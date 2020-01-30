Global Atopic Dermatitis Market Outlook to 2025 - Analysis on Corticosteroids, Emollients/Moisturizers, IL-4 and PDE4 Inhibitors, Calcineurin Inhibitors, Antibiotics, and Other Drug Classes

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atopic Dermatitis Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The malfunction in the immune system of the human body due to asthma is also among the major causes for atopic dermatitis. In addition, skin irritants also occur because of certain soaps, detergents, perfumes etc. Thus, the allergic reactions particularly due to food is one major factor increasing the burden of atopic dermatitis and driving this market.



Other factors driving this market is the rich pipeline portfolio with products in advanced stages of clinical development, increasing government funds to support research for this disease, and rising campaigns to raise eczema awareness.



Corticosteroids Segment Dominated the Overall Market by Drug Class



Corticosteroids are referred to as cortisone-like medicines that are used as pain relief medication for inflammation in the body. These drugs are known to have effects, such as reduced itching, swelling, allergic reactions, and redness. In addition, these drugs are use as the first line treatment for different diseases, such as skin problems, severe allergies, arthritis, and asthma. Around 30 corticosteriod compunds have been licensed for atopic dermatitis treatment of which Hydrocortisone is considered to be the first.



The rising innovations have led to the advent of counterfeit medicines and alternative drugs such as immuno-modulators pimecrolimus, and tacrolimus. However, these alternatives have pitfalls, such as selective effectiveness and high cost. Hence, topical corticosteroids play a vital role in the atopic dermatitis treatment.



North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain Its Dominance



North America is expected to provide high business for the atopic dermatitis market, over the forecast period, 2019-2024. The factors, such as high treatment awareness among the patient population across the United States and Canada, healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of novel medications, better reimbursement policies, and increasing business partnerships of pharmaceutical companies with contract research organizations in the emerging markets help the lucrative nature of this market in North America.



Though both countries deal with heavy healthcare expenditure, there are an increasing number of campaigns organized each year by certain foundations, such as the PAN Foundation, National Eczema Associations, and pharmaceutical companies along with grants.



Competitive Landscape



The presence of major market players, such as Pfizer, F Hoffmann-La Roche, Allergan, Novartis, and Bayer AG, is increasing the overall competitive rivalry of the market.



Large organizations rely heavily on advertising expenses and branding strategies. They are also collaborating with successful personalities, initiatives, or programs at the national levels, which promote their product, and are, thus, recognized earlier than other brands in the market.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Burden of Allergic Reactions with Major Role of Food Allergy

4.2.2 Growing Government Expenditure Regarding Atopic Dermatitis

4.2.3 Increasing Campaigns to Raise Atopic Dermatiti Awareness

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Costs Variations of Treatments Limits Patient Access

4.3.2 Serious Adverse Effects Related to Certain Therapeutic Drugs

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug Class

5.1.1 Corticosteroids

5.1.2 Emollients/Moisturizers

5.1.3 IL-4 and PDE4 Inhibitors

5.1.4 Calcineurin inhibitors

5.1.5 Antibiotics

5.1.6 Other Drug Classes

5.2 By Administration Type

5.2.1 Topical

5.2.2 Oral

5.2.3 Injectable

5.3 Prescription Type

5.3.1 Over-the-counter (OTC)

5.3.2 Prescription

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbvie Inc.

6.1.2 Allergan PLC

6.1.3 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

6.1.4 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.5 Encore Dermatology Inc.

6.1.6 Nestle

6.1.7 LEO Pharma A/S

6.1.8 Novartis International AG

6.1.9 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.10 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hnoxsw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.