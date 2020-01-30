There were 716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,389 in the last 365 days.

Verizon ends 2019 with highest 4Q wireless adds in six years, increased cash flow and revenue growth

/EIN News/ -- 4Q 2019 highlights

Consolidated:

  • $1.23 in earnings per share (EPS), compared with $0.47 in 4Q 2018; adjusted EPS (non-GAAP), excluding special items, of $1.13, compared with $1.12 in 4Q 2018.
  • Operating revenue growth of 1.4 percent from fourth-quarter 2018.

Consumer:

  • Total revenue of $24.2 billion, an increase of 2.0 percent year over year.
  • 852,000 retail postpaid net additions, including 588,000 phone net additions, up 12.6 percent year over year, and 723,000 postpaid smartphone net additions.
  • Total retail postpaid churn of 1.09 percent, and retail postpaid phone churn of 0.83 percent.
  • 35,000 Fios Internet net additions.

Business:

  • Total revenue of $8.1 billion, an increase of 0.8 percent year over year.
  • 396,000 retail postpaid net additions, including 202,000 phone net additions.
  • Total retail postpaid churn of 1.28 percent, and retail postpaid phone churn of 1.00 percent.

Wireless (non-GAAP):

  • Total revenue growth of 3.5 percent year over year to $25.3 billion in fourth-quarter 2019, driven by a 2.7 percent increase in service revenue. For full-year 2019, Wireless service revenue grew 3.2 percent.
  • 1.2 million retail postpaid net additions, including 790,000 phone net additions, the highest fourth-quarter phone net additions in six years; and 969,000 postpaid smartphone net additions, up 11.0 percent year over year.
  • 1.4 million phone net additions in full-year 2019, compared to 1.1 million in full-year 2018.
  • Total retail postpaid churn of 1.13 percent, and retail postpaid phone churn of 0.86 percent.

Wireline (non-GAAP):

  • Total revenue of $7.1 billion, a decrease of 4.1 percent year over year.
  • 39,000 Fios Internet net additions; Fios total revenue growth of 0.8 percent year over year.

2019 highlights

Consolidated:

  • Full year EPS of $4.65, compared with $3.76 in 2018; adjusted EPS (non-GAAP), excluding special items, of $4.81, compared with 2018 adjusted EPS of $4.71.
  • Full-year 2019 operating cash flow of $35.7 billion, an increase from $34.3 billion in 2018.
  • Free cash flow (non-GAAP) of $17.8 billion in full-year 2019, up 0.7 percent year over year.
  • Unsecured debt is lower by $3.9 billion from year-end 2018.

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) closed 2019 with strong fourth-quarter results highlighted by earnings growth and the most fourth-quarter phone net additions in six years. 

"Verizon delivered strong operational performance in the fourth quarter, highlighted by continued wireless customer growth in both Consumer and Business," said Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. "In 2019, Verizon drove innovation in 5G, established a new operating structure and delivered solid financial results. We entered 2020 with great momentum as we expand our network leadership and remain focused on the customer to provide a best-in-class experience. Our 5G footprint continues to grow as we lead this era of transformational change by building these next-generation networks the right way."

For fourth-quarter 2019, Verizon reported EPS of $1.23, compared with $0.47 in fourth-quarter 2018. On an adjusted basis (non-GAAP), fourth-quarter 2019 EPS, excluding special items, was $1.13, compared with adjusted EPS of $1.12 in fourth-quarter 2018.

Fourth-quarter 2019 EPS included a net pre-tax loss from special items of about $2.4 billion, which consisted of an early debt extinguishment charge of $2.1 billion, an impairment charge of $236 million primarily related to the write-down of goodwill in the Media business, and a net charge related to severance and annual mark-to-market for pension and OPEB (other post-employment benefits) liabilities of $135 million. The company also recorded a $2.2 billion tax benefit related to the sale of preferred shares in a foreign affiliate. The cash impact related to the tax benefit of this sale will be realized in 2020.

In fourth-quarter 2019, Verizon's results included the effects of a reduction in benefits from the adoption of a revenue recognition standard, primarily due to the deferral of commission expense, and the adoption of a lease accounting standard. The combined net impact was a 4 cent headwind in fourth-quarter 2019, and 17 cents for full-year 2019, which is included in the year-over-year increase in adjusted EPS.

For full-year 2019, Verizon reported $4.65 in EPS, compared with $3.76 in full-year 2018. On an adjusted basis (non-GAAP), excluding special items, 2019 EPS was $4.81, compared with 2018 EPS of $4.71.

Consolidated results

Total consolidated operating revenues in fourth-quarter 2019 were $34.8 billion, up 1.4 percent from fourth-quarter 2018. This growth was primarily driven by higher wireless service revenue, highlighted by volumes and step-ups in access, partially offset by lower wireless equipment revenue and declines in revenue from wireline products and services, predominantly in the Business segment. Full-year 2019 consolidated operating revenues were $131.9 billion, up 0.8 percent year over year.

Cash flow from operations totaled $35.7 billion in 2019, an increase from $34.3 billion in 2018. This growth was the result of operational improvements in Verizon's businesses and lower discretionary employee benefit contributions, partially offset by higher cash tax payments and cash payments related to the Voluntary Separation Program.

Full-year 2019 capital expenditures were $17.9 billion. Capital expenditures continue to support the launch and build-out of Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, the growth in data and video traffic on the company's 4G LTE network, the deployment of significant fiber in markets nationwide and the upgrade to Verizon's Intelligent Edge Network architecture.

The company's unsecured debt decreased by $3.9 billion in 2019. The company remains focused on reducing its net unsecured debt portfolio into its targeted range of 1.75 to 2.0 times, while continuing to actively manage its near-term maturities, optimize its overall funding footprint and lower its cost of capital.  With leverage nearing the high end of the targeted range, the company is adding share repurchases as a fourth priority to the capital allocation policy. Repurchases would begin after the company's other priorities have been met, including investment in the business, commitment to the dividend and strengthening of the balance sheet.

In 2018, Verizon announced a goal to achieve $10 billion in cumulative cash savings by 2021. This initiative has yielded $5.7 billion of cumulative cash savings since the program began and is on track to achieve its target. For full-year 2019, Verizon realized approximately $1.3 billion in expense savings from the Voluntary Separation Program.

Net income was $5.2 billion in fourth-quarter 2019. EBITDA (non-GAAP, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) totaled approximately $9.0 billion. Consolidated operating income margin was 19.1 percent in fourth-quarter 2019, compared with 1.9 percent in fourth-quarter 2018. Consolidated EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 25.8 percent in fourth-quarter 2019, compared with 20.2 percent in fourth-quarter 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) in fourth-quarter 2019 was 32.0 percent, and consolidated adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in fourth-quarter 2019 was $11.1 billion.

