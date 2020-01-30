Verizon ends 2019 with highest 4Q wireless adds in six years, increased cash flow and revenue growth

/EIN News/ -- 4Q 2019 highlights

Consolidated:

$1.23 in earnings per share (EPS), compared with $0.47 in 4Q 2018; adjusted EPS (non-GAAP), excluding special items, of $1.13, compared with $1.12 in 4Q 2018.

Operating revenue growth of 1.4 percent from fourth-quarter 2018.

Consumer:

Total revenue of $24.2 billion, an increase of 2.0 percent year over year.

852,000 retail postpaid net additions, including 588,000 phone net additions, up 12.6 percent year over year, and 723,000 postpaid smartphone net additions.

Total retail postpaid churn of 1.09 percent, and retail postpaid phone churn of 0.83 percent.

35,000 Fios Internet net additions.

Business:

Total revenue of $8.1 billion, an increase of 0.8 percent year over year.

396,000 retail postpaid net additions, including 202,000 phone net additions.

Total retail postpaid churn of 1.28 percent, and retail postpaid phone churn of 1.00 percent.

Wireless (non-GAAP):

Total revenue growth of 3.5 percent year over year to $25.3 billion in fourth-quarter 2019, driven by a 2.7 percent increase in service revenue. For full-year 2019, Wireless service revenue grew 3.2 percent.

1.2 million retail postpaid net additions, including 790,000 phone net additions, the highest fourth-quarter phone net additions in six years; and 969,000 postpaid smartphone net additions, up 11.0 percent year over year.

1.4 million phone net additions in full-year 2019, compared to 1.1 million in full-year 2018.

Total retail postpaid churn of 1.13 percent, and retail postpaid phone churn of 0.86 percent.

Wireline (non-GAAP):

Total revenue of $7.1 billion, a decrease of 4.1 percent year over year.

39,000 Fios Internet net additions; Fios total revenue growth of 0.8 percent year over year.

2019 highlights



Consolidated:

Full year EPS of $4.65, compared with $3.76 in 2018; adjusted EPS (non-GAAP), excluding special items, of $4.81, compared with 2018 adjusted EPS of $4.71.

Full-year 2019 operating cash flow of $35.7 billion, an increase from $34.3 billion in 2018.

Free cash flow (non-GAAP) of $17.8 billion in full-year 2019, up 0.7 percent year over year.

Unsecured debt is lower by $3.9 billion from year-end 2018.

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) closed 2019 with strong fourth-quarter results highlighted by earnings growth and the most fourth-quarter phone net additions in six years.

"Verizon delivered strong operational performance in the fourth quarter, highlighted by continued wireless customer growth in both Consumer and Business," said Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. "In 2019, Verizon drove innovation in 5G, established a new operating structure and delivered solid financial results. We entered 2020 with great momentum as we expand our network leadership and remain focused on the customer to provide a best-in-class experience. Our 5G footprint continues to grow as we lead this era of transformational change by building these next-generation networks the right way."



For fourth-quarter 2019, Verizon reported EPS of $1.23, compared with $0.47 in fourth-quarter 2018. On an adjusted basis (non-GAAP), fourth-quarter 2019 EPS, excluding special items, was $1.13, compared with adjusted EPS of $1.12 in fourth-quarter 2018.



Fourth-quarter 2019 EPS included a net pre-tax loss from special items of about $2.4 billion, which consisted of an early debt extinguishment charge of $2.1 billion, an impairment charge of $236 million primarily related to the write-down of goodwill in the Media business, and a net charge related to severance and annual mark-to-market for pension and OPEB (other post-employment benefits) liabilities of $135 million. The company also recorded a $2.2 billion tax benefit related to the sale of preferred shares in a foreign affiliate. The cash impact related to the tax benefit of this sale will be realized in 2020.



In fourth-quarter 2019, Verizon's results included the effects of a reduction in benefits from the adoption of a revenue recognition standard, primarily due to the deferral of commission expense, and the adoption of a lease accounting standard. The combined net impact was a 4 cent headwind in fourth-quarter 2019, and 17 cents for full-year 2019, which is included in the year-over-year increase in adjusted EPS.



For full-year 2019, Verizon reported $4.65 in EPS, compared with $3.76 in full-year 2018. On an adjusted basis (non-GAAP), excluding special items, 2019 EPS was $4.81, compared with 2018 EPS of $4.71.

Consolidated results



Total consolidated operating revenues in fourth-quarter 2019 were $34.8 billion, up 1.4 percent from fourth-quarter 2018. This growth was primarily driven by higher wireless service revenue, highlighted by volumes and step-ups in access, partially offset by lower wireless equipment revenue and declines in revenue from wireline products and services, predominantly in the Business segment. Full-year 2019 consolidated operating revenues were $131.9 billion, up 0.8 percent year over year.



Cash flow from operations totaled $35.7 billion in 2019, an increase from $34.3 billion in 2018. This growth was the result of operational improvements in Verizon's businesses and lower discretionary employee benefit contributions, partially offset by higher cash tax payments and cash payments related to the Voluntary Separation Program.



Full-year 2019 capital expenditures were $17.9 billion. Capital expenditures continue to support the launch and build-out of Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, the growth in data and video traffic on the company's 4G LTE network, the deployment of significant fiber in markets nationwide and the upgrade to Verizon's Intelligent Edge Network architecture.



The company's unsecured debt decreased by $3.9 billion in 2019. The company remains focused on reducing its net unsecured debt portfolio into its targeted range of 1.75 to 2.0 times, while continuing to actively manage its near-term maturities, optimize its overall funding footprint and lower its cost of capital. With leverage nearing the high end of the targeted range, the company is adding share repurchases as a fourth priority to the capital allocation policy. Repurchases would begin after the company's other priorities have been met, including investment in the business, commitment to the dividend and strengthening of the balance sheet.



In 2018, Verizon announced a goal to achieve $10 billion in cumulative cash savings by 2021. This initiative has yielded $5.7 billion of cumulative cash savings since the program began and is on track to achieve its target. For full-year 2019, Verizon realized approximately $1.3 billion in expense savings from the Voluntary Separation Program.



