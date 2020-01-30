There were 716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,389 in the last 365 days.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) today reported net income of $8.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to net income of $8.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019, and $8.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2018. 

For the full year 2019, net income totaled $30.8 million, or $1.83 per diluted share, compared to net income of $26.2 million, or $1.54 per diluted share for 2018.  Net income for 2018 included tax benefits totaling $3.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share related to 2017 plan year pension contributions made in 2018.

Fourth Quarter 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Operating revenues held firm despite third and fourth quarter Fed rate reductions  
    - Highlights the value of our revenue diversification and core deposit franchise
  • Average loans increased $9 million, or 0.5% sequentially
  • Loan loss provision decreased $1.0 million sequentially
  • Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 51% ownership in Brand Mortgage, LLC

Full Year 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Strong revenue growth
    - Net interest income increased 12%
    - Noninterest income increased 3%
  • Net interest margin of 3.85%, increased 21 basis points
  • Average loans increased $104 million, or 6%
  • Average deposit balances increased $115 million, or 5%
  • Continued strong credit quality
    - Loan loss provision decreased $0.9 million, or 31%
    - Nonperforming assets decreased $3.7 million, or 40%
  • Tangible common equity ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased 48 basis points to 8.06%
  • Tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased 10.9% to $14.37

“Capital City wrapped up 2019 with a strong fourth quarter and solid performance for the year as annual earnings per share increased 19%,” said William G. Smith, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO.  “While rates declined throughout the year, our net interest income and net interest margin increased $10.7 million and 21 basis points, respectively.  Wealth management, mortgage banking and bankcard fees drove $1.5 million growth in noninterest income, while our efficiency ratio continues to show significant improvement.  Loan growth in 2019 was lower than projected, but we know our markets, operate within our risk profile and will not unnecessarily compromise on rate or quality.  For the year, net charge-offs were 0.13% of average loans and our credit quality metrics continued to improve.  Florida and Georgia are strong and growing and I remain optimistic.  Additionally, I am excited about our recent announcement to acquire a 51% ownership interest in Brand Mortgage, which we expect to close later this quarter and operate as Capital City Home Loans.  There is a wonderful chemistry between our two management teams and I believe this strategic alliance will significantly enhance our overall mortgage banking business.  Your management team will continue to focus on implementing strategies that produce long-term value for our shareowners and I appreciate your continued support.”

Compared to the third quarter of 2019, the $0.1 million increase in net income reflected a $1.0 million decrease in the loan loss provision, lower income taxes of $0.4 million, and a $0.1 million increase in net interest income, partially offset by higher noninterest expense of $1.3 million and lower noninterest income of $0.1 million.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, the $0.1 million increase in net income was attributable to higher net interest income of $1.9 million, higher noninterest income of $0.6 million, and a $0.6 million decrease in the loan loss provision, partially offset by higher noninterest expense of $2.6 million and income taxes of $0.4 million.

The increase in net income of $4.6 million for the full year 2019 versus 2018 was attributable to higher net interest income of $10.8 million, higher noninterest income of $1.5 million, and a $0.9 million decrease in the loan loss provision, partially offset by higher income taxes of $6.5 million and noninterest expense of $2.1 million. 

Our return on average assets (“ROA”) was 1.14% and our return on average equity (“ROE”) was 10.39% for the fourth quarter of 2019.  These metrics were 1.14% and 10.51% for the third quarter of 2019, respectively, and 1.18% and 11.10% for the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively.  For the full year 2019, our ROA was 1.03% and our ROE was 9.72% compared to 0.92% and 8.89%, respectively, for 2018.

Discussion of Operating Results

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $26.4 million compared to $26.3 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $24.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.  For the full year 2019, tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $103.9 million compared to $93.2 million for 2018.  Compared to the third quarter of 2019, growth in both our overnight funds and loans offset the unfavorable rate variance due to the lower overnight funds rate.  Compared to the prior-year periods, the increase in net interest income was driven by deposit growth (predominately noninterest bearing), which funded growth in overnight funds and loans.  Additionally, average yields/rates were generally favorable as higher rates prior to 2019 continued to migrate through the earning asset portfolios.     