Consumer results

  • Total Verizon Consumer revenues were $24.2 billion, an increase of 2.0 percent year over year, driven by continued strong growth in wireless and Fios service offerings, offset by declines in wireless equipment revenue and copper-based wireline services. For full-year 2019, total Consumer revenues were $91.1 billion, an increase of 1.4 percent from full-year 2018.

  • Consumer reported 852,000 wireless retail postpaid net additions in fourth-quarter 2019. This consisted of 588,000 phone net additions, up 12.6 percent year over year, and 305,000 other connected device net additions, primarily wearables, partially offset by tablet net losses of 41,000. Postpaid smartphone net additions were 723,000.

  • Consumer wireless service revenues were $13.4 billion in fourth-quarter 2019, a 1.9 percent increase year over year, driven by customer step-ups to unlimited and higher-priced tiers and an increase in connections per account. Full-year 2019 wireless service revenues were $53.8 billion, a 2.5 percent increase year over year.

  • Total retail postpaid churn was 1.09 percent in fourth-quarter 2019, and retail postpaid phone churn was 0.83 percent.

  • Consumer reported 35,000 Fios Internet net additions and 51,000 Fios Video net losses in fourth-quarter 2019, reflecting the ongoing shift from traditional linear video to over-the-top offerings. Consumer Fios revenues remained relatively flat, primarily due to the demand for broadband offerings, offset by the impact of video subscriber losses.

  • In fourth-quarter 2019, segment operating income was $6.9 billion, an increase of 1.2 percent year over year, and segment operating income margin was 28.4 percent. Full-year 2019 segment operating income margin was 31.8 percent, compared with 31.2 percent in full-year 2018. Segment EBITDA (non-GAAP) totaled $9.7 billion in fourth-quarter 2019, a decrease of 1.2 percent year over year. Segment EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 39.9 percent in fourth-quarter 2019, down from 41.2 percent in fourth-quarter 2018. For the full year, segment EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 44.3 percent in 2019, compared with 44.5 percent in 2018. On a year over year basis, headwinds from the deferral of commission expense and the lease accounting standard accounted for approximately 80 basis points for the quarter.

Business results

  • Total Verizon Business revenues were $8.1 billion, up approximately 1.0 percent year over year. For full-year 2019, total Verizon Business revenues were $31.4 billion, a decrease of 0.3 percent from full-year 2018.

  • Business reported 396,000 wireless retail postpaid net additions in fourth-quarter 2019, an increase of 18.6 percent year over year. This consisted of 202,000 phone net additions, 132,000 tablet net additions and 62,000 other connected device additions.

  • Total retail postpaid churn was 1.28 percent in fourth-quarter 2019, and retail postpaid phone churn was 1.00 percent.

  • In fourth-quarter 2019, segment operating income was $666 million, a decrease of 16.6 percent year over year, and segment operating income margin was 8.3 percent. Full-year 2019 segment operating income margin was 12.0 percent, compared with 13.2 percent in full-year 2018. Segment EBITDA (non-GAAP) totaled $1.7 billion in fourth-quarter 2019, a decrease of 10.4 percent year over year. Segment EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 20.7 percent, down from 23.3 percent in fourth-quarter 2018, due in part to declines in high margin wholesale revenue. For the full year, segment EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 25.0 percent in 2019, compared with 26.7 percent in 2018. On a year over year basis, headwinds from the deferral of commission expense and the lease accounting standard accounted for approximately 50 basis points for the quarter.

Media results

  • Total Verizon Media revenues in fourth-quarter 2019 were $2.1 billion, nearly flat year over year. This is a meaningful improvement from the decline reported at the beginning of the year. Gains in native advertising and the demand-side platform continue to be offset by declines in legacy desktop search revenue streams.

Outlook and guidance

For 2020, Verizon expects the following:

  • Adjusted EPS growth (non-GAAP) of 2 to 4 percent.

  • Low-to-mid single-digit percentage growth in consolidated revenues compared to full-year 2019.

  • Capital spending to be in the range of $17 billion to $18 billion, including the expansion of 5G in new and existing markets, the densification of 4G, and the continuation of the fiber build-out.   

  • Adjusted effective income tax rate (non-GAAP) in the range of 23 percent to 25 percent.

NOTE: See the accompanying schedules and www.verizon.com/about/investors for reconciliations to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) for non-GAAP financial measures cited in this document.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Forward-looking statements
In this communication we have made forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include the information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations. Forward-looking statements also include those preceded or followed by the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “hopes” or similar expressions. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The following important factors, along with those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), could affect future results and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements: adverse conditions in the U.S. and international economies; the effects of competition in the markets in which we operate; material changes in technology or technology substitution; disruption of our key suppliers’ provisioning of products or services; changes in the regulatory environment in which we operate, including any increase in restrictions on our ability to operate our networks; breaches of network or information technology security, natural disasters, terrorist attacks or acts of war or significant litigation and any resulting financial impact not covered by insurance; our high level of indebtedness; an adverse change in the ratings afforded our debt securities by nationally accredited ratings organizations or adverse conditions in the credit markets affecting the cost, including interest rates, and/or availability of further financing; material adverse changes in labor matters, including labor negotiations, and any resulting financial and/or operational impact; significant increases in benefit plan costs or lower investment returns on plan assets; changes in tax laws or treaties, or in their interpretation; changes in accounting assumptions that regulatory agencies, including the SEC, may require or that result from changes in the accounting rules or their application, which could result in an impact on earnings; the inability to implement our business strategies; and the inability to realize the expected benefits of strategic transactions.

Media contacts:
Kim Ancin
908.559.3227
kimberly.ancin@verizon.com
 
Eric Wilkens
908.559.3063
eric.wilkens@verizon.com



Verizon Communications Inc.                        
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income  
       
                         
              (dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
    3 Mos. Ended   3 Mos. Ended       12 Mos. Ended   12 Mos. Ended    
Unaudited   12/31/19   12/31/18   % Change   12/31/19   12/31/18   % Change
                         
Operating Revenues                        
Service revenues and other   $ 28,004     $ 27,460     2.0   $ 110,305     $ 108,605     1.6
Wireless equipment revenues     6,771       6,821     (0.7)     21,563       22,258     (3.1)
Total Operating Revenues     34,775       34,281     1.4     131,868       130,863     0.8
                         
Operating Expenses                        
Cost of services     8,376       8,163     2.6     31,772       32,185     (1.3)
Cost of wireless equipment     7,255       7,128     1.8     22,954       23,323     (1.6)
Selling, general and administrative expense     8,214       9,410     (12.7)     29,896       31,083     (3.8)
Depreciation and amortization expense     4,105       4,352     (5.7)     16,682       17,403     (4.1)
Media goodwill impairment     186       4,591     (95.9)     186       4,591     (95.9)
Total Operating Expenses     28,136       33,644     (16.4)     101,490       108,585     (6.5)
                         
