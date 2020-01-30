First Advantage Brings Strategic Screening Insights to Marketplace Risk Sharing Economy Global Summit

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO:

Dan Koellhofer, Chief Innovation Officer, and Tammie Moser, Senior Director, Product Innovation for First Advantage , the global leader in background check and drug screening solutions

WHAT:

Will deliver “The Fast and the Furious: How to Win with a Strategic Screening & Onboarding Program” during the Marketplace Risk Sharing Economy Global Summit .

WHEN:

Wednesday, February 5 - Thursday, February 6, 2020

Koellhofer and Moser will present on February 5 at 11:00 a.m. GMT.

WHERE:

Lloyd’s of London

1 Lime Street

London EC3M 7HA

United Kingdom

DETAILS:

In today’s hiring landscape, ramping up quickly using contract, part-time or gig workers is the new reality. The use of contingent and contract labor is soaring, creating a complex ecosystem of both direct hires and extended workforces. As a result, many organizations are left wondering how to ensure individuals are reliable, qualified and secure without losing time in the process.

During Marketplace Risk Sharing Economy Global Summit, Dan Koellhofer, Chief Innovation Officer, and Tammie Moser, Senior Director, Product Innovation for First Advantage, will share real-life examples of organizations that onboard workers fast while navigating the risks associated with the contract worker world. Koellhofer and Moser will explore the successes, challenges, best practices and pitfalls of designing, implementing structured, strategic screening practices that account for all types of workers. Session attendees will learn about the implications of managing the next generation workforce while maintaining data privacy and protecting their organization’s brand.

For event information and registration, visit https://www.marketplacerisk.com/global-summit .

