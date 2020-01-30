Sammons Financial Refreshes Brand Identity as Company Enters New Decade

Logo design connects the distinct Sammons Financial lines of business through a new look and image

/EIN News/ -- WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sammons ® Financial Group, Inc. is introducing a new marketing name and brand image to provide an updated look and feel to the company. The new oak leaf imagery unifies the distinct lines of business under a common theme. The updated brand strategy is designed to clarify Sammons Financial’s distribution model, connecting each of the individual companies to a single, overarching image1.



Sammons Financial℠ companies are well known throughout the life insurance, annuity and retirement services industry and viewed as among the most stable, privately held financial services companies in the U.S. The Sammons Financial member companies include:

“We are excited to announce this brand refresh – anchored by a single oak leaf image – for our companies,” said Esfand Dinshaw, Chairman and CEO of Sammons Financial. “By visually aligning our member companies, we will present a clearer, stronger brand message for our robust distribution model.”

In addition to a new oak leaf logo alongside the Sammons Financial name, the brand update includes new business-line specific colors and a change in font. A new video is being shared with agents and financial advisors this week.

“I want to be clear that our individual business lines, strategy, structure and processes remain unchanged – only the way in which we present our total family of companies is new,” Dinshaw said. “Our member companies are extremely successful in how they deliver life, annuity and retirement products to their clients and in meeting the unique and specific financial needs of each client. While each company name remains the same, the imagery is designed to tie all of our brands together.”

Toward that end, an oak leaf was chosen as a common visual element to symbolize each company’s strength, endurance and deep Midwest roots. The common image also helps customers and clients better visualize how the businesses are related, and to leverage the comprehensive strength of Sammons Financial.

“We have a very bright future and an even greater sense of unity and purpose driven by refreshing our brand look,” Dinshaw said. “While we have reinvented the logo for each company, we are keeping in place all of the work relationships, protocols and personality of our individual lines of business.”

As Sammons Financial enters the new decade, the businesses continue to be highly-rated with A+ ratings from AM Best, S&P Global and Fitch, and well capitalized with $100 billion in assets. Sammons Financial is ranked among the top 25 life insurers in the U.S.

About Sammons Financial

The companies of Sammons Financial ℠ are here to help families and businesses protect their future, so they can enjoy life’s moments today. A subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, Inc. , Sammons Financial is a group of privately-owned financial companies, including several of the most enduring and stable companies in our industry, and is comprised of three member companies: Midland National ® Life Insurance Company , which includes Sammons ® Corporate Markets ; North American Company for Life and Health Insurance ® ; and Sammons Institutional Group SM , which consists of Midland Retirement Distributors SM and Sammons Retirement Solutions ® . Together, the companies offer some of today’s most sought-after life insurance, annuity, and retirement planning products. Sammons Financial: With You for Every Moment®.

[1] Sammons Financial is the marketing name of Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. and its member companies. Annuities and life insurance are issued by, and product guarantees are solely the responsibility of, the issuing life insurance company.