The federal funds target rate reached a recent high in the second quarter of 2019 at a range of 2.25% to 2.50%. During the second half of 2019, the Federal Open Market Committee reduced rates by an aggregate of 75 basis points to the current range of 1.50% to 1.75%.  These rate cuts resulted in downward repricing of our variable/adjustable rate earning assets, which to date has been offset by loan growth and a corresponding reduction in rates paid on our negotiated rate deposit products.  We continue to prudently manage our overall cost of funds, which was 26 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 33 basis points for the third quarter of 2019.  Due to highly competitive fixed-rate loan pricing in our markets, we continue to review our loan pricing and make adjustments where we believe appropriate and prudent.   

Our net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 3.89%, a decrease of three basis points from the third quarter of 2019 and an increase of eight basis points over the fourth quarter of 2018.  For the full year 2019, the net interest margin was 3.85%, a 21 basis point increase compared to 2018.  The decrease in the margin compared to the third quarter 2019 was due primarily to the growth and composition of our earning assets. The increase in the margin compared to the fourth quarter 2018 reflected a three basis point increase in our earning asset yield and a five basis point decline in our cost of funds.  The increase in the margin compared to 2018 was attributable to a 29 basis point increase in our earning asset yield, partially offset by an eight basis point increase in our cost of funds.  In general, overnight rates rose into the second quarter 2019, at which time they reversed and began to fall in response to the Fed rate cuts.  

The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2019 was negative $0.2 million and reflected a lower level of net loan losses.  This compares to a provision expense of $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.  For the full year 2019, the loan loss provision expense was $2.0 million compared to $2.9 million in 2018.  At December 31, 2019, the allowance for loan losses of $13.9 million represented 0.75% of outstanding loans (net of overdrafts) and provided coverage of 311% of nonperforming loans compared to 0.78% and 291%, respectively, at September 30, 2019 and 0.80% and 207%, respectively, at December 31, 2018.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $13.8 million, a decrease of $0.1 million, or 0.5%, from the third quarter of 2019 and a $0.6 million, or 4.5%, increase over the fourth quarter of 2018.  For the full year 2019, noninterest income totaled $53.1 million, a $1.5 million, or 2.9%, increase over 2018, which reflected higher wealth management fees of $1.8 million, mortgage banking fees of $0.6 million, and bank card fees of $0.6 million, partially offset by lower deposit fees of $0.6 million and other income of $0.9 million.  The improvement in wealth management fees was driven by higher trading activity by our retail brokerage clients and to a lesser extent growth in assets under management.  A lower rate environment drove higher residential loan production and the increase in mortgage banking fees.  Higher debit card utilization by our clients and credit card promotions throughout the year drove the improvement in bank card fees.  The decline in deposit fees reflected lower overdraft fees and the reduction in other income was primarily attributable to a miscellaneous recovery in the fourth quarter of 2018 and lower miscellaneous fees.  The same aforementioned factors drove the variance versus the fourth quarter of 2018.        

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $29.1 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 4.6%, over the third quarter of 2019 and $2.6 million, or 9.9%, over the fourth quarter of 2018.  Compared to the third quarter of 2019, higher compensation expense (primarily incentives) and legal/professional fees related to the Brand Mortgage, LLC transaction drove the increase.  The increase over the fourth quarter of 2018 was primarily attributable to lower other real estate owned (“OREO”) expense in the fourth quarter of 2018, which reflected a large gain from the sale of a banking office.  Higher compensation expense (base salaries and commissions) also contributed to the variance.  For the full year 2019, noninterest expense totaled $113.6 million, a $2.1 million, or 1.9% increase over 2018, which primarily reflected higher compensation expense of $2.4 million (base salaries and commissions) and OREO expense of $1.0 million, partially offset by lower other expense of $1.2 million (primarily legal fees, professional fees, and FDIC insurance fees).       
       
We realized income tax expense of $2.5 million (effective rate of 22.9%) for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $3.0 million (effective rate of 25.9%) for the third quarter of 2019 and $2.1 million (effective rate of 20.4%) for the fourth quarter of 2018.  Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2019 was unfavorably impacted by net discrete items totaling $0.3 million.  For the full year 2019, income tax expense totaled $9.9 million (effective rate of 24.4%) compared to $3.4 million (effective rate of 11.5%) for 2018.  During 2018, we realized tax benefits totaling $3.3 million (1Q - $1.5 million, 2Q - $1.4 million, 3Q - $0.4 million) resulting from the effect of federal tax reform on pension plan contributions made in 2018 for the plan year 2017.     

Discussion of Financial Condition

Average earning assets were $2.695 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $24.6 million, or 0.9%, over the third quarter of 2019, and an increase of $140.2 million, or 5.5%, over the fourth quarter of 2018.  The increase in average earning assets compared to both prior periods reflected a higher level of deposits, primarily noninterest bearing accounts.

