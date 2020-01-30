Dr. Martha Latz of A Unique Therapy Center to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

MarthaLatz2 Logo

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valentine's Day is coming up, so Valentine’s Day is on our mind. The expectations. The expense. Outside of the Christmas holidays, it’s the most stressful holiday of the year. Is your whole life about to change, or will it be just another day in February?

“Men and women experience a great deal of stress anticipating and preparing because they don’t vocalize how they feel about Valentine’s Day. Instead of a Valentine’s Day we can make a Valentine’s promise. Then you have can have Valentine's Day every day of the year!”

Is that Cupid? No, it’s Dr. Martha Latz, psychotherapist, life and relationship coach and founder of A Unique Therapy Center.

“Action follows through on our words on Valentine's day,” says Dr. Latz. “It's a day to be creative too, and the more creative the more memorable it becomes. Your partner knows you loves them. They hear the words, they see the action sometimes, but it's nice to have another concrete reminder with our follow-up.”

When we’re first introduced to Valentine’s Day as children, it can create a mistaken sense of how important it is and what it means. When we get older, we have to decide for ourselves and the person we care about what Valentine's Day means, if it means anything at all. If we still have a childlike fantasy associated with it, that can cause conflict, especially if there is an expectation.

“I think every couple does recognize when they're having a hiccup in their relationship and Valentine’s Day can certainly trigger exaggerating that hiccup,” says Dr. Latz. “That's why I focus on communication. Everything breaks down to communication. I see at myself as a resource for individuals and couples who want a wellness check on everything that's going on in their relationship.”

There is the other side of Valentine’s Day, of course. For people who don’t have anyone to share it with, there can be a sense of melancholy and loneliness. The images associated with love are inescapable.

“Valentine's Day is a day to celebrate the expression of love,” says Dr. Latz. “While you might not have romantic love, you may have people in your life who mean a whole lot to you. Celebrate someone who is important in your life. It makes a person, whether they know it or not, pause, and ask themselves, ‘Why does this person admire me? Why does this person like me?’ Everybody gets caught up in soulmates stuff. We all have people we have an easy connection with. That's a different soulmate energy, which can grow into a romantic love.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Dr. Martha Latz in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on February 3rd at 1pm EST and with Jim Masters on February 10th at 1pm EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information, visit www.auniquetherapycenter.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.