Net income was $5.2 billion in fourth-quarter 2019. EBITDA (non-GAAP, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) totaled approximately $9.0 billion. Consolidated operating income margin was 19.1 percent in fourth-quarter 2019, compared with 1.9 percent in fourth-quarter 2018. Consolidated EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 25.8 percent in fourth-quarter 2019, compared with 20.2 percent in fourth-quarter 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) in fourth-quarter 2019 was 32.0 percent, and consolidated adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in fourth-quarter 2019 was $11.1 billion.

Consumer results

Total Verizon Consumer revenues were $24.2 billion, an increase of 2.0 percent year over year, driven by continued strong growth in wireless and Fios service offerings, offset by declines in wireless equipment revenue and copper-based wireline services. For full-year 2019, total Consumer revenues were $91.1 billion, an increase of 1.4 percent from full-year 2018.





Consumer reported 852,000 wireless retail postpaid net additions in fourth-quarter 2019. This consisted of 588,000 phone net additions, up 12.6 percent year over year, and 305,000 other connected device net additions, primarily wearables, partially offset by tablet net losses of 41,000. Postpaid smartphone net additions were 723,000.





Consumer wireless service revenues were $13.4 billion in fourth-quarter 2019, a 1.9 percent increase year over year, driven by customer step-ups to unlimited and higher-priced tiers and an increase in connections per account. Full-year 2019 wireless service revenues were $53.8 billion, a 2.5 percent increase year over year.





Total retail postpaid churn was 1.09 percent in fourth-quarter 2019, and retail postpaid phone churn was 0.83 percent.





Consumer reported 35,000 Fios Internet net additions and 51,000 Fios Video net losses in fourth-quarter 2019, reflecting the ongoing shift from traditional linear video to over-the-top offerings. Consumer Fios revenues remained relatively flat, primarily due to the demand for broadband offerings, offset by the impact of video subscriber losses.





In fourth-quarter 2019, segment operating income was $6.9 billion, an increase of 1.2 percent year over year, and segment operating income margin was 28.4 percent. Full-year 2019 segment operating income margin was 31.8 percent, compared with 31.2 percent in full-year 2018. Segment EBITDA (non-GAAP) totaled $9.7 billion in fourth-quarter 2019, a decrease of 1.2 percent year over year. Segment EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 39.9 percent in fourth-quarter 2019, down from 41.2 percent in fourth-quarter 2018. For the full year, segment EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 44.3 percent in 2019, compared with 44.5 percent in 2018. On a year over year basis, headwinds from the deferral of commission expense and the lease accounting standard accounted for approximately 80 basis points for the quarter.

Business results

Total Verizon Business revenues were $8.1 billion, up approximately 1.0 percent year over year. For full-year 2019, total Verizon Business revenues were $31.4 billion, a decrease of 0.3 percent from full-year 2018.





Business reported 396,000 wireless retail postpaid net additions in fourth-quarter 2019, an increase of 18.6 percent year over year. This consisted of 202,000 phone net additions, 132,000 tablet net additions and 62,000 other connected device additions.





Total retail postpaid churn was 1.28 percent in fourth-quarter 2019, and retail postpaid phone churn was 1.00 percent.





In fourth-quarter 2019, segment operating income was $666 million, a decrease of 16.6 percent year over year, and segment operating income margin was 8.3 percent. Full-year 2019 segment operating income margin was 12.0 percent, compared with 13.2 percent in full-year 2018. Segment EBITDA (non-GAAP) totaled $1.7 billion in fourth-quarter 2019, a decrease of 10.4 percent year over year. Segment EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 20.7 percent, down from 23.3 percent in fourth-quarter 2018, due in part to declines in high margin wholesale revenue. For the full year, segment EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 25.0 percent in 2019, compared with 26.7 percent in 2018. On a year over year basis, headwinds from the deferral of commission expense and the lease accounting standard accounted for approximately 50 basis points for the quarter.

Media results

Total Verizon Media revenues in fourth-quarter 2019 were $2.1 billion, nearly flat year over year. This is a meaningful improvement from the decline reported at the beginning of the year. Gains in native advertising and the demand-side platform continue to be offset by declines in legacy desktop search revenue streams.

Outlook and guidance

For 2020, Verizon expects the following:

Adjusted EPS growth (non-GAAP) of 2 to 4 percent.





Low-to-mid single-digit percentage growth in consolidated revenues compared to full-year 2019.





Capital spending to be in the range of $17 billion to $18 billion, including the expansion of 5G in new and existing markets, the densification of 4G, and the continuation of the fiber build-out.





Adjusted effective income tax rate (non-GAAP) in the range of 23 percent to 25 percent.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