We maintained an average net overnight funds (deposits with banks plus fed funds sold less fed funds purchased) sold position of $228.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to an average net overnight funds sold position of $207.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $80.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.  The increase compared to both prior periods reflected deposit growth and runoff from the investment portfolio, partially offset by loan growth.    

Average loans increased $8.6 million, or 0.5% compared to the third quarter of 2019, and grew by $60.6 million, or 3.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.  The increase compared to both prior periods reflected growth in all our loan types except institutional loans, consumer loans, and home equity loans.  During 2019, we purchased adjustable rate residential loans totaling $14.9 million and a fixed rate commercial loan pool totaling $10.3 million, in each case based on principal balances at the time of purchase.

Without compromising our credit standards or taking on inordinate interest rate risk, we have modified some of our lending programs to address the highly competitive rate environment. We continue to closely monitor our markets and make minor rate adjustments as necessary.

Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and OREO) totaled $5.4 million at December 31, 2019, comparable to September 30, 2019, and a $3.7 million, or 40.4%, decrease from December 31, 2018.  Nonaccrual loans totaled $4.5 million at December 31, 2019, a $0.5 million decrease from September 30, 2019 and a $2.4 million decrease from December 31, 2018.  The balance of OREO totaled $1.0 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $0.4 million over September 30, 2019 and a $1.3 million decrease from December 31, 2018. 

Average total deposits were $2.525 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $29.2 million, or 1.2%, from the third quarter of 2019, and an increase of $112.6 million, or 4.7%, over the fourth quarter of 2018.  The increase in average deposits compared to both prior periods primarily reflected increases in noninterest bearing deposits, partially offset by declines in money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

We continue to closely monitor and manage deposit levels as part of our overall liquidity position and believe a prudent pricing discipline remains the key to managing our mix of deposits.

Average borrowings for the fourth quarter 2019 decreased $1.7 million compared to the third quarter 2019, and declined $11.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Declines compared to both prior periods occurred in both short-term and long-term borrowings.     

Shareowners equity was $326.7 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $321.6 million at September 30, 2019 and $302.6 million at December 31, 2018.  Our leverage ratio was 11.25%, 11.09%, and 10.89%, respectively, on these dates.  At December 31, 2019, our total risk-based capital ratio was 17.90% compared to 17.59% and 17.13%, respectively.  Our common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 14.47% at December 31, 2019 compared to 14.13% at September 30, 2019 and 13.58% at December 31, 2018.  All of our regulatory capital ratios exceeded the threshold to be designated as “well-capitalized” under the Basel III capital standards.  Further, our tangible common equity ratio was 8.05% at December 31, 2019 compared to 8.31% and 7.58% at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. 

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $3.1 billion in assets.  We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards and securities brokerage services.  Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 57 banking offices and 82 ATMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama.  For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current plans and expectations that are subject to uncertainties and risks, which could cause our future results to differ materially.  The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results to differ: the accuracy of the our financial statement estimates and assumptions; legislative or regulatory changes, including the Dodd-Frank Act, Basel III, and the ability to repay and qualified mortgage standards; fluctuations in inflation, interest rates, or monetary policies; the effects of security breaches and computer viruses that may affect our computer systems or fraud related to debit card products; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; our growth and profitability; the strength of the U.S. economy and the local economies where we conduct operations; the effects of a non-diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; harsh weather conditions and man-made disasters; changes in the stock market and other capital and real estate markets; customer acceptance of third-party products and services; increased competition and its effect on pricing, including the long-term impact on our net interest margin from the repeal of Regulation Q; negative publicity and the impact on our reputation; technological changes, especially changes that allow out of market competitors to compete in our markets; changes in accounting; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing.  Additional factors can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and our other filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s internet site (http://www.sec.gov).  Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements or the reasons why actual results could differ, except as required by law.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We present a tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per diluted share that removes the effect of goodwill resulting from merger and acquisition activity.  We believe these measures are useful to investors because it allows investors to more easily compare our capital adequacy to other companies in the industry.  The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation is provided below.

