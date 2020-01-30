Meticulous Research® Forecasts that Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% to Reach $100.5 Billion by 2025

/EIN News/ -- London, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) technologies are used to automatically identify, authenticate, record, communicate, and store data without human interference on the computer system, primarily for inventory and asset management, security, and tracking & tracing. The AIDC technologies are witnessing a growing demand from several industries including banking & finance, e-commerce & retail, manufacturing, automotive, government, healthcare, sports, education, and hospitality.

According to a new market research report “Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market by Technology (Barcode, RFID, Biometrics, Smart card), Product (Scanners, Printers, Mobile Computers), End-User (Transportation, Logistics, Healthcare, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2025”, published by Meticulous Research®, the automatic identification and data capture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2019 to reach $100.5 billion by 2025.

The growth of the global automatic identification and data capture market is mainly attributed to the factors such as growing demand for low-cost and time-saving access control & identification devices, increasing government regulations and guidelines on the usage of AIDC technology for enhancing security, proliferation of e-commerce industry, and technological developments along with the growing adoption of AIDC devices to reduce errors and improve workflow processes. Furthermore, growing incorporation of AIDC technology with the devices in the healthcare and BFSI industry is also expected to support the growth of the AIDC market through 2025.

Based on technology, RFID segment commanded the largest share of the overall AIDC market in 2019, owing to high adoption of RFID-enabled devices which are used for data capture & authentication, inventory management, and real-time asset tracking and locating across several verticals such as hospitality, sports, education, banking & finance, retail, and manufacturing. However, biometric technology is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to rapidly growing significance of biometrics for user identification, authentication, and security purposes primarily in BFSI, government & public sector, and forensic sector.

Based on product, scanners and printers segment commanded the largest share of the global AIDC market in 2019, owing to growing technological developments in barcode scanners, RFID scanners, and smart card readers which have led to the better efficiency of devices along with the high adoption of these devices across several industries such as healthcare, retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, warehouse management, and hospitality. However, biometric scanner is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rapidly increasing adoption of biometric technology and its integration in number of consumer devices; growing technological advancements; and increasing regulations on the usage of biometric technology.

Based on end-user, transportation & logistics industry commanded the largest share of the overall AIDC market in 2019 due to factors such as technological developments along with rising integration of AIDC technology for logistic applications; proliferation of e-commerce; and increasing demand for variety of AIDC solutions in order to enhance the customer experience & improve speed & accuracy of delivery services. However, healthcare industry is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to increasing government investment in healthcare industry and integration of cutting-edge AIDC technologies with the several healthcare devices & platforms that enhance patient safety and reduce the overall operational cost.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region commanded the largest share of this market, followed by North America. The large share of Asia-Pacific region is mainly attributed to the presence of rapidly developing economies, presence of young population coupled with the rising disposable income, and rising demand for high-level security systems in this region. Furthermore, growing government investments on security infrastructure, particularly for BFSI, healthcare, and retail industry is also expected to support the growth for the automatic identification and data capture technologies market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the key players operating in the global AIDC market are Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Newland EMEA (Netherlands), NEC Corporation (Japan), Datalogic S.P.A. (Italy), Alien Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Epson America, Inc. (U.S.), Seagull Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), TSC Auto Id Technology Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Cognex Corporation (U.S.), Opticon (Netherlands), SATO Worldwide (Japan), Toshiba Tec Corporation (Japan), Microscan System, Inc. (U.S.), Jadak (U.S.), B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (Israel), Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Code Corporation (U.S.), Bluebird Inc. (South Korea), Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.), Godex International (Taiwan), Cardlogix Corporation (U.S.), Impinj, Inc. (U.S.), and Axicon Auto ID Ltd (U.K.), among others.