Verizon Communications Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 3 Mos. Ended 3 Mos. Ended 12 Mos. Ended 12 Mos. Ended Unaudited 12/31/19 12/31/18 % Change 12/31/19 12/31/18 % Change Operating Revenues Service revenues and other $ 28,004 $ 27,460 2.0 $ 110,305 $ 108,605 1.6 Wireless equipment revenues 6,771 6,821 (0.7) 21,563 22,258 (3.1) Total Operating Revenues 34,775 34,281 1.4 131,868 130,863 0.8 Operating Expenses Cost of services 8,376 8,163 2.6 31,772 32,185 (1.3) Cost of wireless equipment 7,255 7,128 1.8 22,954 23,323 (1.6) Selling, general and administrative expense 8,214 9,410 (12.7) 29,896 31,083 (3.8) Depreciation and amortization expense 4,105 4,352 (5.7) 16,682 17,403 (4.1) Media goodwill impairment 186 4,591 (95.9) 186 4,591 (95.9) Total Operating Expenses 28,136 33,644 (16.4) 101,490 108,585 (6.5) Operating Income 6,639 637 * 30,378 22,278 36.4 Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated businesses 5 64 (92.2) (15 ) (186 ) (91.9) Other income (expense), net (1,773 ) 1,865 * (2,900 ) 2,364 * Interest expense (1,159 ) (1,199 ) (3.3) (4,730 ) (4,833 ) (2.1) Income Before (Provision) Benefit For Income Taxes 3,712 1,367 * 22,733 19,623 15.8 (Provision) benefit for income taxes 1,505 698 * (2,945 ) (3,584 ) (17.8) Net Income $ 5,217 $ 2,065 * $ 19,788 $ 16,039 23.4 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 122 $ 126 (3.2) $ 523 $ 511 2.3 Net income attributable to Verizon 5,095 1,939 * 19,265 15,528 24.1 Net Income $ 5,217 $ 2,065 * $ 19,788 $ 16,039 23.4 Basic Earnings Per Common Share Net income attributable to Verizon $ 1.23 $ 0.47 * $ 4.66 $ 3.76 23.9 Weighted-average shares outstanding (in millions) 4,139 4,137 4,138 4,128 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share (1) Net income attributable to Verizon $ 1.23 $ 0.47 * $ 4.65 $ 3.76 23.7 Weighted-average shares outstanding (in millions) 4,141 4,141 4,140 4,132 Footnotes: (1) Diluted Earnings per Common Share includes the dilutive effect of shares issuable under our stock-based compensation plans, which represents the only potential dilution. * Not meaningful







Verizon Communications Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in millions) Unaudited 12/31/19 12/31/18 $ Change Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,594 $ 2,745 $ (151 ) Accounts receivable, net 25,429 25,102 327 Inventories 1,422 1,336 86 Prepaid expenses and other 8,028 5,453 2,575 Total current assets 37,473 34,636 2,837 Property, plant and equipment 265,734 252,835 12,899 Less accumulated depreciation 173,819 163,549 10,270 Property, plant and equipment, net 91,915 89,286 2,629 Investments in unconsolidated businesses 558 671 (113 ) Wireless licenses 95,059 94,130 929 Goodwill 24,389 24,614 (225 ) Other intangible assets, net 9,498 9,775 (277 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,694 — 22,694 Other assets 10,141 11,717 (1,576 ) Total assets $ 291,727 $ 264,829 $ 26,898 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Debt maturing within one year $ 10,777 $ 7,190 $ 3,587 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 21,806 22,501 (695 ) Current operating lease liabilities 3,261 — 3,261 Other current liabilities 9,024 8,239 785 Total current liabilities 44,868 37,930 6,938 Long-term debt 100,712 105,873 (5,161 ) Employee benefit obligations 17,952 18,599 (647 ) Deferred income taxes 34,703 33,795 908 Non-current operating lease liabilities 18,393 — 18,393 Other liabilities 12,264 13,922 (1,658 ) Total long-term liabilities 184,024 172,189 11,835 Equity Common stock 429 429 — Additional paid in capital 13,419 13,437 (18 ) Retained earnings 53,147 43,542 9,605 Accumulated other comprehensive income 998 2,370 (1,372 ) Common stock in treasury, at cost (6,820 ) (6,986 ) 166 Deferred compensation – employee stock ownership plans and other 222 353 (131 ) Noncontrolling interests 1,440 1,565 (125 ) Total equity 62,835 54,710 8,125 Total liabilities and equity $ 291,727 $ 264,829 $ 26,898 Consolidated - Selected Financial and Operating Statistics (dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited 12/31/19 12/31/18 Total debt $ 111,489 $ 113,063 Net debt $ 108,895 $ 110,318 Net unsecured debt $ 96,526 $ 100,242 Net debt / Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(1) 2.3x 2.3x Net unsecured debt / Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(1) 2.0x 2.1x Common shares outstanding end of period (in millions) 4,136 4,132 Total employees (‘000) 135.0 144.5 Quarterly cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.6150 $ 0.6025 Footnotes: (1) Consolidated adjusted EBITDA excludes the effects of non-operational items and special items.







Verizon Communications Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (dollars in millions) 12 Mos. Ended 12 Mos. Ended Unaudited 12/31/19 12/31/18 $ Change Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net Income $ 19,788 $ 16,039 $ 3,749 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 16,682 17,403 (721 ) Employee retirement benefits (284 ) (2,657 ) 2,373 Deferred income taxes 1,232 389 843 Provision for uncollectible accounts 1,588 980 608 Equity in losses of unconsolidated businesses, net of dividends received 74 231 (157 ) Net loss on sale of divested businesses 94 — 94 Media goodwill impairment 186 4,591 (4,405 ) Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisition/disposition of businesses (6,713 ) (1,177 ) (5,536 ) Discretionary employee benefits contributions (300 ) (1,679 ) 1,379 Other, net 3,399 219 3,180 Net cash provided by operating activities 35,746 34,339 1,407 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Capital expenditures (including capitalized software) (17,939 ) (16,658 ) (1,281 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (29 ) (230 ) 201 Acquisitions of wireless licenses (898 ) (1,429 ) 531 Proceeds from dispositions of businesses 28 — 28 Other, net 1,257 383 874 Net cash used in investing activities (17,581 ) (17,934 ) 353 Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from long-term borrowings 10,079 5,967 4,112 Proceeds from asset-backed long-term borrowings 8,576 4,810 3,766 Repayments of long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations (17,584 ) (10,923 ) (6,661 ) Repayments of asset-backed long-term borrowings (6,302 ) (3,635 ) (2,667 ) Dividends paid (10,016 ) (9,772 ) (244 ) Other, net (2,917 ) (1,824 ) (1,093 ) Net cash used in financing activities (18,164 ) (15,377 ) (2,787 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1 1,028 (1,027 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 3,916 2,888 1,028 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 3,917 $ 3,916 $ 1