Operating Income     6,639       637     *     30,378       22,278     36.4
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated businesses     5       64     (92.2)     (15 )     (186 )   (91.9)
Other income (expense), net     (1,773 )     1,865     *     (2,900 )     2,364     *
Interest expense     (1,159 )     (1,199 )   (3.3)     (4,730 )     (4,833 )   (2.1)
Income Before (Provision) Benefit For Income Taxes     3,712       1,367     *     22,733       19,623     15.8
(Provision) benefit for income taxes     1,505       698     *     (2,945 )     (3,584 )   (17.8)
Net Income   $ 5,217     $ 2,065     *   $ 19,788     $ 16,039     23.4
                         
                         
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   $ 122     $ 126     (3.2)   $ 523     $ 511     2.3
Net income attributable to Verizon     5,095       1,939     *     19,265       15,528     24.1
Net Income   $ 5,217     $ 2,065     *   $ 19,788     $ 16,039     23.4
                         
                         
Basic Earnings Per Common Share                        
Net income attributable to Verizon   $ 1.23     $ 0.47     *   $ 4.66     $ 3.76     23.9
Weighted-average shares outstanding (in millions)     4,139       4,137           4,138       4,128      
                         
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share (1)                        
Net income attributable to Verizon   $ 1.23     $ 0.47     *   $ 4.65     $ 3.76     23.7
Weighted-average shares outstanding (in millions)     4,141       4,141           4,140       4,132      
                         
Footnotes:                        
(1) Diluted Earnings per Common Share includes the dilutive effect of shares issuable under our stock-based compensation plans, which represents the only potential dilution.
* Not meaningful                        
                         
         
                         



Verizon Communications Inc.      
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets      
               
               
            (dollars in millions)  
Unaudited 12/31/19   12/31/18   $ Change  
               
Assets              
Current assets              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 2,594     $ 2,745     $ (151 )  
Accounts receivable, net     25,429       25,102       327    
Inventories     1,422       1,336       86    
Prepaid expenses and other     8,028       5,453       2,575    
Total current assets     37,473       34,636       2,837    
               
Property, plant and equipment     265,734       252,835       12,899    
Less accumulated depreciation     173,819       163,549       10,270    
Property, plant and equipment, net     91,915       89,286       2,629    
Investments in unconsolidated businesses     558       671       (113 )  
Wireless licenses     95,059       94,130       929    
Goodwill     24,389       24,614       (225 )  
Other intangible assets, net     9,498       9,775       (277 )  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     22,694             22,694    
Other assets     10,141       11,717       (1,576 )  
Total assets   $ 291,727     $ 264,829     $ 26,898    
               
Liabilities and Equity              
Current liabilities              
Debt maturing within one year   $ 10,777     $ 7,190     $ 3,587    
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     21,806       22,501       (695 )  
Current operating lease liabilities     3,261             3,261    
Other current liabilities     9,024       8,239       785    
Total current liabilities     44,868       37,930       6,938    
               
Long-term debt     100,712       105,873       (5,161 )  
Employee benefit obligations     17,952       18,599       (647 )  
Deferred income taxes     34,703       33,795       908    
Non-current operating lease liabilities     18,393             18,393    
Other liabilities     12,264       13,922       (1,658 )  
Total long-term liabilities     184,024       172,189       11,835    
               
Equity              
Common stock     429       429          
Additional paid in capital     13,419       13,437       (18 )  
Retained earnings     53,147       43,542       9,605    
Accumulated other comprehensive income     998       2,370       (1,372 )  
Common stock in treasury, at cost     (6,820 )     (6,986 )     166    
Deferred compensation – employee stock ownership plans and other     222       353       (131 )  
Noncontrolling interests     1,440       1,565       (125 )  
Total equity     62,835       54,710       8,125    
Total liabilities and equity   $ 291,727     $ 264,829     $ 26,898    
               
               
Consolidated - Selected Financial and Operating Statistics  
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)      
               
Unaudited 12/31/19   12/31/18      
               
Total debt   $ 111,489     $ 113,063        
Net debt   $ 108,895     $ 110,318        
Net unsecured debt   $ 96,526     $ 100,242        
Net debt / Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(1)   2.3x   2.3x      
Net unsecured debt / Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(1)   2.0x   2.1x      
Common shares outstanding end of period (in millions)     4,136       4,132        
Total employees (‘000)     135.0       144.5        
Quarterly cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.6150     $ 0.6025        
               
Footnotes:              
(1) Consolidated adjusted EBITDA excludes the effects of non-operational items and special items.      
               



Verizon Communications Inc.          
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows  
             
             
        (dollars in millions)
    12 Mos. Ended   12 Mos. Ended    
Unaudited 12/31/19   12/31/18   $ Change
             
Cash Flows from Operating Activities            
Net Income   $ 19,788     $ 16,039     $ 3,749  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization expense     16,682       17,403       (721 )
Employee retirement benefits     (284 )     (2,657 )     2,373  
Deferred income taxes     1,232       389       843  
Provision for uncollectible accounts     1,588       980       608  
Equity in losses of unconsolidated businesses, net of dividends received     74       231       (157 )
Net loss on sale of divested businesses     94             94  
Media goodwill impairment     186       4,591       (4,405 )
Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisition/disposition of businesses     (6,713 )     (1,177 )     (5,536 )
Discretionary employee benefits contributions     (300 )     (1,679 )     1,379  
Other, net     3,399       219       3,180  
Net cash provided by operating activities     35,746       34,339       1,407  
             
Cash Flows from Investing Activities            
Capital expenditures (including capitalized software)     (17,939 )     (16,658 )     (1,281 )
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired     (29 )     (230 )     201  
Acquisitions of wireless licenses     (898 )     (1,429 )     531  
Proceeds from dispositions of businesses     28             28  
Other, net     1,257       383       874  
Net cash used in investing activities     (17,581 )     (17,934 )     353  
             
Cash Flows from Financing Activities            
Proceeds from long-term borrowings     10,079       5,967       4,112  
Proceeds from asset-backed long-term borrowings     8,576       4,810       3,766  
Repayments of long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations     (17,584 )     (10,923 )     (6,661 )
Repayments of asset-backed long-term borrowings     (6,302 )     (3,635 )     (2,667 )
Dividends paid     (10,016 )     (9,772 )     (244 )
Other, net     (2,917 )     (1,824 )     (1,093 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (18,164 )     (15,377 )     (2,787 )
             
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     1       1,028       (1,027 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period     3,916       2,888       1,028  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period   $ 3,917     $ 3,916     $ 1  
             



