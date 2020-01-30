Global Bio-degradable Polymers Markets, 2020-2025 - Rising Niche Applications Present Lucrative Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio-degradable Polymers Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for Bio-degradable Polymers is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period.



Bio-degradable polymers are advantageous over non-bio-degradable polymers as they are less toxic, have lesser side effects, help to improve patience compliance, and maintains the stabilization of the drug.



Preference towards Eco Friendly Polymers to Preserve Environment and Non-Toxic Nature of Biodegradable polymers, thereby augmenting the growth of the market.



Higher Price compared to Petroleum Based polymers and Low Awareness in Low Income Countries. This is likely to hinder the market's growth.



Bio-degradable plastics are increasingly finding usage in niche applications, such as in shale gas industry (where they are used during hydro-fracking), hygiene products, and in fishing gears, among other applications, these are projected to act as an opportunity for the market in future.



The bio-degradable polymers market is partially fragmented. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. Key players in the bio-degradable polymers market include BASF SE, BIOTEC GmbH & Co., Cortec group, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, NatureWorks LLC, Novamont S.p.A., among others.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand from the Packaging Industry

Bio-degradable polymers are used in rigid packaging of bottles, containers, blister packaging, etc., as they do not have adverse effects on the environment. The most important challenge for many foods and beverages is to extend shelf-life by improving the packaging.

The major bio-degradable polymers which are used in rigid packaging include PLA and PHA/PBS. They are also used in making trays for frozen food, containers for dry cosmetics, such as face powders and eye shadow, disposable cups, and plates, among others.

The increasing intervention of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and related organizations, in terms of food safety, is promoting the usage of bio-degradable and food grade polymers for beverage and snack consumption.

Moreover, the consumption of bio-degradable polymers in making bottles and containers is increasing across the world. The production of bottles and containers is more in China since it is the manufacturing hub for major products; hence, the consumption of bio plastics is expected to increase during the forecast period.

They are used in packaging films for food items, medicines, and beverage bottles, packaging films and in packaging of non-food products, such as napkins and tissues, toilet paper, nappies, sanitary towels, cardboard and coat paper for food wrapping paper, coated cardboards to make cups, plates and so on.

All the aforementioned factors, is expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

In the Asia-Pacific region, countries, such as China and India, dominate the market.

China has the world's largest electronics production base. Electronic products, such as smartphones, OLED TVs, tablets, wires, cables, and so on, have the highest growth in the electronics segment. With the increase in the disposable income of middle-class population, the demand for electronic products is projected to grow in the near future, thereby driving the biopolymers market.

The Indian bio-degradable polymers market is still in its nascent stage with the presence of few number of players in the market. Comparatively lower awareness and less stringent regulations related to environment quality plague the growth of the biopolymer industry in the country. However, with increasing pollution-related issues in cities like Delhi and Mumbai, people are being aware of the importance of using environment friendly products.

Japan has been active in the innovation and development of biopolymers in order to develop diversified applications of bio- degradable polymers in various industries where plastics are used. Japan, known to be the world's largest innovative country, is a forerunner in technological advancement. The country serves as the third-largest automotive producer, and has one of the largest electronic goods industry.

Electrical and electronics manufacturing is one of the most prominent sectors in the ASEAN region. The sector accounts for nearly 30-35% of the total exports of the region. Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam are the key manufacturing hubs for electrical and electronics products in the global market.

Such factors are projected to fuel the demand from the region over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Preference toward Eco-friendly Polymers to Preserve Environment

4.1.2 Regulation on Non-degradable Polymers in Many Countries

4.1.3 Increasing Consumer Awareness in Developed and Developing Nations

4.1.4 Non-toxic Nature of Biodegradable Polymers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Higher Price Compared to Petroleum-based polymers

4.2.2 Low Awareness in Low Income Countries

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Biodegradable Starch Blends

5.1.2 Polylactic Acid (PLA)

5.1.3 Bio-polyethylene Terephthalate (Bio-PET)

5.1.4 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

5.1.5 Bio-polyethylene (Bio-PE)

5.1.6 Biodegradable Polyesters

5.1.7 Other Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Agriculture

5.2.2 Textile

5.2.3 Electronics

5.2.4 Packaging

5.2.5 Healthcare

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.4 Rest of World



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 BIOTEC GmbH & Co.

6.4.3 Corbion Purac

6.4.4 Cortec Group

6.4.5 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

6.4.6 FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

6.4.7 FP International

6.4.8 Innovia Films

6.4.9 Japan Corn Starch Co. Ltd.

6.4.10 Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co. Ltd.

6.4.11 Merck KGaA

6.4.12 Metabolix Inc.

6.4.13 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.4.14 NatureWorks LLC

6.4.15 Novamont S.p.A.

6.4.16 Rodenburg Biopolymers



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Applications of Bio-degradable Plastics

7.2 Increasing Research in Drug Delivery

7.3 Rising Regulations in Emerging Countries