Verizon Communications Inc. Consumer - Selected Financial Results (dollars in millions) 3 Mos. Ended 3 Mos. Ended 12 Mos. Ended 12 Mos. Ended Unaudited 12/31/19 12/31/18 % Change 12/31/19 12/31/18 % Change Operating Revenues Service $ 16,341 $ 16,157 1.1 $ 65,383 $ 64,223 1.8 Wireless equipment 5,722 5,846 (2.1) 18,048 18,875 (4.4) Other 2,144 1,730 23.9 7,625 6,664 14.4 Total Operating Revenues 24,207 23,733 2.0 91,056 89,762 1.4 Operating Expenses Cost of services 4,123 3,870 6.5 15,884 15,335 3.6 Cost of wireless equipment 5,877 5,815 1.1 18,219 18,763 (2.9) Selling, general and administrative expense 4,549 4,275 6.4 16,639 15,701 6.0 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,772 2,970 (6.7) 11,353 11,952 (5.0) Total Operating Expenses 17,321 16,930 2.3 62,095 61,751 0.6 Operating Income $ 6,886 $ 6,803 1.2 $ 28,961 $ 28,011 3.4 Operating Income Margin 28.4 % 28.7 % 31.8 % 31.2 % Segment EBITDA $ 9,658 $ 9,773 (1.2) $ 40,314 $ 39,963 0.9 Segment EBITDA Margin 39.9 % 41.2 % 44.3 % 44.5 % Footnotes: The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items, as the Company’s chief operating decision maker excludes these items in assessing segment performance. Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.







Verizon Communications Inc. Consumer - Selected Operating Statistics Unaudited 12/31/19 12/31/18 % Change Connections (‘000): Wireless retail postpaid connections 90,481 89,861 0.7 Wireless retail prepaid connections 4,063 4,646 (12.5) Total wireless retail connections 94,544 94,507 — Fios video connections 4,152 4,377 (5.1) Fios Internet connections 5,902 5,760 2.5 Fios digital voice residence connections 3,620 3,803 (4.8) Fios digital connections 13,674 13,940 (1.9) Broadband connections 6,467 6,460 0.1 Voice connections 5,754 6,332 (9.1) 3 Mos. Ended 3 Mos. Ended 12 Mos. Ended 12 Mos. Ended Unaudited 12/31/19 12/31/18 % Change 12/31/19 12/31/18 % Change Gross Additions (‘000): Wireless retail postpaid 3,794 3,643 4.1 12,253 11,744 4.3 Net Additions Detail (‘000): Wireless retail postpaid (1) 852 886 (3.8) 970 1,129 (14.1) Wireless retail prepaid (1) (121 ) (90 ) (34.4) (591 ) (757 ) 21.9 Total wireless retail (1) 731 796 (8.2) 379 372 1.9 Wireless retail postpaid phones (1) 588 522 12.6 737 498 48.0 Fios video (51 ) (46 ) (10.9) (225 ) (171 ) (31.6) Fios Internet 35 49 (28.6) 141 195 (27.7) Fios digital voice residence (52 ) (30 ) (73.3) (182 ) (102 ) (78.4) Fios digital (68 ) (27 ) * (266 ) (78 ) * Broadband (2 ) 8 * 7 19 (63.2) Voice (150 ) (148 ) (1.4) (578 ) (596 ) 3.0 Churn Rate: Wireless retail postpaid 1.09 % 1.03 % 1.05 % 1.00 % Wireless retail postpaid phones 0.83 % 0.77 % 0.79 % 0.76 % Wireless retail 1.30 % 1.24 % 1.28 % 1.25 % Revenue Statistics (in millions): Wireless service revenue $ 13,445 $ 13,199 1.9 $ 53,791 $ 52,459 2.5 Fios revenues $ 2,828 $ 2,820 0.3 $ 11,175 $ 11,056 1.1 Other Wireless Statistics: Wireless retail postpaid ARPA (2) $ 118.03 $ 115.87 1.9 $ 118.13 $ 115.48 2.3 Wireless retail postpaid upgrade rate 6.3 % 6.6 % Wireless retail postpaid accounts (‘000) (3) 33,875 34,086 (0.6) Wireless retail postpaid connections per account (3) 2.67 2.64 1.1 Total wireless Internet postpaid base (3) 16.2 % 16.1 % Footnotes: (1) Connection net additions include certain adjustments. (2) Wireless retail postpaid ARPA - average service revenue per account from retail postpaid accounts. (3) Statistics presented as of end of period. Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated. * Not meaningful







Verizon Communications Inc. Business - Selected Financial Results (dollars in millions) 3 Mos. Ended 3 Mos. Ended 12 Mos. Ended 12 Mos. Ended Unaudited 12/31/19 12/31/18 % Change 12/31/19 12/31/18 % Change Operating Revenues Global Enterprise $ 2,740 $ 2,785 (1.6) $ 10,818 $ 11,201 (3.4) Small and Medium Business 3,072 2,847 7.9 11,464 10,752 6.6 Public Sector and Other 1,487 1,511 (1.6) 5,922 5,833 1.5 Wholesale 772 864 (10.6) 3,239 3,748 (13.6) Total Operating Revenues 8,071 8,007 0.8 31,443 31,534 (0.3) Operating Expenses Cost of services 2,817 2,832 (0.5) 10,655 10,859 (1.9) Cost of wireless equipment 1,377 1,313 4.9 4,733 4,560 3.8 Selling, general and administrative expense 2,204 1,995 10.5 8,188 7,689 6.5 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,007 1,068 (5.7) 4,105 4,258 (3.6) Total Operating Expenses 7,405 7,208 2.7 27,681 27,366 1.2 Operating Income $ 666 $ 799 (16.6) $ 3,762 $ 4,168 (9.7) Operating Income Margin 8.3 % 10.0 % 12.0 % 13.2 % Segment EBITDA $ 1,673 $ 1,867 (10.4) $ 7,867 $ 8,426 (6.6) Segment EBITDA Margin 20.7 % 23.3 % 25.0 % 26.7 % Footnotes: The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items, as the Company’s chief operating decision maker excludes these items in assessing segment performance. Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.