(Dollars in Thousands)   Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018
Shareowners' Equity (GAAP)   $ 327,016   $ 321,562   $ 314,595   $ 308,986   $ 302,587  
Less: Goodwill (GAAP)     84,811     84,811     84,811     84,811     84,811  
Tangible Shareowners' Equity (non-GAAP) A   242,205     236,751     229,784     224,175     217,776  
Total Assets (GAAP)     3,088,953     2,934,513     3,017,654     3,052,051     2,959,183  
Less: Goodwill (GAAP)     84,811     84,811     84,811     84,811     84,811  
Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) B $ 3,004,142   $ 2,849,702   $ 2,932,843   $ 2,967,240   $ 2,874,372  
Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) A/B   8.06 %   8.31 %   7.83 %   7.56 %   7.58 %
Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding (GAAP) C   16,855,161     16,797,241     16,773,449     16,840,496     16,808,542  
Tangible Book Value per Diluted Share (non-GAAP) A/C $ 14.37   $ 14.09   $ 13.70   $ 13.31   $ 12.96  
                                 


                     
CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. 
EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS 
Unaudited 
                     
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019   Dec 31, 2018   Dec 31, 2019   Dec 31, 2018
                     
EARNINGS                    
Net Income $ 8,565   $ 8,481   $ 8,458   $ 30,807   $ 26,224  
Net Income Per Common Share $ 0.51   $ 0.50   $ 0.50   $ 1.83   $ 1.54  
PERFORMANCE                    
Return on Average Assets   1.14 %   1.14 %   1.18 %   1.03 %   0.92 %
Return on Average Equity   10.39 %   10.51 %   11.10 %   9.72 %   8.89 %
Net Interest Margin   3.89 %   3.92 %   3.81 %   3.85 %   3.64 %
Noninterest Income as % of Operating Revenue   34.50 %   34.67 %   35.22 %   33.92 %   35.79 %
Efficiency Ratio   72.48 %   69.27 %   70.21 %   72.40 %   77.05 %
CAPITAL ADEQUACY                    
Tier 1 Capital Ratio   17.16 %   16.83 %   16.36 %   17.16 %   16.36 %
Total Capital Ratio   17.90 %   17.59 %   17.13 %   17.90 %   17.13 %
Leverage Ratio   11.25 %   11.09 %   10.89 %   11.25 %   10.89 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio   14.47 %   14.13 %   13.58 %   14.47 %   13.58 %
Tangible Common Equity Ratio(1)   8.06 %   8.31 %   7.58 %   8.06 %   7.58 %
Equity to Assets   10.59 %   10.96 %   10.23 %   10.59 %   10.23 %
ASSET QUALITY                    
Allowance as % of Non-Performing Loans   310.99 %   290.55 %   206.79 %   310.99 %   206.79 %
Allowance as a % of Loans   0.75 %   0.78 %   0.80 %   0.75 %   0.80 %
Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans   0.05 %   0.23 %   0.10 %   0.13 %   0.12 %
Nonperforming Assets as % of Loans and ORE   0.29 %   0.30 %   0.51 %   0.29 %   0.51 %
Nonperforming Assets as % of Total Assets   0.18 %   0.19 %   0.31 %   0.18 %   0.31 %
STOCK PERFORMANCE                    
High $ 30.95   $ 28.00   $ 26.95   $ 30.95   $ 26.95  
Low   25.75     23.70     19.92     21.04     19.92  
Close $ 30.50   $ 27.45   $ 23.21   $ 30.50   $ 23.21  
Average Daily Trading Volume   41,247     25,596     21,455     27,496     21,082  
                     
(1) Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure.  For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to page 4. 
                     


                     
CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
Unaudited          
                     
    2019   2018
(Dollars in thousands)   Fourth Quarter   Third Quarter   Second Quarter   First Quarter   Fourth Quarter
ASSETS                    
Cash and Due From Banks $ 60,087   $ 61,151   $ 53,731   $ 49,501   $ 62,032  
Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits   318,336     177,389     234,097     304,213     213,968  
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents   378,423     238,540     287,828     353,714     276,000  
                     
Investment Securities Available for Sale   403,601     376,981     410,851     429,016     446,157  
Investment Securities Held to Maturity   239,539     240,303     229,516     226,179     217,320  
  Total Investment Securities   643,140     617,284     640,367     655,195     663,477  
                     