Verizon Communications Inc.                      
Consumer - Selected Financial Results
                         
                         
                         
              (dollars in millions)
                         
    3 Mos. Ended   3 Mos. Ended       12 Mos. Ended   12 Mos. Ended    
Unaudited 12/31/19   12/31/18   % Change   12/31/19   12/31/18   % Change
                         
Operating Revenues                        
Service   $ 16,341     $ 16,157     1.1   $ 65,383     $ 64,223     1.8
Wireless equipment     5,722       5,846     (2.1)     18,048       18,875     (4.4)
Other     2,144       1,730     23.9     7,625       6,664     14.4
Total Operating Revenues     24,207       23,733     2.0     91,056       89,762     1.4
                         
Operating Expenses                        
Cost of services     4,123       3,870     6.5     15,884       15,335     3.6
Cost of wireless equipment     5,877       5,815     1.1     18,219       18,763     (2.9)
Selling, general and administrative expense     4,549       4,275     6.4     16,639       15,701     6.0
Depreciation and amortization expense     2,772       2,970     (6.7)     11,353       11,952     (5.0)
Total Operating Expenses     17,321       16,930     2.3     62,095       61,751     0.6
                         
Operating Income   $ 6,886     $ 6,803     1.2   $ 28,961     $ 28,011     3.4
Operating Income Margin     28.4 %     28.7 %         31.8 %     31.2 %    
                         
Segment EBITDA   $ 9,658     $ 9,773     (1.2)   $ 40,314     $ 39,963     0.9
Segment EBITDA Margin     39.9 %     41.2 %         44.3 %     44.5 %    
                         
                         
Footnotes:                      
The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items, as the Company’s chief operating decision maker excludes these items in assessing segment performance.
                       
Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.    
                         



Verizon Communications Inc.                      
Consumer - Selected Operating Statistics
                         
                         
                       
                         
Unaudited             12/31/19   12/31/18   % Change
                         
Connections (‘000):                        
Wireless retail postpaid connections                 90,481       89,861     0.7
Wireless retail prepaid connections                 4,063       4,646     (12.5)
Total wireless retail connections                 94,544       94,507    
                         
Fios video connections                 4,152       4,377     (5.1)
Fios Internet connections                 5,902       5,760     2.5
Fios digital voice residence connections                 3,620       3,803     (4.8)
Fios digital connections                 13,674       13,940     (1.9)
Broadband connections                 6,467       6,460     0.1
Voice connections                 5,754       6,332     (9.1)
                         
                         
    3 Mos. Ended   3 Mos. Ended       12 Mos. Ended   12 Mos. Ended    
Unaudited 12/31/19   12/31/18   % Change   12/31/19   12/31/18   % Change
                         
Gross Additions (‘000):                        
Wireless retail postpaid     3,794       3,643     4.1     12,253       11,744     4.3
                         
Net Additions Detail (‘000):                        
Wireless retail postpaid (1)     852       886     (3.8)     970       1,129     (14.1)
Wireless retail prepaid (1)     (121 )     (90 )   (34.4)     (591 )     (757 )   21.9
Total wireless retail (1)     731       796     (8.2)     379       372     1.9
                         
Wireless retail postpaid phones (1)     588       522     12.6     737       498     48.0
                         
Fios video     (51 )     (46 )   (10.9)     (225 )     (171 )   (31.6)
Fios Internet     35       49     (28.6)     141       195     (27.7)
Fios digital voice residence     (52 )     (30 )   (73.3)     (182 )     (102 )   (78.4)
Fios digital     (68 )     (27 )   *     (266 )     (78 )   *
Broadband     (2 )     8     *     7       19     (63.2)
Voice     (150 )     (148 )   (1.4)     (578 )     (596 )   3.0
                         
Churn Rate:                        
Wireless retail postpaid     1.09 %     1.03 %         1.05 %     1.00 %    
Wireless retail postpaid phones     0.83 %     0.77 %         0.79 %     0.76 %    
Wireless retail     1.30 %     1.24 %         1.28 %     1.25 %    
                         
Revenue Statistics (in millions):                        
Wireless service revenue   $ 13,445     $ 13,199     1.9   $ 53,791     $ 52,459     2.5
Fios revenues   $ 2,828     $ 2,820     0.3   $ 11,175     $ 11,056     1.1
                         
Other Wireless Statistics:                        
Wireless retail postpaid ARPA (2)   $ 118.03     $ 115.87     1.9   $ 118.13     $ 115.48     2.3
Wireless retail postpaid upgrade rate     6.3 %     6.6 %                
Wireless retail postpaid accounts (‘000) (3)                 33,875       34,086     (0.6)
Wireless retail postpaid connections per account (3)                 2.67       2.64     1.1
Total wireless Internet postpaid base (3)                 16.2 %     16.1 %    
                         
                         
                         
Footnotes:                      
(1) Connection net additions include certain adjustments.                        
(2) Wireless retail postpaid ARPA - average service revenue per account from retail postpaid accounts.            
(3) Statistics presented as of end of period.                        
                         
Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.
                         
* Not meaningful                        
                         



Verizon Communications Inc.                      
Business - Selected Financial Results    
                         
                         
                         
                  (dollars in millions)
                         
    3 Mos. Ended   3 Mos. Ended       12 Mos. Ended   12 Mos. Ended    
Unaudited 12/31/19   12/31/18   % Change   12/31/19   12/31/18   % Change
                         
Operating Revenues                        
Global Enterprise   $ 2,740     $ 2,785     (1.6)   $ 10,818     $ 11,201     (3.4)
Small and Medium Business     3,072       2,847     7.9     11,464       10,752     6.6
Public Sector and Other     1,487       1,511     (1.6)     5,922       5,833     1.5
Wholesale     772       864     (10.6)     3,239       3,748     (13.6)
Total Operating Revenues     8,071       8,007     0.8     31,443       31,534     (0.3)
                         
Operating Expenses                        
Cost of services     2,817       2,832     (0.5)     10,655       10,859     (1.9)
Cost of wireless equipment     1,377       1,313     4.9     4,733       4,560     3.8
Selling, general and administrative expense     2,204       1,995     10.5     8,188       7,689     6.5
Depreciation and amortization expense     1,007       1,068     (5.7)     4,105       4,258     (3.6)
Total Operating Expenses     7,405       7,208     2.7     27,681       27,366     1.2
                         
Operating Income   $ 666     $ 799     (16.6)   $ 3,762     $ 4,168     (9.7)
Operating Income Margin     8.3 %     10.0 %         12.0 %     13.2 %    
                         
Segment EBITDA   $ 1,673     $ 1,867     (10.4)   $ 7,867     $ 8,426     (6.6)
Segment EBITDA Margin     20.7 %     23.3 %         25.0 %     26.7 %    
                         
                         
Footnotes:                      
The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items, as the Company’s chief operating decision maker excludes these items in assessing segment performance.
                         
Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.
                         



Verizon Communications Inc.                      
Business - Selected Operating Statistics
                         
                         
                         
                         
Unaudited             12/31/19   12/31/18   % Change
                         
Connections (‘000):                        
Wireless retail postpaid connections                 25,217       23,492     7.3
                         
Fios video connections                 77       74     4.1
Fios Internet connections                 326       307     6.2
Fios digital connections                 403       381     5.8
Broadband connections                 489       501     (2.4)
Voice connections                 4,959       5,400     (8.2)
                         
                         
                         
                         
                         
    3 Mos. Ended   3 Mos. Ended       12 Mos. Ended   12 Mos. Ended    
Unaudited   12/31/19   12/31/18   % Change   12/31/19   12/31/18   % Change
                         
Gross Additions ('000):                        
Wireless retail postpaid     1,353       1,211     11.7     4,997       4,616     8.3
                         
Net Add Detail (‘000):                        
Wireless retail postpaid (1)     396       334     18.6     1,391       1,397     (0.4)
Wireless retail postpaid phones (1)     202       131     54.2     698       625     11.7
                         
Fios video               *     3       3    
Fios Internet     4       5     (20.0)     20       22     (9.1)
Fios digital     4       5     (20.0)     23       25     (8.0)
Broadband     (3 )     (5 )   40.0     (12 )     (17 )   29.4
Voice     (99 )     (129 )   23.3     (440 )     (493 )   10.8
                         
Churn Rate:                        
Wireless retail postpaid     1.28 %     1.26 %         1.24 %     1.19 %    
Wireless retail postpaid phones     1.00 %     1.07 %         0.99 %     0.98 %    
                         
Revenue Statistics (in millions):                        
Wireless service revenue   $ 2,869     $ 2,681     7.0   $ 11,188     $ 10,484     6.7
Fios revenues   $ 242     $ 226     7.1   $ 967     $ 883     9.5
                         
Other Operating Statistics:                        
Wireless retail postpaid upgrade rate     5.0 %     5.3 %                
Total wireless Internet postpaid base (2)                 33.6 %     33.4 %    
                         
                         
Footnotes:                      
(1) Connection net additions include certain adjustments.                    
(2) Statistics presented as of end of period.                        
                         
Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.                
                         
* Not meaningful                        
                         



Verizon Communications Inc.                      
Supplemental Information - Wireless Historical Financial Results    
                         
The following supplemental schedule contains historical Wireless segment results and is provided to help investors understand trends in our new segment results.
 
(dollars in millions)
Unaudited   3 Mos. Ended
12/31/19		   3 Mos. Ended
12/31/18		   % Change   12 Mos.
Ended 12/31/19		   12 Mos.
Ended 12/31/18		   % Change
                         
Operating Revenues                        
Service   $ 16,330     $ 15,898     2.7   $ 65,044     $ 63,020     3.2
Equipment     6,771       6,821     (0.7)     21,563       22,258     (3.1)
Other     2,171       1,693     28.2     7,616       6,456     18.0
Total Operating Revenues     25,272       24,412     3.5     94,223       91,734     2.7
                         
Operating Expenses                        
Cost of services     2,668       2,351     13.5     10,129       9,251     9.5
Cost of equipment     7,255       7,128     1.8     22,954       23,323     (1.6)
Selling, general and administrative expense     4,984       4,552     9.5     18,045       16,604     8.7
Depreciation and amortization expense     2,226       2,395     (7.1)     9,066       9,736     (6.9)
Total Operating Expenses     17,133       16,426     4.3     60,194       58,914     2.2
                         
Operating Income   $ 8,139     $ 7,986     1.9   $ 34,029     $ 32,820     3.7
Operating Income Margin     32.2 %     32.7 %         36.1 %     35.8 %    
                         
Segment EBITDA   $ 10,365     $ 10,381     (0.2)   $ 43,095     $ 42,556     1.3
Segment EBITDA Margin     41.0 %     42.5 %         45.7 %     46.4 %    
                         
Footnotes:                        
The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items.
                         
Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.            
                         



Verizon Communications Inc.                      
Supplemental Information - Wireless Historical Operating Statistics
                         
The following supplemental schedule contains historical Wireless segment results and is provided to help investors understand trends in our new segment results.
                         
 
Unaudited   12/31/19   12/31/18   % Change
                         
Connections (‘000)                        
Retail postpaid                 115,698       113,353     2.1
Retail prepaid                 4,063       4,646     (12.5)
Total retail                 119,761       117,999     1.5
                         
                         
Unaudited   3 Mos. Ended
12/31/19		   3 Mos. Ended
12/31/18		   % Change   12 Mos. Ended
12/31/19		   12 Mos. Ended
12/31/18		   % Change
                         
Net Add Detail (‘000) (1)                        
Retail postpaid     1,248       1,220     2.3     2,361       2,526     (6.5)
Retail prepaid     (121 )     (90 )   (34.4)     (591 )     (757 )   21.9
Total retail     1,127       1,130     (0.3)     1,770       1,769     0.1
                         
Account Statistics                        
Retail postpaid accounts (‘000) (2)                 35,401       35,427     (0.1)
Retail postpaid connections per account (2)                 3.27       3.20     2.2
Retail postpaid ARPA (3)   $ 138.07     $ 135.11     2.2   $ 137.89     $ 134.49     2.5
                         
Churn Detail                        
Retail postpaid     1.13 %     1.08 %         1.09 %     1.03 %    
Retail     1.29 %     1.24 %         1.27 %     1.23 %    
                         
Retail Postpaid Connection Statistics (2)                        
Total smartphone postpaid phone base                 94.0 %     92.2 %    
Total Internet postpaid base                 20.0 %     19.7 %    
                         
Footnotes:                        
(1) Connection net additions include certain adjustments.                        
(2) Statistics presented as of end of period.                        
(3) Wireless retail postpaid ARPA - average service revenue per account from retail postpaid accounts.            
                         
Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.                  
                         



Verizon Communications Inc.                      
Supplemental Information - Wireline Historical Financial Results
                         
The following supplemental schedule contains historical Wireline segment results and is provided to help investors understand trends in our new segment results.
(dollars in millions)
Unaudited   3 Mos. Ended
12/31/19		   3 Mos. Ended
12/31/18		   % Change   12 Mos. Ended
12/31/19		   12 Mos. Ended
12/31/18		   % Change
                         
Operating Revenues                        
Consumer Markets   $ 3,121     $ 3,169     (1.5)   $ 12,518     $ 12,589     (0.6)
Enterprise Solutions     2,102       2,217     (5.2)     8,411       8,840     (4.9)
Partner Solutions     1,015       1,098     (7.6)     4,177       4,692     (11.0)
Business Markets     784       836     (6.2)     3,227       3,397     (5.0)
Other     51       53     (3.8)     224       242     (7.4)
Total Operating Revenues     7,073       7,373     (4.1)     28,557       29,760     (4.0)
                         
Operating Expenses                        
Cost of services     4,493       4,478     0.3     17,194       17,701     (2.9)
Selling, general and administrative expense     1,736       1,597     8.7     6,437       6,151     4.6
Depreciation and amortization expense     1,469       1,571     (6.5)     6,075       6,181     (1.7)
Total Operating Expenses     7,698       7,646     0.7     29,706       30,033     (1.1)
                         
Operating Loss   $ (625 )   $ (273 )   *   $ (1,149 )   $ (273 )   *
Operating Loss Margin     (8.8 )%     (3.7 )%         (4.0 )%     (0.9 )%    
                         
Segment EBITDA   $ 844     $ 1,298     (35.0)   $ 4,926     $ 5,908     (16.6)
Segment EBITDA Margin     11.9 %     17.6 %         17.2 %     19.9 %    
                         
Footnotes:                        
                         
The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items.        
                         
Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.        
                         
* Not meaningful                        
                         



Verizon Communications Inc.                      
Supplemental Information - Wireline Historical Operating Statistics        
                         
The following supplemental schedule contains historical Wireline segment results and is provided to help investors understand trends in our new segment results.
Unaudited               12/31/19   12/31/18   % Change
                         
Connections (‘000)                        
Fios video connections                 4,229       4,451     (5.0)
Fios Internet connections                 6,228       6,067     2.7
Fios digital voice residence connections                 3,620       3,803     (4.8)
Fios digital connections                 14,077       14,321     (1.7)
Broadband connections                 6,956       6,961     (0.1)
Voice connections                 10,713       11,732     (8.7)
                         
                         
Unaudited   3 Mos. Ended
12/31/19		   3 Mos. Ended
12/31/18		   % Change   12 Mos. Ended
12/31/19		   12 Mos. Ended
12/31/18		   % Change
                         
Net Add Detail (‘000)                        
Fios video connections     (51 )     (46 )   (10.9)     (222 )     (168 )   (32.1)
Fios Internet connections     39       54     (27.8)     161       217     (25.8)
Fios digital voice residence connections     (52 )     (30 )   (73.3)     (182 )     (102 )   (78.4)
Fios digital connections     (64 )     (22 )   *     (243 )     (53 )   *
Broadband connections     (5 )     3     *     (5 )     2     *
Voice connections     (249 )     (277 )   10.1     (1,019 )     (1,089 )   6.4
                         
Revenue Statistics                        
Fios revenues (in millions)   $ 3,070     $ 3,046     0.8   $ 12,192     $ 11,939     2.1
                         
Footnotes:                        
Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.        
                         
* Not meaningful                        
                         



Verizon Communications Inc.                                  
Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Consolidated Verizon      
                                   
Consolidated EBITDA, Consolidated EBITDA Margin, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin      
                                   
                            (dollars in millions)  
Unaudited   3 Mos. Ended 12/31/2019   3 Mos. Ended 9/30/2019   3 Mos. Ended 6/30/2019   3 Mos. Ended 3/31/2019   3 Mos. Ended 12/31/2018   3 Mos. Ended 9/30/2018   3 Mos. Ended 6/30/2018   3 Mos. Ended 3/31/2018  
                                   
Consolidated Net Income   $ 5,217     $ 5,337     $ 4,074   $ 5,160     $ 2,065     $ 5,062     $ 4,246     $ 4,666  
  Add/(subtract):                                  
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     (1,505 )     1,586       1,236     1,628       (698 )     1,613       1,281       1,388  
Interest expense     1,159       1,146       1,215     1,210       1,199       1,211       1,222       1,201  
Depreciation and amortization expense     4,105       4,114       4,232     4,231       4,352       4,377       4,350       4,324  
Consolidated EBITDA   $ 8,976     $ 12,183     $ 10,757   $ 12,229     $ 6,918     $ 12,263     $ 11,099     $ 11,579  
                                   
  Add/(subtract):                                  
Other (income) expense, net*   $ 1,773     $ 110     $ 1,312   $ (295 )   $ (1,865 )   $ (214 )   $ (360 )   $ 75  
Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated businesses†     (5 )     1       13     6       (64 )     3       228       19  
Impairment charges     186                       4,591                    
Severance charges     204                       1,818             339        
Product realignment charges‡                                       450        
Acquisition and integration related charges‡                           187       130       109       105  
Net gain from dispositions of assets and businesses           (261 )                                  
      2,158       (150 )     1,325     (289 )     4,667       (81 )     766       199  
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA   $ 11,134     $ 12,033     $ 12,082   $ 11,940     $ 11,585     $ 12,182     $ 11,865     $ 11,778  
Consolidated Operating Revenues   $ 34,775                 $ 34,281                
Operating Income   $ 6,639                 $ 637                
Operating Income Margin     19.1 %                 1.9 %              
Consolidated EBITDA Margin     25.8 %                 20.2 %              
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin     32.0 %                              
                                   
                                   
* Includes Pension and benefits mark-to-market adjustments and Early debt redemption costs, where applicable.      
† Includes Product realignment charges and impairment charges, where applicable.                                  
‡ Excludes depreciation and amortization expense, where applicable.                                  
                                   



Verizon Communications Inc.                            
Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Consolidated Verizon                    
                             
Net Debt and Net Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio                      
                        (dollars in millions)
Unaudited                       12/31/19   12/31/18
                             
Debt maturing within one year                       $   10,777   $   7,190
Long-term debt                         100,712     105,873
Total Debt                         111,489     113,063
Less Cash and cash equivalents                         2,594     2,745
Net Debt                       $   108,895   $   110,318
Net Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio                       2.3x   2.3x
                             
                             
                             
Net Unsecured Debt and Net Unsecured Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio                      
                        (dollars in millions)
Unaudited                       12/31/19   12/31/18
                             
                             
Total Debt                       $   111,489   $   113,063
Less Secured debt                         12,369     10,076
Unsecured debt                         99,120     102,987
Less Cash and cash equivalents                         2,594     2,745
Net Unsecured Debt                       $   96,526   $   100,242
Net Unsecured Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio                     2.0x   2.1x
                             
                             
                             