Verizon Communications Inc. Business - Selected Operating Statistics Unaudited 12/31/19 12/31/18 % Change Connections (‘000): Wireless retail postpaid connections 25,217 23,492 7.3 Fios video connections 77 74 4.1 Fios Internet connections 326 307 6.2 Fios digital connections 403 381 5.8 Broadband connections 489 501 (2.4) Voice connections 4,959 5,400 (8.2) 3 Mos. Ended 3 Mos. Ended 12 Mos. Ended 12 Mos. Ended Unaudited 12/31/19 12/31/18 % Change 12/31/19 12/31/18 % Change Gross Additions ('000): Wireless retail postpaid 1,353 1,211 11.7 4,997 4,616 8.3 Net Add Detail (‘000): Wireless retail postpaid (1) 396 334 18.6 1,391 1,397 (0.4) Wireless retail postpaid phones (1) 202 131 54.2 698 625 11.7 Fios video — — * 3 3 — Fios Internet 4 5 (20.0) 20 22 (9.1) Fios digital 4 5 (20.0) 23 25 (8.0) Broadband (3 ) (5 ) 40.0 (12 ) (17 ) 29.4 Voice (99 ) (129 ) 23.3 (440 ) (493 ) 10.8 Churn Rate: Wireless retail postpaid 1.28 % 1.26 % 1.24 % 1.19 % Wireless retail postpaid phones 1.00 % 1.07 % 0.99 % 0.98 % Revenue Statistics (in millions): Wireless service revenue $ 2,869 $ 2,681 7.0 $ 11,188 $ 10,484 6.7 Fios revenues $ 242 $ 226 7.1 $ 967 $ 883 9.5 Other Operating Statistics: Wireless retail postpaid upgrade rate 5.0 % 5.3 % Total wireless Internet postpaid base (2) 33.6 % 33.4 % Footnotes: (1) Connection net additions include certain adjustments. (2) Statistics presented as of end of period. Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated. * Not meaningful







Verizon Communications Inc. Supplemental Information - Wireless Historical Financial Results The following supplemental schedule contains historical Wireless segment results and is provided to help investors understand trends in our new segment results. (dollars in millions) Unaudited 3 Mos. Ended

12/31/19 3 Mos. Ended

12/31/18 % Change 12 Mos.

Ended 12/31/19 12 Mos.

Ended 12/31/18 % Change Operating Revenues Service $ 16,330 $ 15,898 2.7 $ 65,044 $ 63,020 3.2 Equipment 6,771 6,821 (0.7) 21,563 22,258 (3.1) Other 2,171 1,693 28.2 7,616 6,456 18.0 Total Operating Revenues 25,272 24,412 3.5 94,223 91,734 2.7 Operating Expenses Cost of services 2,668 2,351 13.5 10,129 9,251 9.5 Cost of equipment 7,255 7,128 1.8 22,954 23,323 (1.6) Selling, general and administrative expense 4,984 4,552 9.5 18,045 16,604 8.7 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,226 2,395 (7.1) 9,066 9,736 (6.9) Total Operating Expenses 17,133 16,426 4.3 60,194 58,914 2.2 Operating Income $ 8,139 $ 7,986 1.9 $ 34,029 $ 32,820 3.7 Operating Income Margin 32.2 % 32.7 % 36.1 % 35.8 % Segment EBITDA $ 10,365 $ 10,381 (0.2) $ 43,095 $ 42,556 1.3 Segment EBITDA Margin 41.0 % 42.5 % 45.7 % 46.4 % Footnotes: The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items. Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.







Verizon Communications Inc. Supplemental Information - Wireless Historical Operating Statistics The following supplemental schedule contains historical Wireless segment results and is provided to help investors understand trends in our new segment results. Unaudited 12/31/19 12/31/18 % Change Connections (‘000) Retail postpaid 115,698 113,353 2.1 Retail prepaid 4,063 4,646 (12.5) Total retail 119,761 117,999 1.5 Unaudited 3 Mos. Ended

12/31/19 3 Mos. Ended

12/31/18 % Change 12 Mos. Ended

12/31/19 12 Mos. Ended

12/31/18 % Change Net Add Detail (‘000) (1) Retail postpaid 1,248 1,220 2.3 2,361 2,526 (6.5) Retail prepaid (121 ) (90 ) (34.4) (591 ) (757 ) 21.9 Total retail 1,127 1,130 (0.3) 1,770 1,769 0.1 Account Statistics Retail postpaid accounts (‘000) (2) 35,401 35,427 (0.1) Retail postpaid connections per account (2) 3.27 3.20 2.2 Retail postpaid ARPA (3) $ 138.07 $ 135.11 2.2 $ 137.89 $ 134.49 2.5 Churn Detail Retail postpaid 1.13 % 1.08 % 1.09 % 1.03 % Retail 1.29 % 1.24 % 1.27 % 1.23 % Retail Postpaid Connection Statistics (2) Total smartphone postpaid phone base 94.0 % 92.2 % Total Internet postpaid base 20.0 % 19.7 % Footnotes: (1) Connection net additions include certain adjustments. (2) Statistics presented as of end of period. (3) Wireless retail postpaid ARPA - average service revenue per account from retail postpaid accounts. Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.







Verizon Communications Inc. Supplemental Information - Wireline Historical Financial Results The following supplemental schedule contains historical Wireline segment results and is provided to help investors understand trends in our new segment results. (dollars in millions) Unaudited 3 Mos. Ended

12/31/19 3 Mos. Ended

12/31/18 % Change 12 Mos. Ended

12/31/19 12 Mos. Ended

12/31/18 % Change Operating Revenues Consumer Markets $ 3,121 $ 3,169 (1.5) $ 12,518 $ 12,589 (0.6) Enterprise Solutions 2,102 2,217 (5.2) 8,411 8,840 (4.9) Partner Solutions 1,015 1,098 (7.6) 4,177 4,692 (11.0) Business Markets 784 836 (6.2) 3,227 3,397 (5.0) Other 51 53 (3.8) 224 242 (7.4) Total Operating Revenues 7,073 7,373 (4.1) 28,557 29,760 (4.0) Operating Expenses Cost of services 4,493 4,478 0.3 17,194 17,701 (2.9) Selling, general and administrative expense 1,736 1,597 8.7 6,437 6,151 4.6 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,469 1,571 (6.5) 6,075 6,181 (1.7) Total Operating Expenses 7,698 7,646 0.7 29,706 30,033 (1.1) Operating Loss $ (625 ) $ (273 ) * $ (1,149 ) $ (273 ) * Operating Loss Margin (8.8 )% (3.7 )% (4.0 )% (0.9 )% Segment EBITDA $ 844 $ 1,298 (35.0) $ 4,926 $ 5,908 (16.6) Segment EBITDA Margin 11.9 % 17.6 % 17.2 % 19.9 % Footnotes: The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items. Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated. * Not meaningful