Loans Held for Sale   9,509     13,075     9,885     4,557     6,869  
                     
Loans, Net of Unearned Interest                    
Commercial, Financial, & Agricultural   255,365     259,870     265,001     238,942     233,689  
Real Estate - Construction   115,018     111,358     101,372     87,123     89,527  
Real Estate - Commercial   625,556     610,726     614,618     615,129     602,061  
Real Estate - Residential   353,642     354,545     349,843     338,574     334,197  
Real Estate - Home Equity   197,360     197,326     201,579     209,194     210,111  
Consumer   279,565     277,970     288,196     296,351     295,040  
Other Loans   7,808     14,248     13,131     10,430     8,018  
Overdrafts   1,615     1,710     1,442     1,362     1,582  
Total Loans, Net of Unearned Interest   1,835,929     1,827,753     1,835,182     1,797,105     1,774,225  
Allowance for Loan Losses   (13,905 )   (14,319 )   (14,593 )   (14,120 )   (14,210 )
Loans, Net   1,822,024     1,813,434     1,820,589     1,782,985     1,760,015  
                     
Premises and Equipment, Net   84,543     85,810     86,005     86,846     87,190  
Goodwill   84,811     84,811     84,811     84,811     84,811  
Other Real Estate Owned   953     526     1,010     1,902     2,229  
Other Assets   65,550     81,033     87,159     82,041     78,592  
Total Other Assets   235,857     252,180     258,985     255,600     252,822  
                     
Total Assets $ 3,088,953   $ 2,934,513   $ 3,017,654   $ 3,052,051   $ 2,959,183  
                     
LIABILITIES                    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest Bearing Deposits $ 1,044,699   $ 1,022,774   $ 1,024,898   $ 995,853   $ 947,858  
NOW Accounts   902,499     728,395     810,568     887,453     867,209  
Money Market Accounts   217,839     239,410     240,181     244,628     237,739  
Regular Savings Accounts   374,396     372,601     371,773     372,414     358,306  
Certificates of Deposit   106,021     109,827     113,684     116,946     120,744  
Total Deposits   2,645,454     2,473,007     2,561,104     2,617,294     2,531,856  
                     
Short-Term Borrowings   6,404     10,622     9,753     8,983     13,541  
Subordinated Notes Payable   52,887     52,887     52,887     52,887     52,887  
Other Long-Term Borrowings   6,514     6,963     7,313     7,661     8,568  
Other Liabilities   50,678     69,472     72,002     56,240     49,744  
                     
Total Liabilities   2,761,937     2,612,951     2,703,059     2,743,065     2,656,596  
                     
SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY                    
Common Stock   168     167     167     168     167  
Additional Paid-In Capital   32,092     31,075     30,751     31,929     31,058  
Retained Earnings   322,937     316,551     310,247     304,763     300,177  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax   (28,181 )   (26,231 )   (26,570 )   (27,874 )   (28,815 )
                     
Total Shareowners' Equity   327,016     321,562     314,595     308,986     302,587  
                     
Total Liabilities and Shareowners' Equity $ 3,088,953   $ 2,934,513   $ 3,017,654   $ 3,052,051   $ 2,959,183  
                     
OTHER BALANCE SHEET DATA                    
Earning Assets $ 2,806,913   $ 2,635,501   $ 2,719,530   $ 2,761,070   $ 2,658,539  
Interest Bearing Liabilities   1,666,560     1,520,705     1,606,159     1,690,972     1,658,994  
                     
Book Value Per Diluted Share $ 19.40   $ 19.14   $ 18.76   $ 18.35   $ 18.00  
Tangible Book Value Per Diluted Share(1)   14.37     14.09     13.70     13.31     12.96  
                     
Actual Basic Shares Outstanding   16,772     16,749     16,746     16,812     16,748  
Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding   16,855     16,797     16,773     16,840     16,809  
                     
(1)Tangible book value per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure.  For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to page 4.
 


                                     
CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
Unaudited            
                                     
                              Twelve Months Ended
    2019   2018   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Fourth
Quarter		   Third
Quarter
 		  Second
Quarter
 		  First
Quarter
 		  Fourth
Quarter		   2019
 		  2018 
                                     
INTEREST INCOME                                    
Interest and Fees on Loans $ 23,842   $ 23,992   $ 23,765   $ 22,616   $ 22,431   $ 94,215   $ 84,117  
Investment Securities   3,221     3,307     3,393     3,513     3,478     13,434     12,868  
Funds Sold   945     1,142     1,507     1,593     461     5,187     2,410  
Total Interest Income   28,008     28,441     28,665     27,722     26,370     112,836     99,395  
                                     
