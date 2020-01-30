STM Online Services Market Insights 2019-2023: Key Trends, Growth Opportunities, Leading Players

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "STM Online Services 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Scientific, technical and medical online services loom larger in the professional publishing market than ever before. Books are in decline and journals face upheaval from the impact of open access policies. STM online services represent an exciting market where there is growth and opportunity for development and collaboration.



STM Online Services 2019-2023 provides an overview and financial outlook for the global STM online services market based on specific research and analysis of the leading competitors' performance. Company performance is estimated through 2019.



The overall STM publishing market is divided into:

Abstracting & Indexing Services (A&I): secondary publishing services almost entirely delivered via electronic databases, but including a dwindling portion from print, CD-ROM or even microfiche.

Online Content: stand-alone STM Web sites, electronic databases and online marketplaces that are not based on books, journals or A&I services. Includes standards, patents, training and certification, clinical reference, drug databases, reference management and analytical tools.

The publisher provides market sizing for A&I and online services in both the scientific and technical and medical segments. These market slices are forecast to 2023.

STM Online Services 2019-2023 contains separate chapters covering the STM publishing market, key competitors, and trends and forecast that include:

Exclusive analysis of market size and structure

A look at the geographic breakdown of online services sales

Discussion and analysis of the impact of currency movements

A discussion of the market for non-English-language online services

Ranking and analysis of the top ten online services competitors

Tracking merger and acquisition activity

Key trends in online STM services discussed include:

Analysis of online service growth trend in relation to the decline of STM books

The impact of open data mandates

Dynamic publishing the next step in technical evolution

Tool development and the user engagement strategy

Altmetrics go deeper

Collaboration among rivals

Global health care spending and employment trends

Political and economic uncertainty in the age of Trump/Brexit

Publishing companies covered in this report include:

Wolters Kluwer

Clarivate Analytics

Elsevier

IHS Markit

American Chemical Society

EBSCO Information Services

IBM Watson Health

AthenaHealth

Hearst Health Network

Pearson

Publishers and investment professionals can trust STM Online Services 2019-2023 to provide the inside intelligence needed to evaluate growth potential and understand online services trends affecting the scientific, technical & medical publishing industry, as well as to size up the competition.



STM Online Services 2019-2023 is an essential tool for publishing executives, M&A advisors, market analysts, and industry consultants who need to understand the business strategies driving the STM publishing industry.

Key Topics Covered



1. Methodology



Definition of the STM Online Services Market

Online Content

Abstracting & Indexing Services

Elimination

Scope of the Report

Sources of Information

Primary and Secondary Research

Methodology for Projecting/Estimating Results

2. Executive Summary

Introduction

Key Facts & Trends

The Top 10 supply 63% of STM Online Services

U.S., Europe Lead STM Online Services Development

The Utility of Online Services is Displacing Books' Former Market Niche

Dynamic Publishing on the Rise

Open Data Mandates Will Put a Premium on Discovery & Integration

Author, Researcher Engagement Strategy

Collaboration Has Gained Acceptance, Seen as Strategy Even Among Rivals

3. Scientific, Technical & Medical Online Services

Introduction

Market Size

Key Online Services Categories

Sci-Tech, Standards and Patent Online Content

Drug Databases

Clinical Reference

Training and Certification

Reference Management and Analytical Tools

Sci-Tech Abstracting & Indexing Services

Medical Abstracting & Indexing Services

STM Publishing by Geography

Regional Breakdown:

Language Splits and Major Publishing Hubs

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Currency

4. Leading STM Online Services Publishers

Introduction

Mergers & Acquisitions in the STM Online Services Market

STM Online Services Mergers & Acquisitions Index

Key Industry and Global Trends in Merger & Acquisition Activity

Leading STM Online Publishers



5. Trends & Forecast

Introduction

Current Trends in STM Online Services

The Utility of Online Services is Displacing Books Former Market Niche

Dynamic Publishing on the Rise

Open Data Mandates Will Put a Premium on Discovery & Integration

Author, Researcher Engagement Strategy

Altmetrics Support the Engagement Strategy

Stand-Alone Products Have Evolved to be Part of a Platform

Medical Online Services Driven by Global Health Expenditure

Employment Trends: Medical Doctors

U.S., Europe Lead STM Online Services Development

Collaboration Has Gained Acceptance, Seen as Strategy Even Among Rivals

U.K. 'Brexit' February 2020, Most Details Still to be Determined

U.S. Election 2020 and Health Care Uncertainty

STM Online Services Forecast

Introduction

STM Online Content Forecast

STM Abstracting & Indexing Forecast

STM Elimination Forecast

S&T Online Services

Medical Online Services

Forecast by Geography

Forecast of Leading Publishers

List of Tables

STM Online Services Revenue Breakdown, 2016-2018

Scientific & Technical Online Services Revenue Breakdown, 2016-2018

STM Online Services, Major Market Categories

Medical Online Services Revenue Breakdown, 2016-2018

Currency Exchange Rate Movements for Europe, 2016-2018

Currency Exchange Rate Movements for Asia-Pacific, 2016-2018

Currency Exchange Movements for Rest of World, 2016-2018

STM Online Services Leading Publishers Share, 2018

Leading STM Online Service Competitor Revenue, 2017-2018

Leading Competitors Scientific & Technical Online Services by Revenue, 2017-2018

Leading Competitors Medical Online Services by Revenue, 2017-2018

Leading Competitors in Standards, Patents, Online Content by Revenue 2017-2018

STM Abstracting & Indexing Market Leaders by Revenue, 2017-2018

Leading Drug Database Providers by Revenue, 2017-2018

Clinical Reference Leaders by Revenue, 2017-2018

Key STM Online Services M&A Activity, 2017

Key STM Online Services M&A Activity, 2018

Key STM Online Services M&A Activity, 2019

World Health Care Expenditure 2019-2023

Historical & Projected Growth of Medical Doctors' Global Headcount, 2013-2018

STM Online Services Forecast, 2019P-2023P

Scientific & Technical Online Services Forecast, 2019P-2023P

Medical Online Services Forecast, 2019P-2023P

World and Regional GDP Forecast 2019-2023

Leading STM Online Service Competitor Forecast, 2018-2019P