Verizon Communications Inc. Supplemental Information - Wireline Historical Operating Statistics The following supplemental schedule contains historical Wireline segment results and is provided to help investors understand trends in our new segment results. Unaudited 12/31/19 12/31/18 % Change Connections (‘000) Fios video connections 4,229 4,451 (5.0) Fios Internet connections 6,228 6,067 2.7 Fios digital voice residence connections 3,620 3,803 (4.8) Fios digital connections 14,077 14,321 (1.7) Broadband connections 6,956 6,961 (0.1) Voice connections 10,713 11,732 (8.7) Unaudited 3 Mos. Ended

12/31/19 3 Mos. Ended

12/31/18 % Change 12 Mos. Ended

12/31/19 12 Mos. Ended

12/31/18 % Change Net Add Detail (‘000) Fios video connections (51 ) (46 ) (10.9) (222 ) (168 ) (32.1) Fios Internet connections 39 54 (27.8) 161 217 (25.8) Fios digital voice residence connections (52 ) (30 ) (73.3) (182 ) (102 ) (78.4) Fios digital connections (64 ) (22 ) * (243 ) (53 ) * Broadband connections (5 ) 3 * (5 ) 2 * Voice connections (249 ) (277 ) 10.1 (1,019 ) (1,089 ) 6.4 Revenue Statistics Fios revenues (in millions) $ 3,070 $ 3,046 0.8 $ 12,192 $ 11,939 2.1 Footnotes: Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated. * Not meaningful







Verizon Communications Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Consolidated Verizon Consolidated EBITDA, Consolidated EBITDA Margin, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin (dollars in millions) Unaudited 3 Mos. Ended 12/31/2019 3 Mos. Ended 9/30/2019 3 Mos. Ended 6/30/2019 3 Mos. Ended 3/31/2019 3 Mos. Ended 12/31/2018 3 Mos. Ended 9/30/2018 3 Mos. Ended 6/30/2018 3 Mos. Ended 3/31/2018 Consolidated Net Income $ 5,217 $ 5,337 $ 4,074 $ 5,160 $ 2,065 $ 5,062 $ 4,246 $ 4,666 Add/(subtract): Provision (benefit) for income taxes (1,505 ) 1,586 1,236 1,628 (698 ) 1,613 1,281 1,388 Interest expense 1,159 1,146 1,215 1,210 1,199 1,211 1,222 1,201 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,105 4,114 4,232 4,231 4,352 4,377 4,350 4,324 Consolidated EBITDA $ 8,976 $ 12,183 $ 10,757 $ 12,229 $ 6,918 $ 12,263 $ 11,099 $ 11,579 Add/(subtract): Other (income) expense, net* $ 1,773 $ 110 $ 1,312 $ (295 ) $ (1,865 ) $ (214 ) $ (360 ) $ 75 Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated businesses† (5 ) 1 13 6 (64 ) 3 228 19 Impairment charges 186 — — — 4,591 — — — Severance charges 204 — — — 1,818 — 339 — Product realignment charges‡ — — — — — — 450 — Acquisition and integration related charges‡ — — — — 187 130 109 105 Net gain from dispositions of assets and businesses — (261 ) — — — — — — 2,158 (150 ) 1,325 (289 ) 4,667 (81 ) 766 199 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,134 $ 12,033 $ 12,082 $ 11,940 $ 11,585 $ 12,182 $ 11,865 $ 11,778 Consolidated Operating Revenues $ 34,775 $ 34,281 Operating Income $ 6,639 $ 637 Operating Income Margin 19.1 % 1.9 % Consolidated EBITDA Margin 25.8 % 20.2 % Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin 32.0 % * Includes Pension and benefits mark-to-market adjustments and Early debt redemption costs, where applicable. † Includes Product realignment charges and impairment charges, where applicable. ‡ Excludes depreciation and amortization expense, where applicable.