Detailed Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research

2.3. Market Assessment

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.1.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.1.3. Growth Forecast

2.3.2. Market Share Analysis

2.4. Assumptions for The Study

2.5. Limitations for The Study

3. Executive Summary

3.1. AIDC Market Overview

3.2. AIDC Market Analysis, by Technology

3.3. AIDC Market Analysis, by End User

3.4. AIDC Market Analysis, by Product

3.5. AIDC Market Analysis, by Geography

3.6. Competitive Analysis

4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Rising Need to Eliminate Data Capture & Entry Errors

4.2.1.2. Rising Government Legislative on The Use of AIDC Technology

4.2.1.3. Growing E-Commerce Industry

4.2.1.4. Technological Advancements

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Cost Involved in Deploying Biometric and RFID Systems

4.2.2.2. Lack of Awareness

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Emerging Markets

4.2.3.2. Growing Healthcare Sector

5. Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, By Technology

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Barcode

5.3. Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

5.4. Biometric

5.5. Smart Cards

5.6. Magnetic Stripe

5.7. Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

6. Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Scanner & Reader

6.2.1. Barcode Scanner

6.2.1.1. Pen Type Reader

6.2.1.2. Laser Barcode Scanner

6.2.1.3. CCD Barcode Scanner

6.2.1.4. Camera-Based Scanner

6.2.2. RFID Scanner

6.2.3. Smart Card Reader

6.2.3.1. Contact Type Smart Card Reader

6.2.3.2. Contactless Smart Card Reader

6.2.4. MagneticStripe Reader

6.2.5. Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

6.3. Biometric Scanner

6.3.1. Face Recognition

6.3.2. Voice Recognition

6.3.3. Fingerprint Recognition

6.3.4. Iris Recognition

6.4. Printer & Recorder

6.4.1. Barcode Printer

6.4.1.1. Dot Matrix Printer

6.4.1.2. Inkjet Printer

6.4.1.3. Laser Printer

6.4.1.4. Thermal Printer

6.4.2. RFIDPrinter

6.4.3. Label Printer

6.4.4. Smart Card Printer

6.4.5. Magnetic Stripe Printer

6.5. Mobile Computer

6.6. Consumables

6.6.1. Barcode Label

6.6.2. RFID Tags & Sticker

6.6.3. Thermal Transfer Ribbon/Foil

6.7. Software

7. Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market, by End User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Retail

7.3. Manufacturing

7.4. Transport & Logistics

7.5. Banking and Financial

7.6. Healthcare

7.7. Others

8. Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market, by Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. U.K

8.3.2. Germany

8.3.3. France

8.3.4. Italy

8.3.5. Spain

8.3.6. Rest of Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.4.1. Japan

8.4.2. China

8.4.3. India

8.4.4. Indonesia

8.4.5. Singapore

8.4.6. Vietnam

8.4.7. Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5. Latin America

8.5.1. Mexico

8.5.2. Brazil

8.5.3. Rest of Latin America

8.6. Middle East & Africa

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Growth Strategies

9.1.1. New Product Launches

9.1.2. Mergers and Acquisitions

9.1.3. Partnerships, Agreements, & Collaborations

9.1.4. Expansions

9.2. AIDC Market Share Analysis, by Key Players

10. Company Profiles

10.1. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

10.2. TSCAuto Id Technology Co. Ltd.

10.3. Epson America, Inc. (Subsidiary of Seiko Epson Corporation)

10.4. Alien Technologies Corporation

10.5. Avery Dennison Corporation

10.6. Newland EMEA (Newland Europe BV)

10.7. Seagull Scientific, Inc.

10.8. Zebra Technologies Corporation

10.9. Honeywell International Inc.

10.10. Datalogic S.P.A

10.11. Bluebird Inc.

10.12. Godex International

10.13. Code Corporation

10.14. Toshiba Tec Corporation

10.15. Sato Worldwide

10.16. Jadak

10.17. Cognex Corporation

10.18. Axicon Auto Id Ltd

10.19. MicroscanSystem, Inc.

10.20. Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd.

10.21. Opticon

10.22. Impinj, Inc.

10.23. Cardlogix Corporation

10.24. NEC Corporation

11. Appendix

11.1. Questionnaire

11.2. Available Customization

About Meticulous Research®

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details.

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, with the help of its unique research methodologies, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions.

With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.





