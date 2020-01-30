New report assesses situation of world’s indigenous and tribal peoples

On 3 February, 2020, the International Labour Organization (ILO) is launching a report that assesses the situation of indigenous and tribal peoples around the world, 30 years after the adoption of the ILO’s Indigenous and Tribal People Convention – the only international convention that specifically covers their rights.

The report, Implementing the ILO Indigenous and Tribal Peoples Convention No. 169: Towards an inclusive, sustainable and just future, contains estimates by region, country, income groups and gender on employment, wages, income levels, working conditions and educational attainment of the world’s indigenous populations. It also contains updated figures on the size of indigenous populations around the world, including Africa, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America.

Embargoed electronic copies of the report and associated media materials can be made available to journalists upon request from Thursday 30 January, by contacting newsroom@ilo.org .

EMBARGO: The report and all associated materials are under strict embargo until Monday 3 February 2020 at 21.00 Geneva time (20.00 GMT).

For UNOG-accredited correspondents: There will be a press briefing on the report at 10:00 CET on Monday 3 February in Press Room 1 at the Palais des Nations.



