,373 3,229 2.08 625,404 3,322 2.12 644,117 3,417 2.12 658,702 3,545 2.16 688,097 3,518 2.04 637,012 13,513 2.12 708,157 13,089 1.85 Funds Sold 228,137 945 1.64 207,129 1,142 2.19 251,789 1,507 2.40 265,694 1,593 2.43 80,815 461 2.26 237,999 5,187 2.18 135,379 2,410 1.78 Total Earning Assets 2,694,700 $ 28,132 4.14 % 2,670,081 $ 28,577 4.25 % 2,719,217 $ 28,797 4.25 % 2,704,802 $ 27,856 4.17 % 2,554,482 $ 26,535 4.12 % 2,697,098 $ 113,362 4.20 % 2,561,884 $ 100,049 3.91 % Cash and Due From Banks 53,174 50,981 51,832 53,848 52,344 52,453 51,222 Allowance for Loan Losses (14,759 ) (14,863 ) (14,513 ) (14,347 ) (14,642 ) (14,622 ) (13,993 ) Other Assets 249,089 253,111 254,126 252,208 257,061 252,127 258,035 Total Assets $ 2,982,204 $ 2,959,310 $ 3,010,662 $ 2,996,511 $ 2,849,245 $ 2,987,056 $ 2,857,148 LIABILITIES: Interest Bearing Deposits NOW Accounts $ 755,625 $ 889 0.47 % $ 749,678 $ 1,235 0.65 % $ 832,982 $ 1,623 0.78 % $ 884,277 $ 1,755 0.80 % $ 739,225 $ 995 0.53 % $ 805,134 $ 5,502 0.68 % $ 781,026 $ 3,152 0.40 % Money Market Accounts 227,479 170 0.30 238,565 264 0.44 237,921 265 0.45 239,516 247 0.42 248,486 216 0.34 235,845 946 0.40 251,175 675 0.27 Savings Accounts 372,518 46 0.05 372,593 46 0.05 371,716 46 0.05 364,783 44 0.05 356,723 44 0.05 370,430 182 0.05 351,341 172 0.05 Time Deposits 108,407 52 0.19 111,447 51 0.18 115,442 54 0.19 118,839 53 0.18 123,193 57 0.18 113,499 210 0.19 131,860 244 0.18 Total Interest Bearing Deposits 1,464,029 1,157 0.31 % 1,472,283 1,596 0.43 % 1,558,061 1,988 0.51 % 1,607,415 2,099 0.53 % 1,467,627 1,312 0.37 % 1,524,908 6,840 0.45 % 1,515,402 4,243 0.29 % Short-Term Borrowings 7,448 16 0.87 % 8,697 27 1.24 % 9,625 31 1.30 % 11,378 35 1.26 % 15,424 53 1.36 % 9,275 109 1.19 % 10,992 110 0.99 % Subordinated Notes Payable 52,887 525 3.88 52,887 558 4.13 52,887 596 4.46 52,887 608 4.60 52,887 572 4.23 52,887 2,287 4.26 52,887 2,167 4.04 Other Long-Term Borrowings 6,723 56 3.33 7,158 63 3.47 7,509 66 3.53 8,199 72 3.55 9,918 85 3.40 7,393 257 3.48 12,387 371 3.00 Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 1,531,087 $ 1,754 0.45 % 1,541,025 $ 2,244 0.58 % 1,628,082 $ 2,681 0.66 % 1,679,879 $ 2,814 0.68 % 1,545,856 $ 2,022 0.54 % 1,594,463 $ 9,493 0.60 % 1,591,668 $ 6,891 0.45 % Noninterest Bearing Deposits 1,060,922 1,023,472 1,007,370 957,300 944,748 1,012,581 907,571 Other Liabilities 63,291 74,540 61,611 52,070 56,445 62,940 63,045 Total Liabilities 2,655,300 2,639,037 2,697,063 2,689,249 2,547,049 2,669,984 2,562,284 SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY: 326,904 320,273 313,599 307,262 302,196 317,072 294,864 Total Liabilities and Shareowners' Equity $ 2,982,204 $ 2,959,310 $ 3,010,662 $ 2,996,511 $ 2,849,245 $ 2,987,056 $ 2,857,148 Interest Rate Spread $ 26,378 3.69 % $ 26,333 3.67 % $ 26,116 3.59 % $ 25,042 3.49 % $ 24,513 3.58 % $ 103,869 3.61 % $ 93,158 3.46 % Interest Income and Rate Earned(1) 28,132 4.14 28,577 4.25 28,797 4.25 27,856 4.17 26,535 4.12 113,362 4.20 100,049 3.91 Interest Expense and Rate Paid(2) 1,754 0.26 2,244 0.33 2,681 0.40 2,814 0.42 2,022 0.31 9,493 0.35 6,891 0.27 Net Interest Margin $ 26,378 3.89 % $ 26,333 3.92 % $ 26,116 3.85 % $ 25,042 3.75 % $ 24,513 3.81 % $ 103,869 3.85 % $ 93,158 3.64 % (1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate. (2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.