INTEREST EXPENSE                                    
Deposits   1,157     1,596     1,988     2,099     1,312     6,840     4,243  
Short-Term Borrowings   16     27     31     35     53     109     110  
Subordinated Notes Payable   525     558     596     608     572     2,287     2,167  
Other Long-Term Borrowings   56     63     66     72     85     257     371  
Total Interest Expense   1,754     2,244     2,681     2,814     2,022     9,493     6,891  
Net Interest Income   26,254     26,197     25,984     24,908     24,348     103,343     92,504  
Provision for Loan Losses   (162 )   776     646     767     457     2,027     2,921  
Net Interest Income after Provision for
  Loan Losses		   26,416     25,421     25,338     24,141     23,891     101,316     89,583  
                                     
NONINTEREST INCOME                                    
Deposit Fees   4,980     4,961     4,756     4,775     5,172     19,472     20,093  
Bank Card Fees   3,131     2,972     3,036     2,855     2,830     11,994     11,378  
Wealth Management Fees   2,761     2,992     2,404     2,323     2,320     10,480     8,711  
Mortgage Banking Fees   1,542     1,587     1,199     993     1,129     5,321     4,735  
Other   1,414     1,391     1,375     1,606     1,787     5,786     6,648  
Total Noninterest Income   13,828     13,903     12,770     12,552     13,238     53,053     51,565  
                                     
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                                    
Compensation   17,363     16,203     16,437     16,349     16,322     66,352     63,921  
Occupancy, Net   4,680     4,710     4,537     4,509     4,804     18,436     18,503  
Other Real Estate, Net   102     6     75     363     (1,663 )   546     (442 )
Other   6,997     6,954     7,347     6,977     7,042     28,275     29,521  
Total Noninterest Expense   29,142     27,873     28,396     28,198     26,505     113,609     111,503  
                                     
OPERATING PROFIT   11,102     11,451     9,712     8,495     10,624     40,760     29,645  
Income Tax Expense   2,537     2,970     2,387     2,059     2,166     9,953     3,421  
NET INCOME $ 8,565   $ 8,481   $ 7,325   $ 6,436   $ 8,458   $ 30,807   $ 26,224  
                                     
PER SHARE DATA                                    
Basic Net Income $ 0.51   $ 0.51   $ 0.44   $ 0.38   $ 0.50   $ 1.84   $ 1.54  
Diluted Net Income   0.51     0.50     0.44     0.38     0.50     1.83     1.54  
Cash Dividend $ 0.13   $ 0.13   $ 0.11   $ 0.11   $ 0.09   $ 0.48   $ 0.32  
AVERAGE SHARES                                    
Basic    16,750     16,747     16,791     16,791     16,989     16,770     17,029  
Diluted    16,834     16,795     16,818     16,819     17,050     16,827     17,072  
                                           


                             
CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. 
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES  
AND RISK ELEMENT ASSETS 
Unaudited 
                             
                        Twelve Months Ended
    2019   2018   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Fourth
Quarter		   Third
Quarter		   Second
Quarter		   First
Quarter		   Fourth
Quarter		   2019   2018
                             
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES                            
Balance at Beginning of Period $ 14,319   $ 14,593   $ 14,120   $ 14,210   $ 14,219   $ 14,210   $ 13,307  
Provision for Loan Losses   (162 )   776     646     767     457     2,027     2,921  
Net Charge-Offs   252     1,050     173     857     466     2,332     2,018  
Balance at End of Period $ 13,905   $ 14,319   $ 14,593   $ 14,120   $ 14,210   $ 13,905   $ 14,210  
As a % of Loans   0.75 %   0.78 %   0.79 %   0.78 %   0.80 %   0.75 %   0.80 %
As a % of Nonperforming Loans   310.99 %   290.55 %   259.55 %   279.77 %   206.79 %   310.99 %   206.79 %
                             
CHARGE-OFFS                            
Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 149   $ 289   $ 235   $ 95   $ 53   $ 768   $ 644  
Real Estate - Construction   58     223     -     -     -     281     7  
Real Estate - Commercial   33     26     -     155     -     214     315  
Real Estate - Residential   27     44     65     264     111     400     780  
Real Estate - Home Equity   -     333     45     52     106     430     533  
Consumer   819     744     520     795     728     2,878     2,395  
Total Charge-Offs $ 1,086   $ 1,659   $ 865   $ 1,361   $ 998   $ 4,971   $ 4,674  
                             
