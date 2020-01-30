Rick Walker, President and Founder of Georgia Automotive Manufacturers Association®, Named Georgia Automotive Leader of the Year

Award Solidifies GAMA’s Role as a Leading Automotive Association for the Southeast and the World

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Georgia Automotive Manufacturers Association (GAMA), is excited to announce that its President, CEO and Founder, Rick Walker, has received the state’s prestigious award, Georgia Automotive Leader of the Year. The award was recently presented by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.



The automotive industry contributes $3 billion to the State’s economy. The Georgia Automotive Awards were developed to elevate the industry’s profile, recognize individual companies for their contributions, and celebrate the industry’s collective accomplishments. The Leader of the Year Award is given to a leader in the automotive industry who has devoted their time and effort to leadership and has demonstrated pride in the industry in Georgia.

"We are thrilled to have been recognized with this award," said Walker. “It is a tribute to all the hard work of GAMA’s incredible Advisory Board and GAMA members over the last 10 years. Our hugely successful and record-breaking Southern Automotive Conference (SAC) in late 2018, which attracted 1,200 attendees, was highly acclaimed by many worldwide. This award now definitely solidifies our role as a leading automotive association for the Southeast and the world.”

In announcing the awards, Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Commissioner Pat Wilson stated, “Congratulations to the winners of the 2019 Georgia Automotive Awards. The automotive industry in Georgia continues to drive innovation and growth in every corner of our state, with access to a top-ranked workforce and world-class business climate.”

Georgia has been an established automotive manufacturing center since 1909. There are more than 51,000 workers employed by Georgia’s automotive-related facilities. Georgia is at the heart of the rapidly expanding Southeastern Automotive Corridor. Southeastern automotive assemblers currently have the capacity to produce approximately 3.3 million units, according to a study by Georgia Power.

About GAMA

GAMA is a non-profit trade association which promotes growth, profitability, and workforce development in automotive manufacturing in Georgia and the southeastern United States. GAMA commenced its regular quarterly meetings in 2011, and in late 2018 hosted a record-breaking Southern Automotive Conference, an event that drew 1200 participants from all over the world. www.GAMA-Georgia.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f02c734f-46f8-495a-8397-a3fb8c3fd4a8

For more information: Rick Walker, rwalker@GAMA-Georgia.org, +1 770-314-9040

GAMA's Rick Walker Named Georgia Automotive Leader of the Year Rick Walker (L), President and Founder of the Georgia Automotive Manufacturers Association (GAMA), receives the award for Automotive Leader of the Year from Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R).



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.