Adjusted Earnings per Common Share (Adjusted EPS)(1)                        
            (dollars in millions, except per share amounts)  
Unaudited       3 Mos. Ended 12/31/19         3 Mos. Ended 12/31/18
  Pre-tax Tax   After-Tax       Pre-tax Tax     After-Tax    
EPS           $   1.23               $   0.47
Severance, pension and benefits charges $   135 $   (27)   $   108     0.03   $   165 $   (57)     $   108     0.03
Acquisition and integration related charges  —   —     —     —      189   (47)       142     0.03
Impairment charges   236   (22)     214     0.05     4,591   (64)       4,527     1.09
Historical Wireless legal entity restructuring  —   —     —     —     —    (2,065)       (2,065)     (0.50)
Disposition of preferred stock  —    (2,247)     (2,247)     (0.54)    —   —       —     — 
Early debt redemption costs   2,060   (540)     1,520     0.37    —   —       —     — 
  $   2,431 $   (2,836)   $   (405)   $   (0.10)   $   4,945 $   (2,233)     $   2,712   $   0.65
Adjusted EPS           $   1.13               $   1.12
                             
                             
                             
            (dollars in millions, except per share amounts)  
Unaudited       12 Mos. Ended 12/31/19         12 Mos. Ended 12/31/18
  Pre-tax Tax   After-Tax       Pre-tax Tax     After-Tax    
EPS           $   4.65               $   3.76
Severance, pension and benefits charges $   330 $   (78)   $   252     0.06   $   50 $   (27)     $   23     0.01
Early debt redemption costs   3,604   (944)     2,660     0.64     725   (189)       536     0.13
Product realignment charges  —   —     —     —      658   (149)       509     0.12
Acquisition and integration related charges  —   —     —     —      553   (134)       419     0.10
Impairment charges   236   (22)     214     0.05     4,591   (64)       4,527     1.10
Historical Wireless legal entity restructuring  —   —     —     —     —    (2,065)       (2,065)     (0.50)
Disposition of preferred stock  —    (2,247)     (2,247)     (0.54)    —   —       —     — 
Net gain from dispositions of assets and businesses   (261)   37     (224)     (0.05)    —   —       —     — 
  $   3,909 $   3,254   $   655   $   0.16   $   6,577 $   (2,628)     $   3,949   $   0.96
Adjusted EPS           $   4.81               $   4.71
                             
(1)  Adjusted EPS may not add due to rounding.                            
                             
                             
                             
Free Cash Flow                        
                        (dollars in millions)
Unaudited                       12/31/19   12/31/18
                             
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities                       $   35,746   $   34,339
Capital expenditures (including capitalized software)                         (17,939)     (16,658)
Free Cash Flow                       $   17,807   $   17,681
Year over year change %                       0.7%    



         
Verizon Communications Inc.        
Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Segments      
         
Segment EBITDA and Segment EBITDA Margin
         
Consumer   (dollars in millions)
         
Unaudited   3 Mos. Ended
12/31/19		   3 Mos. Ended
12/31/18
         
Operating Income   $ 6,886     $ 6,803  
Add Depreciation and amortization expense     2,772       2,970  
Segment EBITDA   $ 9,658     $ 9,773  
Year over year change     (1.2 )%    
         
Total operating revenues   $ 24,207     $ 23,733  
Operating Income Margin     28.4 %     28.7 %
Segment EBITDA Margin     39.9 %     41.2 %
         
         
         
    (dollars in millions)
         
Unaudited   12 Mos. Ended
12/31/19		   12 Mos. Ended
12/31/18
         
Operating Income   $ 28,961     $ 28,011  
Add Depreciation and amortization expense     11,353       11,952  
Segment EBITDA   $ 40,314     $ 39,963  
         
         
Total operating revenues   $ 91,056     $ 89,762  
Operating Income Margin     31.8 %     31.2 %
Segment EBITDA Margin     44.3 %     44.5 %
         
         
         
Business   (dollars in millions)
         
Unaudited   3 Mos. Ended
12/31/19		   3 Mos. Ended
12/31/18
         
Operating Income   $ 666     $ 799  
Add Depreciation and amortization expense     1,007       1,068  
Segment EBITDA   $ 1,673     $ 1,867  
Year over Year Change     (10.4 )%    
         
Total operating revenues   $ 8,071     $ 8,007  
Operating Income Margin     8.3 %     10.0 %
Segment EBITDA Margin     20.7 %     23.3 %
         
         
         
    (dollars in millions)
         
Unaudited   12 Mos. Ended
12/31/19		   12 Mos. Ended
12/31/18
         
Operating Income   $ 3,762     $ 4,168  
Add Depreciation and amortization expense     4,105       4,258  
Segment EBITDA   $ 7,867     $ 8,426  
         
         
Total operating revenues   $ 31,443     $ 31,534  
Operating Income Margin     12.0 %     13.2 %
Segment EBITDA Margin     25.0 %     26.7 %
         



Verizon Communications Inc. 
Supplemental Information - VZ 2.0 to Historical Financial Results Reconciliation(1)
                                 
The following tables present a reconciliation of financial results for our current reportable segments, Consumer and Business, to our historical reportable segments, Wireless and Wireline.
                                 
  3 Mos. Ended 12/31/19  
    (dollars in millions)
  VZ 2.0 Historical
  Consumer Business Total Reportable Segments Adjustments(2) Adjusted Total Reportable Segments Wireless Wireline Historical Total Reportable Segments
Unaudited Service Equipment Other Total Wireless Consumer Markets Enterprise Solutions Partner Solutions Business Markets Other Total Wireline
External Operating Revenues                                
Total Operating Revenues $ 24,207 $ 8,071 $ 32,278 $ 67 $ 32,345 $ 16,330 $ 6,771 $ 2,171 $ 25,272 $ 3,121 $ 2,102 $ 1,015 $ 784 $ 51 $ 7,073 $ 32,345
                                 
Operating Expenses                                
  Cost of services 4,123 2,817 6,940 221 7,161       2,668           4,493 7,161
  Cost of wireless equipment 5,877 1,377 7,254 1 7,255       7,255           7,255
  Selling, general and administrative expense 4,549 2,204 6,753 (33) 6,720       4,984           1,736 6,720
  Depreciation and amortization expense 2,772 1,007 3,779 (84) 3,695       2,226           1,469 3,695
Total Operating Expenses 17,321 7,405 24,726 105 24,831       17,133           7,698 24,831
Operating Income (Loss) $ 6,886 $ 666 $ 7,552 $ (38) $ 7,514       $ 8,139           $ (625) $ 7,514
  Add Depreciation and amortization expense 2,772 1,007 3,779 (84) 3,695       2,226           1,469 3,695
Segment EBITDA $ 9,658 $ 1,673 $ 11,331 $ (122) $ 11,209       $ 10,365           $ 844 $ 11,209
Operating Income (Loss) Margin 28.4 % 8.3 %             32.2 %           (8.8)%  
Segment EBITDA Margin 39.9 % 20.7 %             41.0 %           11.9 %  
                                 
Footnotes:                                
(1) Information presented for VZ 2.0 and historical financial results includes intersegment transactions.
(2) Adjustments represent intersegment transactions that have been eliminated under the new structure net of the impact of VZ Connect and other early-stage development businesses previously included in Corporate.
                                 