Verizon Communications Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Consolidated Verizon Net Debt and Net Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio (dollars in millions) Unaudited 12/31/19 12/31/18 Debt maturing within one year $ 10,777 $ 7,190 Long-term debt 100,712 105,873 Total Debt 111,489 113,063 Less Cash and cash equivalents 2,594 2,745 Net Debt $ 108,895 $ 110,318 Net Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio 2.3x 2.3x Net Unsecured Debt and Net Unsecured Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio (dollars in millions) Unaudited 12/31/19 12/31/18 Total Debt $ 111,489 $ 113,063 Less Secured debt 12,369 10,076 Unsecured debt 99,120 102,987 Less Cash and cash equivalents 2,594 2,745 Net Unsecured Debt $ 96,526 $ 100,242 Net Unsecured Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio 2.0x 2.1x Adjusted Earnings per Common Share (Adjusted EPS)(1) (dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited 3 Mos. Ended 12/31/19 3 Mos. Ended 12/31/18 Pre-tax Tax After-Tax Pre-tax Tax After-Tax EPS $ 1.23 $ 0.47 Severance, pension and benefits charges $ 135 $ (27) $ 108 0.03 $ 165 $ (57) $ 108 0.03 Acquisition and integration related charges — — — — 189 (47) 142 0.03 Impairment charges 236 (22) 214 0.05 4,591 (64) 4,527 1.09 Historical Wireless legal entity restructuring — — — — — (2,065) (2,065) (0.50) Disposition of preferred stock — (2,247) (2,247) (0.54) — — — — Early debt redemption costs 2,060 (540) 1,520 0.37 — — — — $ 2,431 $ (2,836) $ (405) $ (0.10) $ 4,945 $ (2,233) $ 2,712 $ 0.65 Adjusted EPS $ 1.13 $ 1.12 (dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited 12 Mos. Ended 12/31/19 12 Mos. Ended 12/31/18 Pre-tax Tax After-Tax Pre-tax Tax After-Tax EPS $ 4.65 $ 3.76 Severance, pension and benefits charges $ 330 $ (78) $ 252 0.06 $ 50 $ (27) $ 23 0.01 Early debt redemption costs 3,604 (944) 2,660 0.64 725 (189) 536 0.13 Product realignment charges — — — — 658 (149) 509 0.12 Acquisition and integration related charges — — — — 553 (134) 419 0.10 Impairment charges 236 (22) 214 0.05 4,591 (64) 4,527 1.10 Historical Wireless legal entity restructuring — — — — — (2,065) (2,065) (0.50) Disposition of preferred stock — (2,247) (2,247) (0.54) — — — — Net gain from dispositions of assets and businesses (261) 37 (224) (0.05) — — — — $ 3,909 $ 3,254 $ 655 $ 0.16 $ 6,577 $ (2,628) $ 3,949 $ 0.96 Adjusted EPS $ 4.81 $ 4.71 (1) Adjusted EPS may not add due to rounding. Free Cash Flow (dollars in millions) Unaudited 12/31/19 12/31/18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 35,746 $ 34,339 Capital expenditures (including capitalized software) (17,939) (16,658) Free Cash Flow $ 17,807 $ 17,681 Year over year change % 0.7%







Verizon Communications Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Segments Segment EBITDA and Segment EBITDA Margin Consumer (dollars in millions) Unaudited 3 Mos. Ended

12/31/19 3 Mos. Ended

12/31/18 Operating Income $ 6,886 $ 6,803 Add Depreciation and amortization expense 2,772 2,970 Segment EBITDA $ 9,658 $ 9,773 Year over year change (1.2 )% Total operating revenues $ 24,207 $ 23,733 Operating Income Margin 28.4 % 28.7 % Segment EBITDA Margin 39.9 % 41.2 % (dollars in millions) Unaudited 12 Mos. Ended

12/31/19 12 Mos. Ended

12/31/18 Operating Income $ 28,961 $ 28,011 Add Depreciation and amortization expense 11,353 11,952 Segment EBITDA $ 40,314 $ 39,963 Total operating revenues $ 91,056 $ 89,762 Operating Income Margin 31.8 % 31.2 % Segment EBITDA Margin 44.3 % 44.5 % Business (dollars in millions) Unaudited 3 Mos. Ended

12/31/19 3 Mos. Ended

12/31/18 Operating Income $ 666 $ 799 Add Depreciation and amortization expense 1,007 1,068 Segment EBITDA $ 1,673 $ 1,867 Year over Year Change (10.4 )% Total operating revenues $ 8,071 $ 8,007 Operating Income Margin 8.3 % 10.0 % Segment EBITDA Margin 20.7 % 23.3 % (dollars in millions) Unaudited 12 Mos. Ended

12/31/19 12 Mos. Ended

12/31/18 Operating Income $ 3,762 $ 4,168 Add Depreciation and amortization expense 4,105 4,258 Segment EBITDA $ 7,867 $ 8,426 Total operating revenues $ 31,443 $ 31,534 Operating Income Margin 12.0 % 13.2 % Segment EBITDA Margin 25.0 % 26.7 %