RECOVERIES                            
Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 127   $ 86   $ 58   $ 74   $ 128   $ 345   $ 459  
Real Estate - Construction   -     -     -     -     25     -     26  
Real Estate - Commercial   266     142     100     70     13     578     373  
Real Estate - Residential   116     46     223     44     106     429     643  
Real Estate - Home Equity   25     58     60     32     61     175     191  
Consumer   300     277     251     284     199     1,112     964  
Total Recoveries $ 834   $ 609   $ 692   $ 504   $ 532   $ 2,639   $ 2,656  
                             
NET CHARGE-OFFS $ 252   $ 1,050   $ 173   $ 857   $ 466   $ 2,332   $ 2,018  
                             
Net Charge-Offs as a % of Average Loans (1)   0.05 %   0.23 %   0.04 %   0.20 %   0.10 %   0.13 %   0.12 %
                             
RISK ELEMENT ASSETS                            
Nonaccruing Loans $ 4,472   $ 4,928   $ 5,622   $ 5,047   $ 6,872          
Other Real Estate Owned   953     526     1,010     1,902     2,229          
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 5,425   $ 5,454   $ 6,632   $ 6,949   $ 9,101          
                             
Past Due Loans 30-89 Days $ 4,871   $ 5,120   $ 5,443   $ 4,682   $ 4,757          
Past Due Loans 90 Days or More (accruing)   -     -     -     -     -          
Classified Loans   20,847     21,323     26,406     22,219     22,889          
Performing Troubled Debt Restructuring's $ 16,888   $ 18,284   $ 18,737   $ 20,791   $ 22,084          
                             
Nonperforming Loans as a % of Loans   0.24 %   0.27 %   0.30 %   0.28 %   0.39 %        
Nonperforming Assets as a % of Loans and                            
  Other Real Estate   0.29 %   0.30 %   0.36 %   0.39 %   0.51 %        
Nonperforming Assets as a % of Total Assets   0.18 %   0.19 %   0.22 %   0.23 %   0.31 %        
                             
(1) Annualized                            
                             


                                                                                       
CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.                              
AVERAGE BALANCE AND INTEREST RATES(1)                              
Unaudited                                                                                                  
                                                                                                   
    Fourth Quarter 2019     Third Quarter 2019     Second Quarter 2019     First Quarter 2019     Fourth Quarter 2018     Dec 2019 YTD     Dec 2018 YTD  
(Dollars in thousands)   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		 
ASSETS:                                                                                                  
Loans, Net of Unearned Interest $ 1,846,190     23,958   5.15 % $ 1,837,548     24,113   5.21 % $ 1,823,311     23,873   5.25 % $ 1,780,406     22,718   5.18 % $ 1,785,570     22,556   5.01 % $ 1,822,087     94,662   5.20 % $ 1,718,348     84,550   4.92 %
                                                                                                   
Investment Securities                                                                                                  
Taxable Investment Securities   610,046     3,186   2.08     607,363     3,249   2.13     614,775     3,301   2.15     618,127     3,387   2.20     637,735     3,325   2.08     612,541     13,123   2.14     641,120     12,083   1.88  
Tax-Exempt Investment Securities   10,327     43   1.67     18,041     73   1.63     29,342     116   1.58     40,575     158   1.56     50,362     193   1.54     24,471     390   1.60     67,037     1,006   1.50  
                                                                                                   
Total Investment Securities   620,373     3,229   2.08     625,404     3,322   2.12     644,117     3,417   2.12     658,702     3,545   2.16     688,097     3,518   2.04     637,012     13,513   2.12     708,157     13,089   1.85  
                                                                                                   
Funds Sold   228,137     945   1.64     207,129     1,142   2.19     251,789     1,507   2.40     265,694     1,593   2.43     80,815     461   2.26     237,999     5,187   2.18     135,379     2,410   1.78  
                                                                                                   
Total Earning Assets   2,694,700   $ 28,132   4.14 %   2,670,081   $ 28,577   4.25 %   2,719,217   $ 28,797   4.25 %   2,704,802   $ 27,856   4.17 %   2,554,482   $ 26,535   4.12 %   2,697,098   $ 113,362   4.20 %   2,561,884   $ 100,049   3.91 %
                                                                                                   
Cash and Due From Banks   53,174               50,981               51,832               53,848               52,344               52,453               51,222            
Allowance for Loan Losses   (14,759 )             (14,863 )             (14,513 )             (14,347 )             (14,642 )             (14,622 )             (13,993 )          
Other Assets   249,089               253,111               254,126               252,208               257,061               252,127               258,035            
                                                                                                   