  3 Mos. Ended 12/31/18  
    (dollars in millions)
  VZ 2.0 Historical
  Consumer Business Total Reportable Segments Adjustments(2) Adjusted Total Reportable Segments Wireless Wireline Historical Total Reportable Segments
Unaudited Service Equipment Other Total Wireless Consumer Markets Enterprise Solutions Partner Solutions Business Markets Other Total Wireline
External Operating Revenues                                
Total Operating Revenues $ 23,733 $ 8,007 $ 31,740 $ 45 $ 31,785 $ 15,898 $ 6,821 $ 1,693 $ 24,412 $ 3,169 $ 2,217 $ 1,098 $ 836 $ 53 $ 7,373 $ 31,785
                                 
Operating Expenses                                
  Cost of services 3,870 2,832 6,702 127 6,829       2,351           4,478 6,829
  Cost of wireless equipment 5,815 1,313 7,128 7,128       7,128           7,128
  Selling, general and administrative expense 4,275 1,995 6,270 (121) 6,149       4,552           1,597 6,149
  Depreciation and amortization expense 2,970 1,068 4,038 (72) 3,966       2,395           1,571 3,966
Total Operating Expenses 16,930 7,208 24,138 (66) 24,072       16,426           7,646 24,072
Operating Income (Loss) $ 6,803 $ 799 $ 7,602 $ 111 $ 7,713       $ 7,986           $ (273) $ 7,713
  Add Depreciation and amortization expense 2,970 1,068 4,038 (72) 3,966       2,395           1,571 3,966
Segment EBITDA $ 9,773 $ 1,867 $ 11,640 $ 39 $ 11,679       $ 10,381           $ 1,298 $ 11,679
Operating Income (Loss) Margin 28.7 % 10.0 %             32.7 %           (3.7)%  
Segment EBITDA Margin 41.2 % 23.3 %             42.5 %           17.6 %  
                                 
Footnotes:                                
(1) Information presented for VZ 2.0 and historical financial results includes intersegment transactions.
(2) Adjustments represent intersegment transactions that have been eliminated under the new structure net of the impact of VZ Connect and other early-stage development businesses previously included in Corporate.
                                 
  12 Mos. Ended 12/31/19  
    (dollars in millions)
  VZ 2.0 Historical
  Consumer Business Total Reportable Segments Adjustments(2) Adjusted Total Reportable Segments Wireless Wireline Historical Total Reportable Segments
Unaudited Service Equipment Other Total Wireless Consumer Markets Enterprise Solutions Partner Solutions Business Markets Other Total Wireline
External Operating Revenues                                
Total Operating Revenues $ 91,056 $ 31,443 $ 122,499 $ 281 $ 122,780 $ 65,044 $ 21,563 $ 7,616 $ 94,223 $ 12,518 $ 8,411 $ 4,177 $ 3,227 $ 224 $ 28,557 $ 122,780
                                 
Operating Expenses                                
  Cost of services 15,884 10,655 26,539 784 27,323       10,129           17,194 27,323
  Cost of wireless equipment 18,219 4,733 22,952 2 22,954       22,954           22,954
  Selling, general and administrative expense 16,639 8,188 24,827 (345) 24,482       18,045           6,437 24,482
  Depreciation and amortization expense 11,353 4,105 15,458 (317) 15,141       9,066           6,075 15,141
Total Operating Expenses 62,095 27,681 89,776 124 89,900       60,194           29,706 89,900
Operating Income (Loss) $ 28,961 $ 3,762 $ 32,723 $ 157 $ 32,880       $ 34,029           $ (1,149) $ 32,880
  Add Depreciation and amortization expense 11,353 4,105 15,458 (317) 15,141       9,066           6,075 15,141
Segment EBITDA $ 40,314 $ 7,867 $ 48,181 $ (160) $ 48,021       $ 43,095           $ 4,926 $ 48,021
Operating Income (Loss) Margin 31.8 % 12.0 %             36.1 %           (4.0)%  
Segment EBITDA Margin 44.3 % 25.0 %             45.7 %           17.2 %  
                                 
Footnotes:                                
(1) Information presented for VZ 2.0 and historical financial results includes intersegment transactions.
(2) Adjustments represent intersegment transactions that have been eliminated under the new structure net of the impact of VZ Connect and other early-stage development businesses previously included in Corporate.
                                 
  12 Mos. Ended 12/31/18  
    (dollars in millions)
  VZ 2.0 Historical
  Consumer Business Total Reportable Segments Adjustments(2) Adjusted Total Reportable Segments Wireless Wireline Historical Total Reportable Segments
Unaudited Service Equipment Other Total Wireless Consumer Markets Enterprise Solutions Partner Solutions Business Markets Other Total Wireline
External Operating Revenues                                
Total Operating Revenues $ 89,762 $ 31,534 $ 121,296 $ 198 $ 121,494 $ 63,020 $ 22,258 $ 6,456 $ 91,734 $ 12,589 $ 8,840 $ 4,692 $ 3,397 $ 242 $ 29,760 $ 121,494
                                 
Operating Expenses                                
  Cost of services 15,335 10,859 26,194 758 26,952       9,251           17,701 26,952
  Cost of wireless equipment 18,763 4,560 23,323 23,323       23,323           23,323
  Selling, general and administrative expense 15,701 7,689 23,390 (635) 22,755       16,604           6,151 22,755
  Depreciation and amortization expense 11,952 4,258 16,210 (293) 15,917       9,736           6,181 15,917
Total Operating Expenses 61,751 27,366 89,117 (170) 88,947       58,914           30,033 88,947
Operating Income (Loss) $ 28,011 $ 4,168 $ 32,179 $ 368 $ 32,547       $ 32,820           $ (273) $ 32,547  
  Add Depreciation and amortization expense 11,952 4,258 16,210 (293) 15,917       9,736           6,181 15,917
Segment EBITDA $ 39,963 $ 8,426 $ 48,389 $ 75 $ 48,464       $ 42,556           $ 5,908 $ 48,464
Operating Income (Loss) Margin 31.2 % 13.2 %             35.8 %           (0.9)%    
Segment EBITDA Margin 44.5 % 26.7 %             46.4 %           19.9 %  
                                 
Footnotes:                                
(1) Information presented for VZ 2.0 and historical financial results includes intersegment transactions.
(2) Adjustments represent intersegment transactions that have been eliminated under the new structure net of the impact of VZ Connect and other early-stage development businesses previously included in Corporate.