Verizon Communications Inc. Supplemental Information - VZ 2.0 to Historical Financial Results Reconciliation(1) The following tables present a reconciliation of financial results for our current reportable segments, Consumer and Business, to our historical reportable segments, Wireless and Wireline. 3 Mos. Ended 12/31/19 (dollars in millions) VZ 2.0 Historical Consumer Business Total Reportable Segments Adjustments(2) Adjusted Total Reportable Segments Wireless Wireline Historical Total Reportable Segments Unaudited Service Equipment Other Total Wireless Consumer Markets Enterprise Solutions Partner Solutions Business Markets Other Total Wireline External Operating Revenues Total Operating Revenues $ 24,207 $ 8,071 $ 32,278 $ 67 $ 32,345 $ 16,330 $ 6,771 $ 2,171 $ 25,272 $ 3,121 $ 2,102 $ 1,015 $ 784 $ 51 $ 7,073 $ 32,345 Operating Expenses Cost of services 4,123 2,817 6,940 221 7,161 2,668 4,493 7,161 Cost of wireless equipment 5,877 1,377 7,254 1 7,255 7,255 — 7,255 Selling, general and administrative expense 4,549 2,204 6,753 (33) 6,720 4,984 1,736 6,720 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,772 1,007 3,779 (84) 3,695 2,226 1,469 3,695 Total Operating Expenses 17,321 7,405 24,726 105 24,831 17,133 7,698 24,831 Operating Income (Loss) $ 6,886 $ 666 $ 7,552 $ (38) $ 7,514 $ 8,139 $ (625) $ 7,514 Add Depreciation and amortization expense 2,772 1,007 3,779 (84) 3,695 2,226 1,469 3,695 Segment EBITDA $ 9,658 $ 1,673 $ 11,331 $ (122) $ 11,209 $ 10,365 $ 844 $ 11,209 Operating Income (Loss) Margin 28.4 % 8.3 % 32.2 % (8.8)% Segment EBITDA Margin 39.9 % 20.7 % 41.0 % 11.9 % Footnotes: (1) Information presented for VZ 2.0 and historical financial results includes intersegment transactions. (2) Adjustments represent intersegment transactions that have been eliminated under the new structure net of the impact of VZ Connect and other early-stage development businesses previously included in Corporate. 3 Mos. Ended 12/31/18 (dollars in millions) VZ 2.0 Historical Consumer Business Total Reportable Segments Adjustments(2) Adjusted Total Reportable Segments Wireless Wireline Historical Total Reportable Segments Unaudited Service Equipment Other Total Wireless Consumer Markets Enterprise Solutions Partner Solutions Business Markets Other Total Wireline External Operating Revenues Total Operating Revenues $ 23,733 $ 8,007 $ 31,740 $ 45 $ 31,785 $ 15,898 $ 6,821 $ 1,693 $ 24,412 $ 3,169 $ 2,217 $ 1,098 $ 836 $ 53 $ 7,373 $ 31,785 Operating Expenses Cost of services 3,870 2,832 6,702 127 6,829 2,351 4,478 6,829 Cost of wireless equipment 5,815 1,313 7,128 — 7,128 7,128 — 7,128 Selling, general and administrative expense 4,275 1,995 6,270 (121) 6,149 4,552 1,597 6,149 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,970 1,068 4,038 (72) 3,966 2,395 1,571 3,966 Total Operating Expenses 16,930 7,208 24,138 (66) 24,072 16,426 7,646 24,072 Operating Income (Loss) $ 6,803 $ 799 $ 7,602 $ 111 $ 7,713 $ 7,986 $ (273) $ 7,713 Add Depreciation and amortization expense 2,970 1,068 4,038 (72) 3,966 2,395 1,571 3,966 Segment EBITDA $ 9,773 $ 1,867 $ 11,640 $ 39 $ 11,679 $ 10,381 $ 1,298 $ 11,679 Operating Income (Loss) Margin 28.7 % 10.0 % 32.7 % (3.7)% Segment EBITDA Margin 41.2 % 23.3 % 42.5 % 17.6 % Footnotes: (1) Information presented for VZ 2.0 and historical financial results includes intersegment transactions. (2) Adjustments represent intersegment transactions that have been eliminated under the new structure net of the impact of VZ Connect and other early-stage development businesses previously included in Corporate. 12 Mos. Ended 12/31/19 (dollars in millions) VZ 2.0 Historical Consumer Business Total Reportable Segments Adjustments(2) Adjusted Total Reportable Segments Wireless Wireline Historical Total Reportable Segments Unaudited Service Equipment Other Total Wireless Consumer Markets Enterprise Solutions Partner Solutions Business Markets Other Total Wireline External Operating Revenues Total Operating Revenues $ 91,056 $ 31,443 $ 122,499 $ 281 $ 122,780 $ 65,044 $ 21,563 $ 7,616 $ 94,223 $ 12,518 $ 8,411 $ 4,177 $ 3,227 $ 224 $ 28,557 $ 122,780 Operating Expenses Cost of services 15,884 10,655 26,539 784 27,323 10,129 17,194 27,323 Cost of wireless equipment 18,219 4,733 22,952 2 22,954 22,954 — 22,954 Selling, general and administrative expense 16,639 8,188 24,827 (345) 24,482 18,045 6,437 24,482 Depreciation and amortization expense 11,353 4,105 15,458 (317) 15,141 9,066 6,075 15,141 Total Operating Expenses 62,095 27,681 89,776 124 89,900 60,194 29,706 89,900 Operating Income (Loss) $ 28,961 $ 3,762 $ 32,723 $ 157 $ 32,880 $ 34,029 $ (1,149) $ 32,880 Add Depreciation and amortization expense 11,353 4,105 15,458 (317) 15,141 9,066 6,075 15,141 Segment EBITDA $ 40,314 $ 7,867 $ 48,181 $ (160) $ 48,021 $ 43,095 $ 4,926 $ 48,021 Operating Income (Loss) Margin 31.8 % 12.0 % 36.1 % (4.0)% Segment EBITDA Margin 44.3 % 25.0 % 45.7 % 17.2 % Footnotes: (1) Information presented for VZ 2.0 and historical financial results includes intersegment transactions. (2) Adjustments represent intersegment transactions that have been eliminated under the new structure net of the impact of VZ Connect and other early-stage development businesses previously included in Corporate. 12 Mos. Ended 12/31/18 (dollars in millions) VZ 2.0 Historical Consumer Business Total Reportable Segments Adjustments(2) Adjusted Total Reportable Segments Wireless Wireline Historical Total Reportable Segments Unaudited Service Equipment Other Total Wireless Consumer Markets Enterprise Solutions Partner Solutions Business Markets Other Total Wireline External Operating Revenues Total Operating Revenues $ 89,762 $ 31,534 $ 121,296 $ 198 $ 121,494 $ 63,020 $ 22,258 $ 6,456 $ 91,734 $ 12,589 $ 8,840 $ 4,692 $ 3,397 $ 242 $ 29,760 $ 121,494 Operating Expenses Cost of services 15,335 10,859 26,194 758 26,952 9,251 17,701 26,952 Cost of wireless equipment 18,763 4,560 23,323 — 23,323 23,323 — 23,323 Selling, general and administrative expense 15,701 7,689 23,390 (635) 22,755 16,604 6,151 22,755 Depreciation and amortization expense 11,952 4,258 16,210 (293) 15,917 9,736 6,181 15,917 Total Operating Expenses 61,751 27,366 89,117 (170) 88,947 58,914 30,033 88,947 Operating Income (Loss) $ 28,011 $ 4,168 $ 32,179 $ 368 $ 32,547 $ 32,820 $ (273) $ 32,547 Add Depreciation and amortization expense 11,952 4,258 16,210 (293) 15,917 9,736 6,181 15,917 Segment EBITDA $ 39,963 $ 8,426 $ 48,389 $ 75 $ 48,464 $ 42,556 $ 5,908 $ 48,464 Operating Income (Loss) Margin 31.2 % 13.2 % 35.8 % (0.9)% Segment EBITDA Margin 44.5 % 26.7 % 46.4 % 19.9 % Footnotes: (1) Information presented for VZ 2.0 and historical financial results includes intersegment transactions. (2) Adjustments represent intersegment transactions that have been eliminated under the new structure net of the impact of VZ Connect and other early-stage development businesses previously included in Corporate.