Total Assets $ 2,982,204             $ 2,959,310             $ 3,010,662             $ 2,996,511             $ 2,849,245             $ 2,987,056             $ 2,857,148            
                                                                                                   
LIABILITIES:                                                                                                  
Interest Bearing Deposits                                                                                                  
NOW Accounts $ 755,625   $ 889   0.47 % $ 749,678   $ 1,235   0.65 % $ 832,982   $ 1,623   0.78 % $ 884,277   $ 1,755   0.80 % $ 739,225   $ 995   0.53 % $ 805,134   $ 5,502   0.68 % $ 781,026   $ 3,152   0.40 %
Money Market Accounts   227,479     170   0.30     238,565     264   0.44     237,921     265   0.45     239,516     247   0.42     248,486     216   0.34     235,845     946   0.40     251,175     675   0.27  
Savings Accounts   372,518     46   0.05     372,593     46   0.05     371,716     46   0.05     364,783     44   0.05     356,723     44   0.05     370,430     182   0.05     351,341     172   0.05  
Time Deposits   108,407     52   0.19     111,447     51   0.18     115,442     54   0.19     118,839     53   0.18     123,193     57   0.18     113,499     210   0.19     131,860     244   0.18  
Total Interest Bearing Deposits   1,464,029     1,157   0.31 %   1,472,283     1,596   0.43 %   1,558,061     1,988   0.51 %   1,607,415     2,099   0.53 %   1,467,627     1,312   0.37 %   1,524,908     6,840   0.45 %   1,515,402     4,243   0.29 %
                                                                                                   
Short-Term Borrowings   7,448     16   0.87 %   8,697     27   1.24 %   9,625     31   1.30 %   11,378     35   1.26 %   15,424     53   1.36 %   9,275     109   1.19 %   10,992     110   0.99 %
Subordinated Notes Payable   52,887     525   3.88     52,887     558   4.13     52,887     596   4.46     52,887     608   4.60     52,887     572   4.23     52,887     2,287   4.26     52,887     2,167   4.04  
Other Long-Term Borrowings   6,723     56   3.33     7,158     63   3.47     7,509     66   3.53     8,199     72   3.55     9,918     85   3.40     7,393     257   3.48     12,387     371   3.00  
                                                                                                   
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities   1,531,087   $ 1,754   0.45 %   1,541,025   $ 2,244   0.58 %   1,628,082   $ 2,681   0.66 %   1,679,879   $ 2,814   0.68 %   1,545,856   $ 2,022   0.54 %   1,594,463   $ 9,493   0.60 %   1,591,668   $ 6,891   0.45 %
                                                                                                   
Noninterest Bearing Deposits   1,060,922               1,023,472               1,007,370               957,300               944,748               1,012,581               907,571            
Other Liabilities   63,291               74,540               61,611               52,070               56,445               62,940               63,045            
                                                                                                   
Total Liabilities   2,655,300               2,639,037               2,697,063               2,689,249               2,547,049               2,669,984               2,562,284            
                                                                                                   
SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY:   326,904               320,273               313,599               307,262               302,196               317,072               294,864            
                                                                                                   
Total Liabilities and Shareowners' Equity $ 2,982,204             $ 2,959,310             $ 3,010,662             $ 2,996,511             $ 2,849,245             $ 2,987,056             $ 2,857,148            
                                                                                                   
Interest Rate Spread     $ 26,378   3.69 %     $ 26,333   3.67 %     $ 26,116   3.59 %     $ 25,042   3.49 %     $ 24,513   3.58 %     $ 103,869   3.61 %     $ 93,158   3.46 %
                                                                                                   
Interest Income and Rate Earned(1)       28,132   4.14         28,577   4.25         28,797   4.25         27,856   4.17         26,535   4.12         113,362   4.20         100,049   3.91  
Interest Expense and Rate Paid(2)       1,754   0.26         2,244   0.33         2,681   0.40         2,814   0.42         2,022   0.31         9,493   0.35         6,891   0.27  
                                                                                                   
Net Interest Margin     $ 26,378   3.89 %     $ 26,333   3.92 %     $ 26,116   3.85 %     $ 25,042   3.75 %     $ 24,513   3.81 %     $ 103,869   3.85 %     $ 93,158   3.64 %
                                                                                                   
(1)  Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate.
(2)  Rate calculated based on average earning assets.

Primary Logo

